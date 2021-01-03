 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Sci Tech Daily)   This is great news. Subby has been exercising one arm now for decades   (scitechdaily.com)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've all been subby!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x502]


I'll get the lights.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same with the legs, too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'll get the lights.

I'll get the lights.


Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: BumpInTheNight: King Something: [Fark user image 850x502]

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.


I tried finding a 'which way to the beach' type pose of someone flicking a light switch but failed.  I guess I should have used bing.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, such exciting news! 

(and by "news", I mean info that has been around for decades)
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: BumpInTheNight: King Something: [Fark user image 850x502]

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.


What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, we meatheads call that a "negative rep."
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x502]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?


I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us need both hands.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  My left arm gets plenty of exercise operating the play/pause button.

/and the 'skip 5sec' button
//aka the 'I can't fap to that' button
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this guy has something.  I have been doing 12 oz curls with my right arm, regularly, for years.  Today I did a 16 oz curl with my left arm and it was just as efficient.  I guess I'm ambeerdextrous.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scriptshadow.netView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting better at operating my mouse with my left hand.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity, It's not just men...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AndoCommando: I'm getting better at operating my mouse with my left hand.


Ahh that's the mouse your Mom was telling me about.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?


The arm you're resting while you fap with the other one?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third


Cooking a brisket?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: I think this guy has something.  I have been doing 12 oz curls with my right arm, regularly, for years.  Today I did a 16 oz curl with my left arm and it was just as efficient.  I guess I'm ambeerdextrous.


So you've WEIGHED it? And it's GROWING?

You could make some serious coin by posting some ads for your "special technique" on porn sites...
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you're not a Tyrannosaurus.
Family Guy Non-masturbating Tyrannosaurus Rex
Youtube u86bGzYb2Oc
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Giggity, It's not just men...

[Fark user image 634x423]


Doing finger curls doesn't work your biceps.

Unless she's not doing fing...

Oh!
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: King Something: [Fark user image image 850x502]

[Fark user image image 173x291]
This guy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Cooking a brisket?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

Cooking a brisket?


That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: The arm you're resting while you fap with the other one?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

The arm you're resting while you fap with the other one?


You mean the bum tickler?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

Cooking a brisket?

That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket


Only if you plan to be at it for a while....
 
northguineahills
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dstanley: What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?


When I broke my right arm when I was 16, I found out the benefits of being ambidextrous..
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
stealingisbad:You mean the bum tickler?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: So you've WEIGHED it? And it's GROWING?

You could make some serious coin by posting some ads for your "special technique" on porn sites...

So you've WEIGHED it? And it's GROWING?

You could make some serious coin by posting some ads for your "special technique" on porn sites...


Fluid oz are a thing
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Only if you plan to be at it for a while....

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

Cooking a brisket?

That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket

Only if you plan to be at it for a while....


Low and slow tenderizes the meat, IYKWIM

/I'm starting to get uncomfortable with this conversation
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
camo.derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third


There's a couple ways to improve that situation, I mean there's the obvious one about a health training regime.  But for a quick win, instead of holding it up with a hand just perch your gut on a table top or something to keep it out of the way.  I find the height of the apple store desks is just perfect, plus you can use a new and clean ipad each time which saves on the clean up.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: [camo.derpicdn.net image 720x405]


Oh now you've done it... you've evoked the obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: GRCooper: dstanley: markie_farkie: BumpInTheNight: King Something: [Fark user image 850x502]

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

There's a couple ways to improve that situation, I mean there's the obvious one about a health training regime.  But for a quick win, instead of holding it up with a hand just perch your gut on a table top or something to keep it out of the way.  I find the height of the apple store desks is just perfect, plus you can use a new and clean ipad each time which saves on the clean up.


Yeah, but the judge said I have to stay 500 feet away from Apple stores now
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tasteme: stealingisbad:You mean the bum tickler?
[Fark user image 400x225]


danielclark.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tasteme: stealingisbad:You mean the bum tickler?
[Fark user image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Only if you plan to be at it for a while....

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

Cooking a brisket?

That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket

Only if you plan to be at it for a while....


Really, that take 12-14 hours. Are you going to wrap it up to finish?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

amb: Really, that take 12-14 hours. Are you going to wrap it up to finish?

I'll get the lights.

Good luck trying to use your non-fapping withered twig of an arm to achieve the monumental task of moving that switch to the "off" position.

What is this "non-fapping" arm you speak of?

I guess those guys can handle their meat with just one hand ...

/I could use a third

Cooking a brisket?

That's a euphemism I'm definitely going to use

/I'll be in my bunk, cooking a brisket

Only if you plan to be at it for a while....

Really, that take 12-14 hours. Are you going to wrap it up to finish?


Only if he's got a smoker.
 
