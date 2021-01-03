 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Your first car   (fark.com) divider line
91
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bought an AMC Hornet from my uncle.  It cost me $100.
The day I got my license, I drove the car for roughly 6 hours and the transmission blew.

So my first car didn't even make it through the first day.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was 28.  My parents would lend me one, or I would lease

Subaru Forester sport, red.  I drove her into the ground.

The salesperson where we went first basically said to my face I must be good to get a car out of my husband before marriage.  This was like ten years ago.  I had better credit.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some late-80s or early-90's Mitsubishi.   Hey... they make TV's and cars... how 1980's!
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1981  Buick Regal - Maroon with a white Landau top - crushed velvet interior

Total chick magnet (I may be mis-remembering). At any rate, It had that knocking in the engine. I am glad it never got to the point of still trying to run after I turned it off and took the key out.

Similar to this. I think I had different rims. and was full blackwall on the tires

carphotos.cardomain.comView Full Size
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1983 Dodge Diplomat, the loaded version not the fleet model. It was registered to my parents (this is important) but I bought it, maintained it, and paid gas and insurance. I had a lot of firsts in that car.

Then I went overseas to study for a year, and told my sister she could drive it because I didn't want it just sitting around. She convinced my parents that I had given it to her to keep and talked them into letting her trade it in for something else. I get back from Spain, and my car is gone. So is her little shiatbox because she wrecked it.

This was mid 90's and I'm still holding that grudge. We just argued about it over Christmas dinner, because biatch still owes me a car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 1996, it was a 1981 Oldsmobile Omega. We bought it from a little old lady neighbor for $300. It had AM radio and heat only (no AC) and pleather bench seats. I loved it dearly.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 1985 Mazda 323 Hatchback, which was just like this, except light blue.

cars-data.comView Full Size


It was a great little car, very zippy, and wonderful on gas.

But then, one Christmas Eve, I was heading to the mall to buy some last minute gifts, and some asshole rear ended me so bad, he made my back seat disappear, and that was the end of that car.  :(
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1990 Ford Fiesta, which was already a decade-old rustbucket when I bought it. Cost £1,200 IIRC (that would have been about $1,800 at the time). Gradually fell to bits over the years, but hey, it (mostly) got me from place to place while it lasted.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A late 70s AMC Pacer. What an alarming piece of trash. 20mpg V-6, no brakes, sh*t for suspension, 0-60 in a week to ten days.

/ I was traumatized when they busted one out for Wayne's World
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
68 Toyota Corona 1.8l I4.  In 1979 I bought it for 600 bucks.   In a couple weeks, the clutch was starting to slip, and at 30 days, cracked a piston.    My dad knew how to rebuild a motor so we did it.  I ended up with a 1.9l after the block came back from the machine shop.  I didn't properly bend the lock tabs over the crankshaft bolts, so a week later, had to pluck it and tighten the bolts. Thanks to my neighbor the career Buick mechanic for figuring out what sounded like a rod knock was really just a loose flywheel.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 198(?) Mercury LN7.  I bought it for $600 from my Mom's coworker.  I probably drove it for 4 years or so.  By the end it was leaking every fluid possible.  One day, Mom needed a ride to work, which then was a used car lot.  During the ride, Mom asks, "Is that smell gasoline?"  I said casually, "Yes".  For some reason, in a few hours she called to tell me about a car on the lot that I should take a look at.  Wholesalers bought the LN7 for $400.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlike a lot of my high school peers, I never had a car until I was 18. In fact, I didn't even get my drivers license until I was 18, and I had to borrow my Army recruiters official government olive-drab Ford POS sedan to take the test. But that's another CSB for another day.

As it was, one of thing things my recruiter had promised me was an "enlistment bonus" that I would receive once I completed my first six months of training. And unlike many of his other promises, this one was backed up by actual signed paperwork.

And so, when that magic cash day arrived, I did what every other mature, level-headed 18 year old soldier did: I got really drunk and bought a car. Though, in my defense, I didn't buy the car until after I sobered up.

What I bought was something that looked really sharp, didn't scream "old person", and would get me around base easily and without costing a lot at the pump: a 1985 Nissan Pulsar NX Turbo (just like the one pictured below). I loved that car. It was peppy, cool looking (for the time), and got quite decent mileage.

Too bad it ended up being stolen from a base parking lot while I was on a TDY assignment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
topclassiccarsforsale.comView Full Size


I was not an informed consumer. (1984 Renault Encore)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1981 Chevy Chevette.  shiat brown in color.  It was almost just like the car from that song, though it wasn't very rusty; but a car with a broken heater in northern Maine isn't a good thing (and it would keep breaking :-/).

Come spring, I'd take that thing to the end of my "street" where it turned to dirt and mud and just make a big ol' mess with that thing.  Never got it stuck in the mud.

And it was also reallygood in snow.

Under the grill was some plastic shaped a lot like the bow of a destroyer.  I'd take that car down an unplowed road going 25 and watch the snow just fly everywhere.  The car would float a bit, but I managed to keep it going.  Never got it stuck. ...except for that one time.  I ended up launching the car on top of a snowbank and getting it stuck up there.  Can't get any traction when the wheels won't touch the ground.

I eventually blew the motor, if you can believe that.  Yes, I kept it full of oil, but still.

