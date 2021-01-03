 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   America returns to normal   (nbcnews.com) divider line
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goddammit
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure a good guy with a gun is supposed to stop an unarmed bad guy.

Or maybe the "give everyone guns for a safer society" idea is a bunch of bullshiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"...was able to disarm the pastor ...."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He used the pastor's gun to kill the pastor? Dammit, if only the pastor's gun had been armed.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what you get for not arming your pulpit, statists!!1
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: "...was able to disarm the pastor ...."


What do you call a pastor with no arms?

/I really don't know
//probably not Hans
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have picked a more heavily armed priest

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brother in law is a pastor in that part of Texas.  He also carries a gun to church.  But then had seven kids.  I.e. they leave pro-creation and the spread of a respiratory virus in God's hands but they don't trust the Jesus to keep them safe in church.  It's bizarre.

Maybe we need a new amendment.  The right to bear a mask, wear a condom, and get vaccinated shall not be infringed.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like we also need to teach the importance of a firm grip.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 320x320]

Looks like we also need to teach the importance of a firm grip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: "...was able to disarm the pastor ...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Methodists
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
> "He starts coming toward the front door, then he turns around and lunges at the pastor and was able to disarm the pastor, it appears at this time," Smith said. "He used ... the pastor's firearm is the one he used. The pastor is deceased at this time."

... so, this guy *wasn't* armed, but decided he needed to be, so he got the pastor's firearm.

... was this a Church of Jesus, or a Church of Heston, or Eastwood?
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I'm pretty sure a good guy with a gun is supposed to stop an unarmed bad guy.

Or maybe the "give everyone guns for a safer society" idea is a bunch of bullshiat.


psssh. it worked as a nuclear deterrent.

right?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 320x320]

Looks like we also need to teach the importance of a firm grip.


fark that. Revolvers jam way less often.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OK, so, I'm confused... why did a pastor have a gun in a church?

The article basically says that the pastor drew a gun on a suspect who fled from the cops & tried to hide in his church, then the guy took the gun away from the pastor & shot him with it.

Is this normal in Texas?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More guns.

MORE GUNS!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only the gun had a gun to defend itself, this tragedy could have been prevented!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is why strict gun laws dont work. You hear that Chicago and DC?! Oh..wait...this was Texas?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And so the Biden/Harris crime wave begins. Didn't even wait for the inauguration.
 
JRoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh man, how cool is it going to be when we have a mass-shooting-super-spreader event?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, it sounds like this pastor was most definitely not a master of the ancient martial art of gunkata.

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Killed with your own gun?

That's just embarrassing, Cowboy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I'm pretty sure a good guy with a gun is supposed to stop an unarmed bad guy.


Well, apparently God wanted it this way, so maybe the pastor must was a pedophile or something.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Covids fake
Trump won
Science is evil
Christians are patriotic
Guns, we need more guns
White power
Climate change is fake

fark this country
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I'm pretty sure a good guy with a gun is supposed to stop an unarmed bad guy.

Or maybe the "give everyone guns for a safer society" idea is a bunch of bullshiat.


And if the pastor shot and killed an unarmed guy you'd all have flipped the fark out over it.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right wing gun nuts love to post lovely stories when the gun helps the victim.  They of course would completely ignore stories like this (and the stories of young children shooting others).
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: edmo: "...was able to disarm the pastor ...."
[Fark user image 410x320]


(Brain asplodes)
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The suspect grabbed the pastor's gun and fatally shot him with it

Good job, Pastor. Thank goodness you had a gun to protect yourself.

LOL
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition...
Kingsman: The Secret Service - The Church Fight
Youtube R3zdYUG2_RA
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev Rick White: Right wing gun nuts love to post lovely stories when the gun helps the victim.  They of course would completely ignore stories like this (and the stories of young children shooting others).


On the bright side, they are most likely to shoot themselves and their families. It's for the best.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If only the gun had a gun to defend itself, this tragedy could have been prevented!

[i.pinimg.com image 481x747]


You must have to be issued a shovel when you come to that guy's house just so you can make your way inside through shoulder-deep testosterone.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Covids fake
Trump won
Science is evil
Christians are patriotic
Guns, we need more guns
White power
Climate change is fake

fark this country


Those are Reublican views. Not American ones. Don't lump me in with those people.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: And so the Biden/Harris crime wave begins. Didn't even wait for the inauguration.


Shouldn't you be working on some talking points to explain why your boy Trump was committing electron fraud on the phone yesterday instead of deflecting on a church shooting?

