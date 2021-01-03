 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   What's worse than running out of hospital beds? Do you really want to know?   (apnews.com) divider line
50
    More: Sad, Funeral home, Death customs, Death, Funeral, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Johns Hopkins University, Death industry, funeral homes  
•       •       •

2500 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, it's relatively easy to build freezer space, you don't need trained nurses and doctors to staff a refrigerated warehouse.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Running out of food in the cafeteria?

/Ain't no party like the Donner Party
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running out of bedpans?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey.  Republicans?  I know in your heart of hearts you're thinking "COVID-19 is just like the flu, and if it gets bad, I can always go to the hospital?"

Well, remember earlier when you were thinking "We're a little low on toilet paper, but it should be enough, and if I run out I can just go to the store and buy more"?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Hey.  Republicans?  I know in your heart of hearts you're thinking "COVID-19 is just like the flu, and if it gets bad, I can always go to the hospital?"

Well, remember earlier when you were thinking "We're a little low on toilet paper, but it should be enough, and if I run out I can just go to the store and buy more"?


Anyone with any sense installed a bidet by March.

I know that leaves Republicans out of the question, but nonetheless.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trump has created thousands of jobs in the Death Care industry.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funeral home in TFA is handling 30 bodies a day. If you work a 10 hour shift and bury a body every 20 minutes with no breaks, you could keep up.

We're about to the point you start either thinking mass graves or you fire up the crematorium to 11.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you aren't squeamish, a funeral director pays well and is always in demand.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And going forward, what will we learn from this whole fiasco? Probably not a goddamn thing.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: If you aren't squeamish, a funeral director pays well and is always in demand.


Despite spending years on this site, I'm no where near creepy enough to qualify for the position.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A truck full of dead babies?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: And going forward, what will we learn from this whole fiasco? Probably not a goddamn thing.


Learning curves are for pussies.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's no way we could possibly have been prepared for this", says yet another industry that saw this coming a year ago.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we "Turned the Corner" Back in August.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70xlrt: Good thing we "Turned the Corner" Back in August.


It disappeared before Easter. These bodies are just crisis actors over reported by the fake news.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]


Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The funeral home in TFA is handling 30 bodies a day. If you work a 10 hour shift and bury a body every 20 minutes with no breaks, you could keep up.

We're about to the point you start either thinking mass graves or you fire up the crematorium to 11.
[Fark user image 425x283]


In other times, you'd have the victims dig their own graves.  It's efficient.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Chariset: Hey.  Republicans?  I know in your heart of hearts you're thinking "COVID-19 is just like the flu, and if it gets bad, I can always go to the hospital?"

Well, remember earlier when you were thinking "We're a little low on toilet paper, but it should be enough, and if I run out I can just go to the store and buy more"?

Anyone with any sense installed a bidet by March.

I know that leaves Republicans out of the question, but nonetheless.


Not a Republican.  Haven't purchased TP since sometime in 2019.  Won't need to until deep into this summer, maybe even fall if the lower-GI-tract gods are kind.

Yes, I'm male and live alone so there are some natural advantages at play here.  But mostly my parents just taught me to buy the holy hell out of anything that a.) goes on sale b.) you're going to use eventually, and c.) is non-perishable.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Private_Citizen: The funeral home in TFA is handling 30 bodies a day. If you work a 10 hour shift and bury a body every 20 minutes with no breaks, you could keep up.

We're about to the point you start either thinking mass graves or you fire up the crematorium to 11.
[Fark user image 425x283]

In other times, you'd have the victims dig their own graves.  It's efficient.


They tend to slack off and whine especially when they are short of breath. Heavy machinery is far superior.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running out of patience for MAGAbullshiat.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherGuy: ToughActinProlactin: Chariset: Hey.  Republicans?  I know in your heart of hearts you're thinking "COVID-19 is just like the flu, and if it gets bad, I can always go to the hospital?"

Well, remember earlier when you were thinking "We're a little low on toilet paper, but it should be enough, and if I run out I can just go to the store and buy more"?

Anyone with any sense installed a bidet by March.

I know that leaves Republicans out of the question, but nonetheless.

Not a Republican.  Haven't purchased TP since sometime in 2019.  Won't need to until deep into this summer, maybe even fall if the lower-GI-tract gods are kind.

Yes, I'm male and live alone so there are some natural advantages at play here.  But mostly my parents just taught me to buy the holy hell out of anything that a.) goes on sale b.) you're going to use eventually, and c.) is non-perishable.


That is fair, but the bidet is sanitary and has a nightlight and a heated cushioned seat so it is totally worth the investment if only because sitting on a warmed surface is great at 2 am.
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: If you aren't squeamish, a funeral director pays well and is always in demand.


Agreed, funeral homes are a good example of inelastic demand.

/economics is fun
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Private_Citizen: The funeral home in TFA is handling 30 bodies a day. If you work a 10 hour shift and bury a body every 20 minutes with no breaks, you could keep up.

