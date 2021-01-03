 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost) Harvard professor claims an alien visited Earth in 2017 and more are on their way to dump more garbage. Surprisingly he hasn't been kicked off the grounds yet (nypost.com)
    More: Unlikely, Solar System, Sun, Avi Loeb, Comet, Jupiter, space object, alien civilization's trash, reams of other data  
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, he's been living in the White House and claiming to be POTUS for the last few years.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://skeptoid.com/episodes/4675?gc​l​id=Cj0KCQiA88X_BRDUARIsACVMYD8nJt63k-Y​tRHK2ca76N9tqvJGEwzg78go5ARpsCB0mMMJxu​2D4oKoaAqT_EALw_wcB

Today we're going to open the book of great legends from the realm of UFOlogy, and turn to the story on Valiant Thor, a benevolent Venusian who lived among us for three years in the late 1950s. The story is passionately believed by a few proponents, and has been promoted as fact on TV shows such as Ancient Aliens and dramatized in the 2013 film short Stranger at the Pentagon. Today we're going to look at the facts of the story and the context in which it was told, and see if we can conclude whether Valiant Thor truly did visit the Earth.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He trusts that they'll be moving him to better quarters on campus after this revelation.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you only knew ... the rest of the story

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

/ he's got the first part down
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew this was Avi Loeb before I even clicked.  Harvard's resident crackpot in the astro department.  He also says Omuamua could be an alien ship.
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone read "Rendezvous With Rama" a few too many times.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Yes, he's been living in the White House and claiming to be POTUS for the last few years.


We were warned

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't they send their trash here? This world is been one big dumpster fire for the last four years. Got a burn that stuff up somewhere.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, comets tend to expel gasses when the energy of the sun warms them.  It was an extra-terrestrial visitor, but it's acceleration was noticed, investigated, and understood (also documented) by numerous TAs and Graduate Assistants.   As the body nears the sun, ice within the rock is vaporized and expelled, producing acceleration.   There is conservation of energy in this process, as solar energy is converted to heat, then expanding gases and Newtonian physics handles the rest.

Absent from the article was the roar of laughter from dozens of his colleagues, until they realized that he wasn't just kidding around with the reporter...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Harvard humans can't tell me where I dump my garbage. I already dumped it on Jupiter on the way here. Anything I make while on your planet is fair game to leave here.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158​6​-018-0254-4
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For starters, it was the first interstellar object ever detected inside our solar system. "

Followed by:

"No naturally occurring space body we've ever seen has looked like it - or even close. "

and

'Oumuamua was unusually bright. It was at least "ten times more reflective than typical solar system [stony] asteroids or comets,"

So, to recap: First time ever something from interstellar space is observed passing through the solar system.  It has unusual properties.  Yet, despite being the first object of its kind ever to be observed (relatively) up close, this guy's conclusion is "yup, definitely aliens" and not "hmm, weird, things from other stars or deep space that we've never seen before look different than the things near us."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fry: Incredible. This place is just like the Ancient Egypt of my day.
Osiran: That is no coincidence. For our people visited your Egypt thousands of years ago.
Fry: I knew it! Insane theories, one; regular theories, a billion.
Osiran: We learned many things from the mighty Egyptians, such as pyramid-building, space travel and how to prepare our dead so as to scare Abbott and Costello.
Fry: Also Wolfman!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvard professors aren't nearly as smart as their reputation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The acceleration could also just be attributed to Casimir Effect from absorbing sunlight and kicking it back as heat/thrust.
 
Zroop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The space object was dubbed 'Oumuamua (pronounced :
Baba umma mau mau! (Surfin' Bird)
Youtube sVGV7zYWPSc


), which is Hawaiian for - roughly - "scout"
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the article describes a star system a mere 25 light years away as "nearby."

As a point of reference the Earth is about 92 Million miles from the Sun.  That is a distance of roughly 8.3 light minutes.

A light year is something like 6,000,000,000,000 miles. (Or 65,217 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun)

At 25 light years from Earth, the distance from the Earth to this distant solar system would be 1,603,435 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lawboy87: I love how the article describes a star system a mere 25 light years away as "nearby."

As a point of reference the Earth is about 92 Million miles from the Sun.  That is a distance of roughly 8.3 light minutes.

A light year is something like 6,000,000,000,000 miles. (Or 65,217 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun)

At 25 light years from Earth, the distance from the Earth to this distant solar system would be 1,603,435 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun.


Math, ain't nobody got time for that
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby did not read the article. The scientist does not claim more aliens are on the way. Even assuming that this object was of alien origin, there's nothing to indicate the civilization from which it came is capable of communicating or swiftly traveling across the interstellar distances.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said his book "should motivate people to collect more data on the next object that looks weird."

It's going to take more than just a book to get me interested in following Post Malone.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else was a Harvard professor?

img11.deviantart.netView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> "Loeb calculated that with these and other anomalies, the chances that 'Oumuamua was some random comet was around one in a quadrillion, leading him to his blockbuster hypothesis."

