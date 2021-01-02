 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   NYC landlord facing the boot from his co-op apartment while his delinquent 'deadbeat' tenants live rent-free   (nypost.com) divider line
255 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 2:38 PM (7 minutes ago)



8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a disgusting slumlord.  This guy is heartless, insensitive, and only concerned with making money off of the poor.  He is a repugnant capitalist that deserves all of the hardships that befall him.   This guy makes me sick and is what is wrong with this country.

/Typical Farker reaction
//Until they see his picture
///Yes, you ARE a racist
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
David Howson, now 88, has long used rental income from his 10-unit building at 9 West 129th St. to help pay for the co-op apartment in Inwood where he's lived for decades.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
