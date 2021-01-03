 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CTV News)   ♫ Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam / Where the raccoons and the polar bears play / Where seldom is heard a discouraging word / And the skies are snowy all day ♫   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh, ok.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look at that. He manages to be all cowboy and country and yet has no problem masking up in the store to help protect his fellow citizens.

Plague-rat-Americans take note that this is what a man is. Not you.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't park that animal there!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
farkin cowboy has some skills. Hat off from this BC redneck.
fark yes buddy.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a pretty small buffalo, but I hope it's completely domesticated.
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guy On A Buffalo - Episode 1 (Bears, Indians & Such)
Youtube iJ4T9CQA0UM
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I recall mentioned in the Forgotten Realms boxed set from the early 90s (the ad&d 1st edition one) reading of a paladin npc with a buffalo as his holy steed. He was also from a frozen northland. ( Vaassa I believe )

/neeeerrrrdddds
 
