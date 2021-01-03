 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN) 'Welcome to Wendy's, I love you. Welcome to Wendy's, I love you. Welcome to Wendy's, I love you"
    Sappy, Hug, Love, Wendy's, April DiDonna  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I were a snarky Farker, I would suggest that if the mask were removed, it would be like Twisty the Clown removing his mask in "American Horror Story."  However, this is a kind sweet gesture, and so I won't actually accuse this person of being a scary, deformed clown behind the mask.  Because this person is doing something to try and make the world a better place, and if I suggested it, that would be wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, Brutus is an honorable man
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweet story, sweet person
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phew, for a second there I thought Wendy's was turning into a Costco or something.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: Mmmmmmmm...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Surprised that wasn't fp
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone from the Seattle area, if a fast food cashier told me they loved me, there is a 90% chance I would say "you too" by instinct alone. It would not mean anything.
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay, how about you get it so there isn't a line wrapped around the building for the drive-thru that takes around 7+ minutes to get through?

/seriously my Wendy's went from pretty fast to snail real quick
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Each time a customer completes an order"

She only loves you if you spend money there, subby. A true capitalist.

Just joking, this is a nice story.
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Have a blessed day!"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
D'awww.

A friend just sent a little Happy New Year text to me, and I've been kind of stuck trying to reply. We've had four mutual friends die in 2020.

The Wendy's woman has inspired me to just give back a cheery optimistic note and leave out 2020.

Thanks, April DiDonna!
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ for those that never read the article
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A couple years ago I worked at Walmart and they would have be cover breaks for greeters. My friends entered and I said, "Welcome to Walmart! I love you!" My supervisor happened to be nearby and asked if I greeted everyone that way. "Oh, am I not supposed to?" She just turned and walked away.

I worked customer service, and when somebody called and asked to get transferred to a department, after I transferred them and they were no longer on the line I'd say, "Uuuh, okay I love you too." The people in line got a chuckle.

That also works with calls from management. There's nothing like hanging up with a cheery "I love you too," and then turning to your coworker and saying, "They need you in the personnel office."
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: As someone from the Seattle area, if a fast food cashier told me they loved me, there is a 90% chance I would say "you too" by instinct alone. It would not mean anything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ween - Don't Laugh (I Love You)
Youtube 2cKzOF5YsDo
 
