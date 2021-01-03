 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Bat man crime spree in Gotham City   (nypost.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Victim, Jeep, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Bryan Thompson, 39-year-old woman, Manhattan, Grand Cherokee, Four-wheel drive  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 11:30 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Problem Child balls hit with a baseball bat
Youtube gGoS42wL_yk
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gotham isn't new york, never has been
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He, the female victim, who is from New Jersey, and the teen were left with bloody with wounds to their heads and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Bad enough they have to live in Jersey, but the Post won't even respect their choice of pronoun.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, my nemesis, Wayne Bruce, the Manbat.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just the man for the job.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
chagfilm.orgView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Capt.Plywood: Just the man for the job.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 200x266]


Do you have any reading comprehension? Its in the title of the farking book
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.