Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox5 DC) DC: Yo MAGAts: no guns on January 6
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they plan on arrests.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.


They better.  January 6 is just going to be a test run for January 20.

/and the period between January 21 and December 31.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.


fark that.
They had fair warning to drop the weapon.

Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

Because they were.

And if you don't, don't come around here going "he looked like he maybe mighta had a knife", next time you empty a magazine in some person of color's back.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marvel gonna back them up?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no better way to guarantee there's going to be a shiatload of guns. Good job.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: There's no better way to guarantee there's going to be a shiatload of guns arrests. Good job.


FTFY
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: There's no better way to guarantee there's going to be a shiatload of guns. Good job.


Makes things easy, then.

1) Unlicensed possession of a firearm outside the home or place of business
2) Unregistered firearm
3) Unregistered ammunition.

That three felonies as soon as they cross the Potomac.

/Former DC Grand Juror
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, no weed on Federal property.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: That three felonies as soon as they cross the Potomac.


Unless, of course, their day jobs are police or military.

Which allegedly includes 100% of Oath Keepers for example.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 500x545]


They're still boycotting Nordstrom's for dropping Ivanka Trump's clothing line, I see.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Also, no weed on Federal property.


Well. That's a bummer.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 500x545]


Your right to creampie shall not be infringed?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Also, no weed on Federal property.


No sex in the champagne room.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fnordfocus: GWSuperfan: That three felonies as soon as they cross the Potomac.

Unless, of course, their day jobs are police or military.

Which allegedly includes 100% of Oath Keepers for example.


Only active-duty military. And just being a badge doesn't get you anything unless your agency is federal or recognized by the DC Govt (they have agreements with surrounding jurisdictions, and also recognize some privately chartered police forces like University Police Depts- but only when in uniform and on duty).

I have the feeling that DC MPD is not going to be in a mood to take any crap from these morons.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Constitutional konservatives (remember those?): "F*ck the law!"

This is also a great way to put that whole "I back the blue" bullshiat to the test.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.

Within the registrant's home.
While it is being used for lawful recreational purposes.
While it is kept at the registrant's place of business.
While it is being transported for a lawful purpose.
The carrying of a concealed pistol on private property that is not a residence shall be presumed to be permitted unless the property is posted with conspicuous signage prohibiting the carrying of a concealed pistol.

Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.

https://www.gunstocarry.com/gun-laws-​s​tate/washington-dc-gun-laws/
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orezona: foo monkey: Also, no weed on Federal property.

Well. That's a bummer.


Yeah.  I try to point this out in every DC protest thread.  It true for any place in the US, but there's so many Federal properties and parks in DC that if you're not familiar with the city, it's safer to not ride dirty.  If you've got a vape pen and you're standing on BLM street, you're good.  If you walk 20 feet over to Lafayette Square, not so good.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Captain Price from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, comes to the rally in order to support our Presdent.  He is British so you know he is an unbiased observer.  Are you going to tell him that he is not allowed to have a gun at the rally?  Do it.  I dare you.  See what happens.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.

Within the registrant's home.
While it is being used for lawful recreational purposes.
While it is kept at the registrant's place of business.
While it is being transported for a lawful purpose.
The carrying of a concealed pistol on private property that is not a residence shall be presumed to be permitted unless the property is posted with conspicuous signage prohibiting the carrying of a concealed pistol.

Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.

https://www.gunstocarry.com/gun-laws-s​tate/washington-dc-gun-laws/


I assume you mean "unregistered"? Because I'm pretty sure that having "unarmed" weapons (fists) is legal in DC regardless of laws prohibiting punching random people in the face.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.

Within the registrant's home.
While it is being used for lawful recreational purposes.
While it is kept at the registrant's place of business.
While it is being transported for a lawful purpose.
The carrying of a concealed pistol on private property that is not a residence shall be presumed to be permitted unless the property is posted with conspicuous signage prohibiting the carrying of a concealed pistol.

Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.

https://www.gunstocarry.com/gun-laws-s​tate/washington-dc-gun-laws/


Possession in the home or place of business is still illegal, but it's only a misdemeanor, and basically never charged (at least from what I saw/remember). The US Atty for DC tried to argue ~20 years ago that they should be able to charge a felony for those because in order for the gun to be in the home or place of business, it would have had to be transported through DC, which would imply the felony. The courts didn't buy his reasoning. There have also been cases where taxi drivers tried to argue that the cab is their "place of business", and therefore it should be misdemeanor-level, but that hasn't flown AFAIK.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: foo monkey: I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.

Within the registrant's home.
While it is being used for lawful recreational purposes.
While it is kept at the registrant's place of business.
While it is being transported for a lawful purpose.
The carrying of a concealed pistol on private property that is not a residence shall be presumed to be permitted unless the property is posted with conspicuous signage prohibiting the carrying of a concealed pistol.

Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.

https://www.gunstocarry.com/gun-laws-s​tate/washington-dc-gun-laws/

I assume you mean "unregistered"? Because I'm pretty sure that having "unarmed" weapons (fists) is legal in DC regardless of laws prohibiting punching random people in the face.


Unloaded, unregistered,

GWSuperfan: foo monkey: I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.

Within the registrant's home.
While it is being used for lawful recreational purposes.
While it is kept at the registrant's place of business.
While it is being transported for a lawful purpose.
The carrying of a concealed pistol on private property that is not a residence shall be presumed to be permitted unless the property is posted with conspicuous signage prohibiting the carrying of a concealed pistol.

Any jokers walking around with unarmed weapons and tacti-cool gear will be arrested on the spot.

https://www.gunstocarry.com/gun-laws-s​tate/washington-dc-gun-laws/

Possession in the home or place of business is still illegal, but it's only a misdemeanor, and basically never charged (at least from what I saw/remember). The US Atty for DC tried to argue ~20 years ago that they should be able to charge a felony for those because in order for the gun to be in the home or place of business, it would have had to be transported through DC, which would imply the felony. The courts didn't buy his reasoning. There have also been cases where taxi drivers tried to argue that the cab is their "place of business", and therefore it should be misdemeanor-level, but that hasn't flown AFAIK.


Even for a properly-registered weapon?  All of those legal places assume the weapon is registered and in the possession of the owner.  The site I cited is pretty f'ing thorough.  The DC page has reams of data.  The Texas page is just a thumbs-up jpeg.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.

fark that.
They had fair warning to drop the weapon.

Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

Because they were.

And if you don't, don't come around here going "he looked like he maybe mighta had a knife", next time you empty a magazine in some person of color's back.


I suspect antifa will be there en masse, wearing whiteface and with lots of guns so they'll blend in. They'll shoot proud boys who never see it coming. Things is, you don't know which guy in your group is actually antifa. That would be interesting.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: vudukungfu: OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.

fark that.
They had fair warning to drop the weapon.

Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

Because they were.

And if you don't, don't come around here going "he looked like he maybe mighta had a knife", next time you empty a magazine in some person of color's back.

I suspect antifa will be there en masse, wearing whiteface and with lots of guns so they'll blend in. They'll shoot proud boys who never see it coming. Things is, you don't know which guy in your group is actually antifa. That would be interesting.


SHOOT EVERYONE! EVEN YOURSELVES!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-huh. That will be enforced.

*eyeroll
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I'm hoping Meal Team Six decide that they're tougher than the DC cops, and all hell breaks loose as these assholes get curb-stomped by the very fascist shock troops they were praising just days before?

It would thrill me because I'd get to watch as these pro-fascist Proud Boy farkwits become instant anti-fascist converts the second the face-eating leopards pounce on them...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah better prepare the national guard for these farks because you bet your ass there will be thousands of em armed.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: vudukungfu: OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.

fark that.
They had fair warning to drop the weapon.

Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

Because they were.

And if you don't, don't come around here going "he looked like he maybe mighta had a knife", next time you empty a magazine in some person of color's back.

I suspect antifa will be there en masse, wearing whiteface and with lots of guns so they'll blend in. They'll shoot proud boys who never see it coming. Things is, you don't know which guy in your group is actually antifa. That would be interesting.


