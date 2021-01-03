 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   Dad of boy killed in Sandy Hook school massacre now forced to wear disguise after he's targeted by kooked-up and cruel conspiracy theorists (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Noah Pozner, Conspiracy theory, Noah's dad Lenny Pozner, Barack Obama, Noah's father, Conspiracy theories, Conspiracy?, Suicide  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And of course, the Weeners on the site from chavs who read the dailystar like subby is a vague allusion that the photo is being recycled for other school shootings...'somewhere like pakistan'.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Where the pro-life worship guns and ignore murders.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: King Something: 'Murica.

Where the pro-life worship guns and ignore murders.


Where the unborn are important until they're born. Then they're not important.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From tfa:  "Pozner fought back against slanderous claims and has won settlements against those who spread damaging misinformation on social media."

Good.  Wallet pain is the only thing trolls understand.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Home to some of the shiattiest people on earth.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Obama didn't use Sandy Hook to take your guns. It's been years. Wĥat the fark?
 
Gratch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This country is irretrievably broken.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why isn't Alex Jones in prison for leading the harassment?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: edmo: King Something: 'Murica.

Where the pro-life worship guns and ignore murders.

Where the unborn are important until they're born. Then they're not important.


Maybe reclassifying the equipment used in abortions as firearms would be a solution. "I was standing my ground against a clump of cells."
 
Grumpletonian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Violence doesn't solve anything, but every time I remember InfoWars part in this I want to smack Alex Jones with a rubber hose.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump and Alex Jones have their fingerprints here
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Why isn't Alex Jones in prison for leading the harassment?


Didn't he get a pardon?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These domestic terrorists aren't very dedicated. There were only 20 children supposedly killed. How hard can it be to terrorize 20 families instead of just one? C'mon, people!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They are sad, small losers whose own lives suck so badly that they just can't stand it, but instead of just wallowing in their own failures in their mom's basement, they have to inflict their hatred upon the rest of the world, and conspiracy theories and threats against innocents seem to be the salve needed to make themselves feel better. Pathetic losers.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God damn it I really hate humans sometimes. This kind of nasty crap is why I won't mind if Covid turns into a Captain Trips.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Why isn't Alex Jones in prison for leading the harassment?


Would YOU want to have to watch over him 24/7 ?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: jaytkay: Why isn't Alex Jones in prison for leading the harassment?

Didn't he get a pardon?


So wait 2 weeks, THEN file charges?
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Albert911emt: They are sad, small losers whose own lives suck so badly that they just can't stand it, but instead of just wallowing in their own failures in their mom's basement, they have to inflict their hatred upon the rest of the world,



So...Fark users?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People need to start confronting Alex Jones in public and channelling their inner Buzz Aldrin...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
