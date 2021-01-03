 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Remember back in April when 30,000 new Coronavirus cases was considered a Very Bad Day? We had THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND new cases yesterday and now have more than 20 MILLION people who have been infected   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meaningless statistical clustering.

//we're boned
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
5-6000 dead per day in a couple weeks
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: 5-6000 dead per day in a couple weeks


Or per hour.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: 5-6000 dead per day in a couple weeks


More importantly, how can we blame Biden for that?

/we all know it's coming
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
20 million less vaccines we'll need?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, but why are you randomly shouting?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Herd mentality!
 
alex10294
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We probably had 300000 in the summer months too, just not enough tests to find them.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've already lost one friend, I won't be surprised if there are more

/I was self-isolating before it was cool
 
pounddawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: IgG4: 5-6000 dead per day in a couple weeks

More importantly, how can we blame Biden for that?

/we all know it's coming


And the deficit..... damn libs
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmnmm...
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: 20 million less vaccines we'll need?


I wonder how many additional people had covid but were never tested?

An additional 20 million?  30 million?
 
Trevt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
shiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just fark off, we all know it's bad. And I, for one, am farking tired about being bombarded with it all the time.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: IgG4: 5-6000 dead per day in a couple weeks

More importantly, how can we blame Biden for that?

/we all know it's coming



Fact: Biden's failure to prevent widespread covid infections across the US is even worse than Obama's feckless response to Katrina
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But only if our dear leader would have done something about this, well, maybe not
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Herd mentality!


damn it, i came to say that
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So I told my people, "slow down the testing".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: holdmybones: Herd mentality!

damn it, i came to say that


me too!
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Just fark off, we all know it's bad. And I, for one, am farking tired about being bombarded with it all the time.


So, rather than changing your own news consumption habits, your proposal is that everyone else should just not talk about the main stories going on in the world? Ok.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've already lost one friend, I won't be surprised if there are more

/I was self-isolating before it was cool


My local lodge lost three brothers to it in 2020.  I don't see too many fraternal organizations and civic organizations surviving the pandemic.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's an Easter miracle!!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Just fark off, we all know it's bad. And I, for one, am farking tired about being bombarded with it all the time.


What if you forget and go smell a bunch of farts without your mask on? Why you hate people, bruv?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On the one hand, that is a lot of people and is very tragic.

On the other hand, it would take forever to get to herd immunity at that rate.  What kind of idiot would want to go that route?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Meaningless statistical clustering.

//we're boned


A good chunk of that will be from delayed reporting over the holidays. Give the numbers a week or so to settle down before assessing the degree of bonedness.


alex10294: We probably had 300000 in the summer months too, just not enough tests to find them.


The "Currently Hospitalized" metric is probably the best indicator of the true infection rate, and things are a lot worse now than during the first two peaks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want all the immigrants released from Trump's concentration camps and replaced with Republicans. They've proven over and over again that they are a direct threat to our Democracy and society.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've already lost one friend, I won't be surprised if there are more

/I was self-isolating before it was cool


I'm up to 20 now, after hearing about a high school friend and another friend's father. Most are more acquaintance than friend, but they were people I knew.
 
Mnemia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Just fark off, we all know it's bad. And I, for one, am farking tired about being bombarded with it all the time.


This is one news story that I am glad the media keeps pounding on over and over again, because it will just keep getting worse and worse unless people change their behavior. And it's a large number of people dying. One thing this plague year has shown is that Americans have a short attention span, and that many of them are very stupid and arrogant about their stupidity. It's good for the media to just keep throwing it in people's faces that it's still getting worse, because it's the only way the slow ones will learn.
 
