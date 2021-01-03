 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   This is how you get more COVID...or worse: hippies   (nypost.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eric Cartman to the red phone please.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where's the best place to hide a bag of weed from a Hippie?

Under a bar of soap.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Officials in LaGrange last month abolished the ordinance installed back in 1971 that regulates gatherings of more than 500 people that last over 12 hours."

I wonder a how how how how that ever happened.

/they got a lot of nice girls.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all starts with a single drum circle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so they are trying to say their sundown laws were really for hippies?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

8 inches: Where's the best place to hide a bag of weed from a Hippie?

Under a bar of soap.


Thank you, Oderus.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Officials decided in December to remove the law as part of an annual sweep of the books to eliminate archaic regulations.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brandent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just as long as it doesn't lead to the College KnowItAll Hippies.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thread needs more slayer

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the case

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Officials decided in December to remove the law as part of an annual sweep of the books to eliminate archaic regulations.
With wires

I guess I assumed it was more of a figurative sweeping of the law books, but it seems they take things very literally in Indiana.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tasteme: Officials decided in December to remove the law as part of an annual sweep of the books to eliminate archaic regulations.
[Fark user image 225x300]


So...how many years did they go before they decided it was safe to get rid of this? "Ya think the hippies are gone for good, Wilbur?" "Ya never know, Elmer. Better keep that one on the books."
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ZZ Top - La Grange (Official Audio)
Youtube rG6b8gjMEkw
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bongripper - Reefer Sutherland
Youtube k2KBIs__91s
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Soooooo, in the middle of a pandemic they want to allow gatherings of 500 people?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Soooooo, in the middle of a pandemic they want to allow gatherings of 500 people?


It's a novel idea of getting rid of hippies.
 
