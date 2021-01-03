 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   The World According To Garp is a movie this family will 100% agree on not watching any time soon   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, House, Rooms, Elaine Benes, The Time, Family, NBC, Rainn Wilson, Fox Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 12:36 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should also probably stay out of Buick's.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: They should also probably stay out of Buick's.


John Lithgow's character: "At least I had mine removed surgically."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So awkward when the neighbors drop in unexpectedly.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder what the Ellen Jamesians had to say about it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The World According to Garp is a wonderful book. I read it as a child and several times through my adult life. I no longer have a copy be will be requesting it from pick up at my local library and look forward to reading it again. 

If you've never read it, do. It's an easy read but long enough to enjoy over a couple days. 

/the movie is good.
//the book is fantastic
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can probably rule out "Second hand lions" too
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's nothing in there about the wife sucking the pilot's dick. Boo.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: There's nothing in there about the wife sucking the pilot's dick. Boo.


That would have been a car wreck, not a plane wreck.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
T.S., subby.

Too Soon.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The family's cat died, according to WDIV.


That's almost up there with "a hedgehog was also killed."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drsewell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"at the end he could only say 'arp'"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: gameshowhost: There's nothing in there about the wife sucking the pilot's dick. Boo.

That would have been a car wreck, not a plane wreck.


i'm not explaining an obvious joke to *your* handle.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pilot must've really hated that cat.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She said they were in the living room arguing over which movie to watch and had just moved into a different room when the plane struck the house, according to WDIV.

I'm sorry, but I have a burning curiosity as to which film that was.
/they moved to another room away from the family set because
someone snatched the remote and declared and as
they retreated from the living room "over my cold, dead body".
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...but was Harrison Ford able to walk away again?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The World According to Garp is a wonderful book. I read it as a child and several times through my adult life. I no longer have a copy be will be requesting it from pick up at my local library and look forward to reading it again. 

If you've never read it, do. It's an easy read but long enough to enjoy over a couple days. 

/the movie is good.
//the book is fantastic


The movie was a box office dud.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Terribly sad.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.