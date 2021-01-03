 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Jalopnik)   Road scholar argues that because people still violate the vehicular code, police should stop pulling people over. In other news, people are still getting murdered and raped, so we should stop putting people in jail   (jalopnik.com) divider line
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It might prevent people of color from getting killed for no good goddamn reason, but we still kinda need vehicular stops unfortunately.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah...totally the same thing

The dumbass tag is for subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops never pull anyone over in the rain.  So just drive when it's raining, and you won't have a problem.

Why do I have to think of everything?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, the "gun laws don't work" argument.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That totally wouldn't incentivize all kinds of people to drive *even less attentively* and *cause far more damage* or anything.  They author am very intelligent.

/we can address the horrifying racial profiling w/o throwing all caution to the wind.
//walk. chew gum. same time. not difficult. try.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to commission a study that attempts to correlate a region's adherence to traffic laws and its libertarian bent.

I swear to god, northern Idaho has the least considerate drivers I've ever seen. Left lane camping, failure to use turn signals, expecting everyone to get out of the way when merging, four-way stop idiocy, etc. "I'm just going to do what I want and it's all of your responsibilities to accommodate me."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: I'd like to commission a study that attempts to correlate a region's adherence to traffic laws and its libertarian bent.

I swear to god, northern Idaho has the least considerate drivers I've ever seen. Left lane camping, failure to use turn signals, expecting everyone to get out of the way when merging, four-way stop idiocy, etc. "I'm just going to do what I want and it's all of your responsibilities to accommodate me."


That's my entire city.

And I'm nowhere near Idaho.

I think it's called "American exceptionalism."

Or "assholes" for short.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, annual US deaths from murder are no worse than the flu.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I'd like to commission a study that attempts to correlate a region's adherence to traffic laws and its libertarian bent.

I swear to god, northern Idaho has the least considerate drivers I've ever seen. Left lane camping, failure to use turn signals, expecting everyone to get out of the way when merging, four-way stop idiocy, etc. "I'm just going to do what I want and it's all of your responsibilities to accommodate me."


Funny you should mention that. My father is a Libertarian and also an aggressive driver
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think submitter is missing the point. I never get pulled over for murder and I don't murder. See? it works
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look at a country like China as a great example of an alternative possibility (not that I think it's a great alternative).

In China, the police hardly ever "pull someone ever." Instead, most speeding, lane violations can and other violations are done via cameras in the same way we issue red light cameras.

This avoids the cost, hassle, and discrimination of roadside stops while also a uniform enforcement for those who break the traffic rules.

Americas love of police enforcement is a farking terrible thing and police departments' ability to enforce laws with nonuniformity opens up the possibility (and inevitability) of discrimination.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus journalism is just 90% shiat.  God bless the 10% out there writing for the BBC or the Christian Science Monitor or whatever.  The just willfully take a shiat into a web form for 5 cents/word.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We've tried rule of law, and it just doesn't work.

Let's go to pure anarchy for a while, see how that plays.
 
semiotix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So what's wrong with traffic stops?

Well, for one thing, they're associated with systematic violence and police abuses. Look at Sandra Bland, Walter Scott, Philando Castile.

So we should do something about police racism?

No, we should just stop pulling people over.

Okay. What else?

Well, small towns abuse traffic stops as revenue sources. It's not right that local governments balance their budgets on flimsy violations that aren't actually dangerous.

I guess you'd recommend laws that lower fines, or limit the amount of revenue that a town can collect from them? This could be pretty easily solved at the state budget level, too, by adjusting block grants to municipalities. Do you think we should do that?

No, just get rid of traffic stops.

I see. Do you have any other objections to traffic stops?

Well, they're not effective. Roads are still dangerous, and lawbreaking is rampant. Tens of thousands of people die even with traffic stops!

So you're saying that traffic stops cause highway deaths?

I'm saying let's get rid of traffic stops.

Well, what would you propose instead?

There are all kinds of options.

Like what?

Oh, well, people could use public transportation, or move to walkable cities, or take more cab rides when they've been drinking.

Are you going to do those things?

I think we should get rid of traffic stops.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Algebrat: In fairness, annual US deaths from murder are no worse than the flu.


Doesn't matter. I will continue to wear my Kevlar Second Chance vest while in public and remain out of knife-range of people.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love how these threads bring out the jackboots
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here goes with the most unpopular opinion.

Yes police should stop doing pull overs for speeding and red lights, Expired tags and such.

