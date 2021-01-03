 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(PennLive)   "Your parents are the sun and the moon? Nice try, Earth   (pennlive.com)
    Dumbass, Resisting arrest, Crime, Prison, Arrest, Sun, Moon, Crimes, Christopher Dryden  
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's grounded now.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Illegal taunting.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not only is Christopher Dryden, 39, accused of taking the cruiser, he is charged with driving it while his license was suspended.

I don't think that really cracks the top ten of his problems right now.

/ and once the bloodwork comes back...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

covfefe: Illegal taunting.


Of animals.

My neighborhood squirrels are going to have me up on charges!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Not only is Christopher Dryden, 39, accused of taking the cruiser, he is charged with driving it while his license was suspended.

I don't think that really cracks the top ten of his problems right now.

/ and once the bloodwork comes back...


Yes officer, this man has drugs in his alcohol stream.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Errrr, unlocked cruiser with k9 inside and keys in the ignition?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, it's really hard being a demigod these days.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"My first girlfriend turned into the moon."

"That's rough, buddy."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