When people make up outlandishly large odds to try to make it seem as if they have so thoroughly analyzed an obscure problem as to make it simple math, they instantly lose all credibility to me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great so there is going to be a lube shortage now.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lawboy87: I love how the article describes a star system a mere 25 light years away as "nearby."

As a point of reference the Earth is about 92 Million miles from the Sun.  That is a distance of roughly 8.3 light minutes.

A light year is something like 6,000,000,000,000 miles. (Or 65,217 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun)

At 25 light years from Earth, the distance from the Earth to this distant solar system would be 1,603,435 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun.


In the grand scheme of things, 25 light years is "near by".

Means that at some fraction of c you could actually get there in a single lifetime.

When compared to the size of the observable universe (93 billion light years in diameter), it's less than the errors in the measurement.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, I hope it's a Quarian.  I like Aquarian's.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also hate autocorrect
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the alien buy him a drink at a bar, take him to his hotel room and tell him about the end of the world?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So this dude thinks that we humans have observed absolutely every kind of natural space phenomenon/object in the short time we've been gazing at the sky. (short time can either mean since we've had telescopes, or since humans have evolved... either one is a short time compared to the life of the universe).
 
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Road_King: Knew this was Avi Loeb before I even clicked.  Harvard's resident crackpot in the astro department.  He also says Omuamua could be an alien ship.


To be fair, he could be right. There is no definitive proof either way.

/He's probably not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A nutbag ranging about aliens?  Stay away from any A T & T buildings in Cambridge.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I suspect that the Harvard professor is wrong, but I am keeping a towel with me at all times just in case.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.pinimg.com image 450x600]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Well, if you wanted to make Serak the Preparer cry, mission accomplished.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perhaps they're having some sort of Roadside Picnic.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Subby did not read the article. The scientist does not claim more aliens are on the way. Even assuming that this object was of alien origin, there's nothing to indicate the civilization from which it came is capable of communicating or swiftly traveling across the interstellar distances.


I'm not sure anyone else read it, either.

They explain the statistical improbability of a cigar-shaped object existing naturally in space combined with its reflective attributes indicating a metallic surface. They also explain how they looked for signs of a tail and how hydrogen would be invisible from what little observation we had. They also mentioned it rotated once every 8 hours. If that were true, a hydrogen jet scenario is low on the probability list.

I think it very well could be an old ship. And it could very well look the way it does because it has been sailing through space for a million years, picking up cosmic dust, melting as it approaches stars, hardening, rinse, repeat. Funny how even their ships are phallic shaped, though. I bet they thought dicks were funny too.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Road_King: Knew this was Avi Loeb before I even clicked.  Harvard's resident crackpot in the astro department.  He also says Omuamua could be an alien ship.

To be fair, he could be right. There is no definitive proof either way.

/He's probably not

[Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


Schrödinger's Planet?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, this guy has been saying this for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Incredibly interesting, intelligent guy. Extremely kind and personable, but don't get him started on Aliens.
He's super passionate about it and his family, well, they're on the more skeptical side and will get pissed at you for bringing it up.

Guy has awesome stories from the Kennedy years, true or not.  He's one hell of a story teller and you can't deny his accomplishments.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We can't figure out how the Egyptians built the pyramids = aliens
We can't figure out what the lights in the sky are = aliens
We can't figure out how so many prehistory civilizations came to the same architecture = aliens
We can''t figure out why this rock moved the way it did = aliens
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: We can't figure out how the Egyptians built the pyramids = aliens
We can't figure out what the lights in the sky are = aliens
We can't figure out how so many prehistory civilizations came to the same architecture = aliens
We can''t figure out why this rock moved the way it did = aliens


At least it's not witches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ScottD61080: I think someone read "Rendezvous With Rama" a few too many times.


This.   Though it has inspired me to reread that book, it's on my list.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come on folks, he has a book about the subject that is coming out soon. Do you think he'd go to the trouble of writing a book if this was just some crackpot theory?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, there it is, the stupidest thing I will read all day: "What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?" he asked. "He's seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock."

What a farking idiot. I am alway amazed at how dumb Harvard professors actually are.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not saying this guy is correct, however the arrogance of certainty in this thread is kinda of disappointing.  He is most likely wrong.   But This guy is not saying that aliens are talking to him.    He is proposing an alternative interpretation to unique, interesting object that passed thru our solar system.  Not sure about you, but the idea that in the vastness of space and time there could be or was an alien civilization that built or builds things that we may detect doesn't sound too crazy to me.  Again, it's probably a Farking Rock but to casually dismiss another possible interpretation, without acknowledging  the limits of our understanding of the universe and the solipsism of thinking it couldn't be more than just a rock, is well, so very human I guess.

But what do I know, I just live on this tiny speck of a planet  in a universe too large to even comprehend. I'm sure I understand reality, the nature of the universe, time and everything in it.   Of course we must be the only ones to call or called this universe home. To think otherwise Is dumb.
 
