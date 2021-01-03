 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC)   The dangers of dominoes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And then they came for the domino players and I did nothing for the domino players richly deserved it.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
better than papa john's
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The fact that these people hid from officers clearly shows they knew they were breaching the rules and have now been fined for their actions."

You mind rephrasing that so you don't sound like a complete authoritarian asshole?  You're enforcing a quarantine, not ferreting out thoughtcrime.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coronavirus likes this game.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you cancel Comic-Con.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pet Shop Boys - Domino Dancing
Youtube 2IArC-Xa-Wc
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand

images.halloweencostumes.comView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ain't that a shame.  Were I to play,  I'm walkin' all the way to blueberry hill to avoid detection.  Otherwise, you can count on a blue monday.
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rjakobi: "The fact that these people hid from officers clearly shows they knew they were breaching the rules and have now been fined for their actions."

You mind rephrasing that so you don't sound like a complete authoritarian asshole?  You're enforcing a quarantine, not ferreting out thoughtcrime.


They weren't fined for thinking about doing it, though.

They were fined for doing it.

The fact that they were hiding is proof that they knew it was against the law and destroys any defence against the contrary.

I appreciate you know this, but I don't think he said anything other than this.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you set up enough dominoes, then you can surf them as they fall down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 429x304]


"How I became a thigh and leg man."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not relevant, I just like the song.

Domino (2015 Remaster)
Youtube yiDcPUOD-vY
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand

[images.halloweencostumes.com image 850x1214]


Nice pips.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Not relevant, I just like the song.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yiDcPUOD​-vY]


That's a great example of what I like to call "happy songs".

/a couple others from the classic rock era: Kodachrome, Free Ride.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their pizza is disgusting, but I wouldn't call it dangerous.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And what are you going to do if they refuse? You've got an enforcement paradox.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Logic System - Domino Dance (HQ Audio)
Youtube VeYKx6cnnxw
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dominoes
Youtube mxdM6qnGPso
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ice Cube - Domino Motherfuckers!
Youtube N2YAPr42NMk
 
