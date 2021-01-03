 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Taxi Driver)   Canada knows how to deal with Covidiots. Taxi driver takes zero shiat from F for brains passenger   (prpeak.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Police, Victoria, British Columbia, taxi driver, Victoria police station, Constable, Sales of alcohol, dozen reports of gatherings, drunken New Year's Day passenger  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope the taxi left the meter running while the belligerent plague rat slept it off in the drunk tank too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brain Candy Monkey - Taxi
Youtube s4juXk6JqC0
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since there are a good many plague rats in power, having laws on the books to take care of this type of covidiot won't happen.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blind people often touch other people's faces, did they even consider that?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit the link and read down a few paragraphs to the Redd Foxx taxi stories.

https://www.newsfromme.com/pov/col097​-​2/
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
face bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.


Release when capable, not sober.  Somewhere along the line it was argued in Canadian Court that police don't have the medical training to determine sobriety.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need help dealing with the CoviNazis these days.
 
face bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.


A business "the taxi" is a public place.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

face bacon: kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.

Release when capable, not sober.  Somewhere along the line it was argued in Canadian Court that police don't have the medical training to determine sobriety.


It was about the same time they dropped another 'drunk' native outside the city limits in -20 C weather. Or was it when they beat the shiat out of another diabetic for being 'drunk'?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

face bacon: kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.

A business "the taxi" is a public place.


Uh, businesses are not public spaces
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Since there are a good many plague rats in power, having laws on the books to take care of this type of covidiot won't happen.


The BC government is willing to stand up to the rat lickers. Let's ask Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth what he thought about one of them back in April:

"This is just absolutely appalling and completely unacceptable, this individual is just a complete idiot," he said.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Brain Candy Monkey - Taxi]


Whenever I hear "Canadian taxi driver", this scene is exactly what I always picture in my head.
 
vrax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: We need help dealing with the CoviNazis these days.


If that means what I think it means, seek professional help.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: face bacon: kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.

A business "the taxi" is a public place.

Uh, businesses are not public spaces


They are not publicly owned spaces, they are privately owned businesses, but they are public in the meaning that the general public can enter them.
Nobody thinks businesses are owned by the public. There are no Stalinists hiding under your bed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: SpaceyCat: Since there are a good many plague rats in power, having laws on the books to take care of this type of covidiot won't happen.

The BC government is willing to stand up to the rat lickers. Let's ask Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth what he thought about one of them back in April:

"This is just absolutely appalling and completely unacceptable, this individual is just a complete idiot," he said.


fark, I'm so envious - our farking idiot won't even reprimand his own staff for travelling over the holidays.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/s4juXk6J​qC0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


A Night at the Roxbury - What is love - Music Video
Youtube hngPAdTl-As
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Murica the cops, most of whom I see in public without masks, would have arrested the taxi driver.
 
Monac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: We need help dealing with the CoviNazis these days.


Would a boot in the butt constitute help?  I'm ready and willing, and I'll try to be able.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The suspect was quickly located by police and taken into custody. He was released on a promise to return.

Canada law enforcement uses the catch and release system, because the culprits "promise to return".

Even the criminals are polite in Canada.
 
clinging2myguns
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They will soon be dropping off at Alberta detention center and skip the red tape.
/ny is next
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: chitownmike: face bacon: kbronsito: He was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place and was jailed until sober."

[i.pinimg.com image 401x484]

He was drunk in a cab. The cops pulled him into public.

A business "the taxi" is a public place.

Uh, businesses are not public spaces

They are not publicly owned spaces, they are privately owned businesses, but they are public in the meaning that the general public can enter them.
Nobody thinks businesses are owned by the public. There are no Stalinists hiding under your bed.


Right to refuse service. This is so basic I can't believe I have to point it out
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: In Murica the cops, most of whom I see in public without masks, would have arrested the taxi driver.


Well, they probably would have shot him first.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nobody thinks businesses are owned by the public. There are no Stalinists hiding under your bed.


So I really wanted there to be a hilarious GIS result for this. Instead I found this story that almost had to have been on Fark.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/buffalon​e​ws.com/news/local/history/aug-7-1950-s​talin-hid-under-the-bed-of-a-pittsburg​h-grocer/article_ad83f5e4-1db9-510e-b8​b3-6269fa11474b.amp.html
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: The suspect was quickly located by police and taken into custody. He was released on a promise to return.

Canada law enforcement uses the catch and release system, because the culprits "promise to return".

Even the criminals are polite in Canada.


Never been arrested? That's generally how things are handled in the states, too
 
Mole Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Brain Candy Monkey - Taxi]

Whenever I hear "Canadian taxi driver", this scene is exactly what I always picture in my head.


First thing I thought of:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is for the cabbie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