Replace those with cameras and automated fines.

Send cops to deal with real crimes.  Use new found funds from the robot cameras to hire more mental health care workers who tag along with the cops.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How a traffic stop should play out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Algebrat: In fairness, annual US deaths from murder are no worse than the flu.

Doesn't matter. I will continue to wear my Kevlar Second Chance vest while in public and remain out of knife-range of people.


Bad news - I just spoke to your boss and we're throwing an office holiday knife party. Attendance mandatory.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Self driving cars will follow all the laws. After the truckers and taxi/uber drivers are out of a job, we're gonna have to fire traffic cops. Cities will also be out of a revenue stream.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: It might prevent people of color from getting killed for no good goddamn reason, but we still kinda need vehicular stops unfortunately.


Why do we need them?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: We've tried rule of law, and it just doesn't work.

Let's go to pure anarchy for a while, see how that plays.


When did we try 'Rule of law'?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

semiotix: Well, small towns abuse traffic stops as revenue sources. It's not right that local governments balance their budgets on flimsy violations that aren't actually dangerous.


My state kinda, sorta fixed this a long time ago. There are some things about Illinois being a progressive state that surprise me, and this is one of them.

What Illinois did was make the motor vehicle code uniform across the state, set fines for traffic violations at the state level, and also set the split of where the money goes when a fine is levied. As an example without details: a fixed amount goes to the state; a fixed amount goes to the municipality writing the traffic ticket. With this, the state also pre-empted the ability of municipalities to have their own municipal/ordinance violations that are the same as the motor vehicle code, meaning some little town of Podunk, Northern Kentucky (what we call Southern Illinois) can't pass a town law that sets "speeding" as a municipal violation where 100% of the cash goes into the town treasury.

The amount going to the municipality is not enough to make ticket writing a profitable endeavor, so there isn't an incentive for police budgets to be generated by traffic enforcement. Municipalities can't set up their own speed traps and keep 100% of the cash from fines by making it a municipal violation instead of a moving violation uniformly enforced by the state.

Now, there are loopholes to this and other problems that can be observed.

Problem #1 is that police are still jerks to lots of people. Motor vehicle violations might not bring in money to the municipal government, but they are still used to fark with people. Lots of minorities, but I've lived places where white people are farked with as well if they're not rich.

Problem #2 is that courts also offered programs of "Court Supervision," meaning you pay them some money and don't get another ticket for some period of time (3-6 months) and in exchange they don't report a conviction on your driving record. For a long while it was such a scam because you had to admit guilt in court but the courts were pretending that the guilty plea never happened and later just dismissing the tickets. That money went straight into the county court budgets, so it was sidestepping the intent of the state. A while back the state legislature caught on to this and realized they could allow it to continue SO LONG AS they set a minimum fee for that court supervision with a portion of it going to the state. It was sticker shock when people came to court expecting a $100 court supervision fee and finding the legislature set the new minimums at something like $350!

Problem #3 was that the state is still pocketing money from traffic tickets, and there is an incentive to just increase fees to funnel more money into the gaping maw of state government. The last time they raised the fines for motor vehicle violations, the President of the Senate openly stated it didn't have a thing to do with safety and was instead to just dump more money into the state budget. I wish I had saved a screenshot of that news article quoting him on that.

Problem #4 is that county prosecutors still have ways around sending money to the state so they can ensure the money stays in their budget. I was the victim of this with a speeding ticket in Lincoln County where the fine was $150, but I was given the option of pleading guilty to having a "loud exhaust" with a $300 fine. No moving violation conviction to be reported to the state, and I'm pretty sure the $300 for the loud exhaust ticket goes straight to the county because it's not one of the things the state has set as a uniform moving violation that's out of the hands of local governments.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: It might prevent people of color from getting killed for no good goddamn reason, but we still kinda need vehicular stops unfortunately.


the technology exists to handle a lot of traffic issues.

speeding?  traffic cams with the ability to read license plates will address 99% of the speeding problem.  GPS in cars can do the same thing.  better oversight than yellow light cams required.

someone making a right turn on red when not allowed, sure the police can address those.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops never pull anyone over in the rain.  So just drive when it's raining, and you won't have a problem.

Why do I have to think of everything?


Drew Carey: Rainy Day Cops

When it rains really hard, I like to run stop signs just to make cops get out of their cars. Make them stand there in the rain in a big puddle.