We're about to the point you start either thinking mass graves or you fire up the crematorium to 11.
[Fark user image 425x283]

In other times, you'd have the victims dig their own graves.  It's efficient.


If they required people who don't want to wear masks to dig their own grave and another grave for the person they may kill, I would expect we would have far fewer anti-maskers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having someone squatting in the leadership position who's encouraging people to be ignorant farks about this whole situation?  Crimes Against Humanity charges, for every government leader who's tried to down play this virus past and present.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.


Bull dozer mode is the last step before burning corpse piles in the street.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 70xlrt: Good thing we "Turned the Corner" Back in August.

It disappeared before Easter. These bodies are just crisis actors over reported by the fake news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who preach about bidets are creepier than people who try to make a distinction between pedophilia and ephebophilia.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

But the Preacher said God was with us.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is a hoax.  All those dead people are crisis actors.
*really* good crisis actors.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lifeless: People who preach about bidets are creepier than people who try to make a distinction between pedophilia and ephebophilia.


You mean like dictionary people? The words have different meanings; I just checked. Maybe I'm missing your point.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: If you aren't squeamish, a funeral director pays well and is always in demand.


It's not squeamishness.  I think I'd rather live under a bridge and eat garbage than attend other family's funerals every damned day for a living.  And, TBH, I don't think I want to know anyone who could without breaking down.  You'd either have to be as saintly as Fred Rogers himself, or an emotionless sociopath with fantastic acing skills.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.


Wait until we have a pine shortage...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 385x315]
But the Preacher said God was with us.


Be careful what God you follow:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the funeral home thing is not worse

you're already dead

who farking cares
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Running out of rationalizations.
 
Chevello
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 385x315]
But the Preacher said God was with us.


What if God is the coronavirus calling His people home?
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Luckily, I got quite good at playing The Division so now I'm fully prepared for a dystopian hellscape.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

downstairs: BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.

Wait until we have a pine shortage...


Folks in the Middle East have been using cloth shrouds for millenia.  They also make sure to get the corpse into the ground before nightfall.

Regarding the photo of the pine caskets stacked 3 high, what happens when the wood rots and collapses?  Do they go back and add more soil to even out the ground?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

radiovox: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Luckily, I got quite good at playing The Division so now I'm fully prepared for a dystopian hellscape.


Plenty of Republicans also think they'd be good in a zombie apocalypse. I'm pretty sure they're Very wrong:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wu- hhan had a great solution for this, they had a smelter running 24/7 just outside of townh
 
ranna
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: downstairs: BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.

Wait until we have a pine shortage...

Folks in the Middle East have been using cloth shrouds for millenia.  They also make sure to get the corpse into the ground before nightfall.

Regarding the photo of the pine caskets stacked 3 high, what happens when the wood rots and collapses?  Do they go back and add more soil to even out the ground?


It's probably (based off what new York was said to be doing at one point early part of 2020) is temporary burial until there is space at a funeral home for the rest of the process. Not sure that's what is being depicted in those photos but if so the intent is to dig back up, probably to cremate/process in a manner consistent with which ever faith and either reinturn at a later date. This negating the need to smooth back out later. Just a wag to be sure but consistent with the high body count and low processing capacity
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Hey, at least we're still on individual coffins mode.


If I remember right, those mass graves are only for unclaimed bodies.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only problem funeral homes are having is they can't gouge families fast enough to keep up. There's $20k per dead body to make if they can get their salesperson in the loop. We haven't gotten to the mass graves part, yet.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 385x315]
But the Preacher said God was with us.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And in indeed he may be. But that is between you and God.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's worse than running out of hospital beds?

I'm guessing "Not having the freedom to be irresponsible idiots" would be the answer.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Chariset: Hey.  Republicans?  I know in your heart of hearts you're thinking "COVID-19 is just like the flu, and if it gets bad, I can always go to the hospital?"

Well, remember earlier when you were thinking "We're a little low on toilet paper, but it should be enough, and if I run out I can just go to the store and buy more"?

Anyone with any sense installed a bidet by March.

I know that leaves Republicans out of the question, but nonetheless.


Do you keep, like, a rag or an old sock to wipe off the poop water?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The funeral home in TFA is handling 30 bodies a day. If you work a 10 hour shift and bury a body every 20 minutes with no breaks, you could keep up.

We're about to the point you start either thinking mass graves or you fire up the crematorium to 11.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

If only someone could do something to help.
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat from 1919?
 
ranna
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The only problem funeral homes are having is they can't gouge families fast enough to keep up. There's $20k per dead body to make if they can get their salesperson in the loop. We haven't gotten to the mass graves part, yet.


Read up on pauper's island in New York and the Covid 19 use this past year. It's basically a mass grave. Are they tossed in a pile like refuse? No but to me at least is a very minor point. You may disagree of course and that's fine but that's your prerogative.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.