Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says Fark You if you don't use EZ-Pass and FARK YOU if thought your toll collector job was coming back   (lehighvalleylive.com)
    Pennsylvania Turnpike, Toll road, E-ZPass, Toll increases, New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission  
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Your normal commercial truck? $415 toll by plate for the 187 miles between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

I love how they claim it's the virus when infact it's a massive jump in price
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The I hate the PA turnpike. It is ruled by asshole truckers who have zero regard for car traffic. They will cut you off and spend 30 farking minutes passing another trucker in the left lane just to save a fraction of time.
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeez, we keep raising the toll but ridership falls each time we do. Better raise the toll again to offset the drop in revenue.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they expand 22 and added I99. From where I live it's quicker to go to Pittsburgh that way now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

styckx: The I hate the PA turnpike. It is ruled by asshole truckers who have zero regard for car traffic. They will cut you off and spend 30 farking minutes passing another trucker in the left lane just to save a fraction of time.


Just get in front of them in the hilly sections and keep slowing down to around 15 miles per hour.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Jeez, we keep raising the toll but ridership falls each time we do. Better raise the toll again to offset the drop in revenue.


Less people using the turnpike? Raise prices to offset. More people using the turnpike, raise prices due to increased demand.

CSB:
Guy I worked with had lived in GA. He moved to FL, and his insurance went up due to "moving to a more expensive area." He moved back to the city he left and his insurance went up due to "moving to a more expensive area." Then finally he moved again to that same city in Florida...guess what happened to his insurance.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are still cash tollboths on some roads in Houston.  Traffic going 75+ through the automated lanes right next to traffic stopping to make exact change with only those flimsy dividers between them.  Some exits have multiple lanes with poor signage indicating which one has a manned booth.  A friend of mine lost his girlfriend when they were hit at one.  That's some shiat that should've stayed in the 20th century.
 
