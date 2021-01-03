 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some High Guy)   Bald move, Cotton
    Illegal drug trade, Health, Colombian man, Colombia, Dopamine, Smuggling, Heroin  
I Ate Shergar
4 hours ago  
Just goes to show, you can't just sweep everything under the rug.
 
Badmoodman
4 hours ago  
He's going toupee for his crime.
 
Ker_Thwap
4 hours ago  
When I was young, a bald guy shaved his big old mustache and came into work with a big ugly black haired toupee clashing violently with his pasty white skin.  All my co-workers were being politely horrified uttering such phrases as "you look different today" and "I see you shaved your mustache..."  I, of course just blurted out, "FFS Paul, that's a horrible toupe, couldn't you at least have got a grey one?!"
 
growinthings
3 hours ago  
Bad rug at 3:00 O'clock!
 
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
1 hour ago  
Should have refrained from sampling the product.
 
scanman61
55 minutes ago  
43K for thatpackage?

Cop Math.
 
resident dystopian
54 minutes ago  
"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," the Spanish National Police said in a statement.

inventiveness? ok.
/now give fred flintstone his hairstyle back.
//and his leopard skin dress while your at it.
 
TWX
52 minutes ago  
Police said the man caught their attention when he arrived on a flight from Bogota on June 18 and appeared nervous.

We covered this before.

I believe that I said my Shatneresque spoken-word coverband would be called "Hell Toupee".
 
TxRabbit
49 minutes ago  
She don't lie.

She don't lie.

She don't lie.....
 
johnny_vegas
49 minutes ago  

TWX: Police said the man caught their attention when he arrived on a flight from Bogota on June 18 and appeared nervous.

We covered this before.

I believe that I said my Shatneresque spoken-word coverband would be called "Hell Toupee".


It's ok, that was good enough it's worth it to post it twice!
 
ComaToast
47 minutes ago  
The pandemic has closed barbershops around here and I'm afraid to cut my own hair. Maybe snorting  $34,000 of cocaine would boost my confidence to do so.
 
Dodo David
46 minutes ago  
This story is originally from July of 2019.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a brain sucker he's got attached up there.
 
zimbomba67
43 minutes ago  
Looking at the pictures you have to wonder what tipped the cops off.  Of course, if his passport said his name was Brainiac, his appearance wouldn't have raised an eyebrow.

Ker_Thwap: When I was young, a bald guy shaved his big old mustache and came into work with a big ugly black haired toupee clashing violently with his pasty white skin.  All my co-workers were being politely horrified uttering such phrases as "you look different today" and "I see you shaved your mustache..."  I, of course just blurted out, "FFS Paul, that's a horrible toupe, couldn't you at least have got a grey one?!"


Once getting off the El in the Loop, I was going down the stairs behind a guy who had a toupe on. The problem was that his hair was brown and the toup was approx. auburn. It looked like he had the carcass of a red squirrel on top of his head. I could only imagine the stifled laughter every morning, when he arrived at his office
 
zimbomba67
41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x528]

That's a brain sucker he's got attached up there.


I think the brain sucker would quickly starve.
 
jtown
41 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a hairy situation.
 
mikey15
40 minutes ago  
Police had been combing the area ...
 
Destructor
35 minutes ago  
He would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling observers.
 
Z-clipped
34 minutes ago  
It was a hair-brained scheme in the first place.
 
chitownmike
25 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: When I was young, a bald guy shaved his big old mustache and came into work with a big ugly black haired toupee clashing violently with his pasty white skin.  All my co-workers were being politely horrified uttering such phrases as "you look different today" and "I see you shaved your mustache..."  I, of course just blurted out, "FFS Paul, that's a horrible toupe, couldn't you at least have got a grey one?!"


Why a grey one?
 
some_beer_drinker
24 minutes ago  
34k for that little bag? sounds like cop math
 
drayno76
24 minutes ago  
News from 17 months ago?

ok.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap
20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ker_Thwap: When I was young, a bald guy shaved his big old mustache and came into work with a big ugly black haired toupee clashing violently with his pasty white skin.  All my co-workers were being politely horrified uttering such phrases as "you look different today" and "I see you shaved your mustache..."  I, of course just blurted out, "FFS Paul, that's a horrible toupe, couldn't you at least have got a grey one?!"

Why a grey one?


Just to match his old man pasty skin, would have looked less cadaverous and blatant.  It's one thing to put on a bad toupe, it's even worse when you try to roll back thirty years of hair color overnight.
 
chitownmike
11 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: chitownmike: Ker_Thwap: When I was young, a bald guy shaved his big old mustache and came into work with a big ugly black haired toupee clashing violently with his pasty white skin.  All my co-workers were being politely horrified uttering such phrases as "you look different today" and "I see you shaved your mustache..."  I, of course just blurted out, "FFS Paul, that's a horrible toupe, couldn't you at least have got a grey one?!"

Why a grey one?

Just to match his old man pasty skin, would have looked less cadaverous and blatant.  It's one thing to put on a bad toupe, it's even worse when you try to roll back thirty years of hair color overnight.


Fair enough but just seems like if you are going to fake it there isn't much point in easing into it
 
HailRobonia
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
2 minutes ago  

ComaToast: The pandemic has closed barbershops around here and I'm afraid to cut my own hair. Maybe snorting  $34,000 of cocaine would boost my confidence to do so.


I broke down and cut my hair. Now I wear a hat...
 