/Pastor was shot and killed with his own gun
//The way Jesus would have wanted it
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Churches are soft targets.

They need metal detectors, concrete walls, bullet proof doors.

Active shooter drills should be run once per month.

Safety resource officers should always be on site.

Background checks should be run on every member of the congregation.

This all needs to happen or we could lose our freedoms.

/The fact that the pastor would still be alive if he wasn't armed is pretty funny.

//It is the Republican Jesus thing to do, pointing guns at people.

///Actually, shooting first, asking questions later would be the Republican Jesus path
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Churches are soft targets.

They need metal detectors, concrete walls, bullet proof doors.

Active shooter drills should be run once per month.

Safety resource officers should always be on site.

Background checks should be run on every member of the congregation.

This all needs to happen or we could lose our freedoms.

/The fact that the pastor would still be alive if he wasn't armed is pretty funny.

//It is the Republican Jesus thing to do, pointing guns at people.

///Actually, shooting first, asking questions later would be the Republican Jesus path


That's the thing that gets me about the story - no one apparently gives an armed pastor in a church a second thought, because I guess they're in Texas and if the pastor wasn't armed he couldn't shoot someone in the church who really needed shooting.

I guess one turns the other cheek only to reload, it would seem.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"So, give me that gun."
"I don't have a gun, father."
"Here, have one of mine." - Firesign Theater
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: > "He starts coming toward the front door, then he turns around and lunges at the pastor and was able to disarm the pastor, it appears at this time," Smith said. "He used ... the pastor's firearm is the one he used. The pastor is deceased at this time."

... so, this guy *wasn't* armed, but decided he needed to be, so he got the pastor's firearm.

... was this a Church of Jesus, or a Church of Heston, or Eastwood?


Given that:
1. Two others were injured - one with a gunshot wound;
2. The shooter had a gunshot wound in the hand when he was later apprehended, and;
3. The shooter was unarmed when he entered the church...

I have to wonder at the actual chain of events. Did the pastor shoot him first? Did the suspect shoot both the pastor and the other guy? WHY IN THE FARK DID THE PASTOR HAVE A GUN IN A CHURCH?!

Seriously, it's bizarre.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ekdikeo4: > "He starts coming toward the front door, then he turns around and lunges at the pastor and was able to disarm the pastor, it appears at this time," Smith said. "He used ... the pastor's firearm is the one he used. The pastor is deceased at this time."

... so, this guy *wasn't* armed, but decided he needed to be, so he got the pastor's firearm.

... was this a Church of Jesus, or a Church of Heston, or Eastwood?

Given that:
1. Two others were injured - one with a gunshot wound;
2. The shooter had a gunshot wound in the hand when he was later apprehended, and;
3. The shooter was unarmed when he entered the church...

I have to wonder at the actual chain of events. Did the pastor shoot him first? Did the suspect shoot both the pastor and the other guy? WHY IN THE FARK DID THE PASTOR HAVE A GUN IN A CHURCH?!

Seriously, it's bizarre.


TEXAS!!!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: "So, give me that gun."
"I don't have a gun, father."
"Here, have one of mine." - Firesign Theater


Hey, if you were stuck drinking Bear Whiz Beer after your day job as a cock-teaser for Rooster-Rama, you'd consider that chain of events to be entirely normal.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: edmo: "...was able to disarm the pastor ...."
[Fark user image 410x320]


I read that as "Jesus Sauce".

I'll see myself out.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Pistol packin' Pastor, say a prayer for me,
I'm on the run, don't got no gun,
What can you do for me?"

"You must leave here now, my son,
'cuz I'm a Pistol packin' Pastor,
with my bible and my gun!"

"Pistol packin' Pastor, say a prayer for me,
I've got your gun, you're one and done,
I'll take your car and flee!"
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The pastor is deceased at this time."

So... he'll get better?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


There's a passage that I got memorized, seems appropiate for this situation: Ezekiel 25,17. "The path of the righteous man is beset of all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of the charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: "The pastor is deceased at this time."

So... he'll get better?


*Sigh*. When Jesus returns, the pastor will be resurrected.  Hence 'at this time'.

I'm so tired of having to do the research on behalf of this type of godless heathen, it's exhausting.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remind me again, why doesn't Fark have a Texas tag? I mean, if Florida is America's warty dong, then surely Texas is America's inflamed prostate.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The pastor is deceased at this time."

At this time?!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many of the assembled were wearing masks?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure "He who lives by the sword, will die by the sword" is still lost on this congregation.
 