What Antifa gangs may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Take Your Guns to Town
Youtube CoxQWFtqaYM
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

were black men

FTFY
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 500x545] <shall not be infringed.jpg>



Fark user imageView Full Size

Well regulated.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I wrote up a list of all the places and situations where it's illegal to have a gun in DC.  It's easier to say where guns *are* legal.  Keep in mind, your gun must be registered in DC and you must be a DC resident.  Even travelling with your unloaded gun locked in the trunk of your car is illegal.  There are similar restrictions on mace, pepper spray, and stun guns.  What most DC residents do is purchase, register, and store their weapons in VA or MD.


Sounds like New Jersey. Everyone like to rag on CA for being the most anti-gun. But they ain't.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GWSuperfan: fnordfocus: GWSuperfan: That three felonies as soon as they cross the Potomac.

Unless, of course, their day jobs are police or military.

Which allegedly includes 100% of Oath Keepers for example.

Only active-duty military. And just being a badge doesn't get you anything unless your agency is federal or recognized by the DC Govt (they have agreements with surrounding jurisdictions, and also recognize some privately chartered police forces like University Police Depts- but only when in uniform and on duty).

I have the feeling that DC MPD is not going to be in a mood to take any crap from these morons.


Retired police are permitted to carry firearms anywhere, by law. Airplanes. Foreign trade zones. No restrictions. Passed by Congress years ago.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only hope the Proud Boys and the DC Cops will treat each other like they are unarmed black teenagers.
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they told folks not to bring their guns to Fort Sumter in 1861.

I wonder how quickly that statement would circulate on Parler?

/no I'm not
//I'm not malicious
///slashes
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun people are weird.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: OdradekRex: I hope they plan on arrests.

fark that.
They had fair warning to drop the weapon.

Treat them just like you would if they deliberately did not drop the weapon when so ordered.

Because they were.

And if you don't, don't come around here going "he looked like he maybe mighta had a knife", next time you empty a magazine in some person of color's back.


They aren't going to shoot their own, arrest maybe but they aren't going to shoot them.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: [Fark user image 850x509]


That's like a dumpster Dalek.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Uh-huh. That will be enforced.

*eyeroll


I am betting it will be.
Some red states may have let these guys take over capitol buildings and threaten public servants at gunpoint, but I think trying it in D.C. against Feds might not work out quite as well for them as the might imagine.
-
Seriously, they have to do it this time, or the 20th will be unmanageable.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 500x545] <shall not be infringed.jpg>


[Fark user image 225x225]
Well regulated.


You understand the difference between a prefatory clause and an operative clause?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 500x545]


it doesn't look like his right to cream pie has been infringed upon,like ever.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't let them keep you down brothers. This is America, we have a constitution

/s
 
Eravior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I need to get a bunch of those signs and put them up in random places. Possibly record the results.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're living in the area, now might be a good time for that holiday you had planned
 
Iowan73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, that should take care of it.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: GWSuperfan: fnordfocus: GWSuperfan: That three felonies as soon as they cross the Potomac.

Unless, of course, their day jobs are police or military.

Which allegedly includes 100% of Oath Keepers for example.

Only active-duty military. And just being a badge doesn't get you anything unless your agency is federal or recognized by the DC Govt (they have agreements with surrounding jurisdictions, and also recognize some privately chartered police forces like University Police Depts- but only when in uniform and on duty).

I have the feeling that DC MPD is not going to be in a mood to take any crap from these morons.

Retired police are permitted to carry firearms anywhere, by law. Airplanes. Foreign trade zones. No restrictions. Passed by Congress years ago.


"Well, sorry, sir. We can't just take your word for it that you're a retired LEO. We'll take good care of your gun, and you're gonna need to come over here and wait with us while we verify your info. Of course, with as many of y'all as there are, and seeing as we only have one dispatcher available to check people out, it might be a while. We've got water if you need some, but I hope you brought a book, 'cause I think Joan that's running the checks is at about a 3-hour backlog right now."
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

culebra: [Fark user image 850x509]



WTF? Oh man.. lol
 