Police: 'Alright you, know why I stopped you?'
Drew: 'Yeah, know why I ran the sign?'
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops never pull anyone over in the rain.  So just drive when it's raining, and you won't have a problem.

Why do I have to think of everything?


I have only been pulled over for speeding three times.  Two in a downpour, one in a blizzard.

/the officer who pulled me over in the blizzard  was piiiiiiiiiissed at me
//probably the only time anyone in ohio got pulled over for only ten over
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

goodncold: Here goes with the most unpopular opinion.

Yes police should stop doing pull overs for speeding and red lights, Expired tags and such.

Replace those with cameras and automated fines.

Send cops to deal with real crimes.  Use new found funds from the robot cameras to hire more mental health care workers who tag along with the cops.


So you're telling me if I don't have tags I'm untouchable?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: VisualiseThis: It might prevent people of color from getting killed for no good goddamn reason, but we still kinda need vehicular stops unfortunately.

Why do we need them?


If done for actual safety instead of $afety, we need traffic stops for minor enforcement. Burnt out headlights, tail lights, turn signals, etc?

My local departments offer "fix-it tickets" for those. You get a ticket, you fix the problem, and if the problem is promptly repaired you go to the police department within 10 days of the ticket being issued and they dismiss it on the spot of you can demonstrate you made the necessary repair.

In this manner, we don't suck money out of people's wallets for fines that could better be used to make actual repairs to vehicles for minor safety issues.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The one good point in the article is that traffic enforcement is about revenue generation not safety. If we really cared about safety, those cops would normally be focusing on distracted driving, seat belts, DUI, tailgating and reckless driving instead of tags and spending. Hell, if we really cared about safety, all those cops would he writing tickets to anti-maskers instead of traffic enforcement.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Switzerland, even decades ago, the traffic cameras were like Roz the giant slug: always watching. The mail was so efficient that the tickets and photo of me breaking the law would beat me home from work. There was no getting away with stuff so people mostly didn't try. Expensive but effective.

However, at least in Geneva they had to stop taking pictures from the front and only take them from the rear, because so many people got busted with their not-spouse in the car. Not in Zurich though, they didn't care if you got busted. Dicks.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Ah, the "gun laws don't work" argument.


And the flip side from gun nuts:
"NFA restrictions are stupid, nobody's ever used them for mass shootings!"

Gun control doesn't work and if it does, it's evidence it's a stupid law.
 
alex10294
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

semiotix: So what's wrong with traffic stops?

Well, for one thing, they're associated with systematic violence and police abuses. Look at Sandra Bland, Walter Scott, Philando Castile.

So we should do something about police racism?

No, we should just stop pulling people over.

Okay. What else?

Well, small towns abuse traffic stops as revenue sources. It's not right that local governments balance their budgets on flimsy violations that aren't actually dangerous.

I guess you'd recommend laws that lower fines, or limit the amount of revenue that a town can collect from them? This could be pretty easily solved at the state budget level, too, by adjusting block grants to municipalities. Do you think we should do that?

No, just get rid of traffic stops.

I see. Do you have any other objections to traffic stops?

Well, they're not effective. Roads are still dangerous, and lawbreaking is rampant. Tens of thousands of people die even with traffic stops!

So you're saying that traffic stops cause highway deaths?

I'm saying let's get rid of traffic stops.

Well, what would you propose instead?

There are all kinds of options.

Like what?

Oh, well, people could use public transportation, or move to walkable cities, or take more cab rides when they've been drinking.

Are you going to do those things?

I think we should get rid of traffic stops.


I always favored a rule that said that all revinue from fines must be passed to the next higher level of government, then shared equally.  There could be no quota in this system.  Cities and counties to state, state to the feds. Then divide the fines equally back to the lower level of government in the form of grants. That way, if "Town #1" really wants to "ensure safety", via traffic stops, they still can. They just won't have a financial incentive to make more stops.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, the rare Jalopnik/Reason crossover fanfic.  Don't see that every day!

Does the author also want to get rid of emissions rules?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meanmutton: VisualiseThis: It might prevent people of color from getting killed for no good goddamn reason, but we still kinda need vehicular stops unfortunately.

Why do we need them?


People need to understand when they are conquered. Imagine if they didn't have negative experiences with the law on a regular basis to teach them that the government works only to punish.
 
utilaholic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Traffic stops are mostly, in my experience, cops trying to have an excuse to search all your stuff for drugs.
 