That car was fun, for a piece of shiat.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first car was a 1992 Ford Explorer... not anywhere as nice as this. I remember it consumed an insane amount of gas and I was always terrified to turn on the 4WD cause you had to back up 20 feet when you turned it off to disengage the hubs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My first car "I" purchased was a 1984 Volkswagen Golf that my boss gave me because he couldn't cover a $400 check. It was my first manual and brakes failed on the interstate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a late parrot: 1981  Buick Regal - Maroon with a white Landau top - crushed velvet interior


Was the Landau top Martin-ized?

:-P
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

^Not my actual first car, but this is close to it. 1985 Oldsmobile Calais Supreme, two tone blue with velvety seats. Passed down from Dad (who got Mom's old minivan when Mom upgraded to a new one). Had it for all of 5 months before getting T-boned leaving a friend's house. Long story short, there was a camper parked on the corner, tried to pull out but someone with no insurance or license decided to floor it after getting through the school zone. (And thanks to MA laws, I still had to take partial fault despite her not having a legal right to even be there.) So I walked back to my friend's house (it was a short dead-end street) in the rain and ended up waiting at her house for my father to come help me get it home. And that's when she fell for me. It's about to be 27 years later at the end of the month and she's still my best friend, even if we haven't dated since the 90s.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: This is a late parrot: 1981  Buick Regal - Maroon with a white Landau top - crushed velvet interior

Was the Landau top Martin-ized?

:-P


That was only available in the 1999 model year.
 
SirOsisofLyvre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1980 Chevy Citation.  Baby Blue
4 on the floor, AC, powerlocks, bench seat.
Windows were crank-operated.  Drove that thing till the floorboards fell out and the front seat perilously dipped when a passenger sat in it.  Could see through in places.

Much like this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't learn how to drive until the summer of 1986, when I was 23. I bought my first car, a used silver 1982 4-door Toyota Tercel, from a dealer for $3,995. It was a good little car. Unfortunately, it was stolen (and found totaled) nine years later.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still have mine.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first car was a no-frills AMC Spirit that my folks handed down to me.  I drove it till it dropped.  On the way to a dealership to trade it in for something better, the muffler fell off.
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1972 Chevy kingswood station wagon. The one i had was all white. Hand me down from Dad.
0-60 ~ 15 min, but would ride at 120 mph on the interstate till you drained the gas tank. (Didnt take long)
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1985 Chevy Chevette in red with tan pleather interior. It had an AM radio, but I installed a tape deck. I fondly remember attaching my disc man to the cassette adapter. It would skip whenever I went over a bump.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1974 MG Midget, as my dad stated: it's the perfect first car for a teenager as it will teach them to appreciate walking.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That piece of shiat was so slow that I'd drag race my buddy in his Hyundai Pony and actually lose (we're talking 14 second 0-60) and the wipers / heating / electrics only worked when it wasn't raining which was challenging on Vancouver Island.

The Midget actually caused me to miss an exam because the day of, it decided that it wasn't in the mood to fire up.

Terrible car, and I would buy another in an instant.  I miss that little guy; he was like that moody friend that sucks 90% of the time but when he's on, he's the coolest guy in the room.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1988 Subaru Justy RS. A 5 door hatchback. For a 1200 cc vehicle it had a lot of pep and accelerated nicely up hills when I put it in second gear. The 4 wheel drive was good too. Especially on a road trip out to Mt Cook as winter was approaching. I bought it for $500 in 2001 and it lasted for 2 years before it failed its warrant of fitness.

It looked much like this except it was blue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta admit. I was spoiled. When I was 17, in 1984, I got a fairly new, 1982 Camaro Berlinetta. Baby blue. T-Tops. 302 V8.  It was gorgeous. Dad took me to a repo lot and let me pick it out. I got it in February and it was glorious - cold as it was, I still drove everywhere with the tops off. The power was intoxicating. 290 horsepower with a 17 year old level of testosterone at the wheel and Van Halen blasting from DC101!

I wrapped it around a telephone pole before dad had made the first payment.

Dad learned his lesson. My younger siblings got a 1975, puke yellow, Datsun B210. They still blame me for that.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1972 Ford Pinto. Hand-me-down from my mom. Complete with black "vinyl" interior (everything was plastic), AM radio, standard transmission, and a CB radio that still worked (mid-1980s by now). As much grief as I got from my friends, this car ran like a top. Simple under the hood, so even *I* could change the plugs, change the oil, and do basic engine repair. Even ran on leaded gas, so I was able to fill up cheaply when they began selling off the reserves to make way for all unleaded. I eventually crashed it during an ice storm, but if I hadn't, it'd still be running, I promise.

/next car was a Chevette
//also the reason I'll never again buy a Chevy product
///crappy car slashie
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'86 Pontiac Parisienne. I channeled Clark Griswold as a 16 y.o through this beast of a machine
automobilemag.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1979. My sister leased a car and my mom co-signed. My sister skipped out, so my mom was stuck with a brand new Mercury Bobcat (a Pinto). Because I was only 16, I could not drive a leased vehicle - so, my mom got stuck with the Bobcat and she gave me her car. A fully loaded 1976 Gran Torino Elite. By far, I had the sweetest ride in my high school. (Not my actual car in photo)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dads 1995 Corolla DX. It went through my dad, my brother, and I got it in college. Loved that car. It was simple and had style... at least 22 year old me thought so. Did not have ABS and I got ran off the road on Christmas Day 2009 against a semi. My girlfriends dad helped me fix the bumper that got smashed in (by drilling a bolt through the plastic bumper) and it kept going. I got rid of it (stupidly) when the gas tank started rusting for a Camry lease. The heck was I thinking. I want another one, and it's still barely possible... they're still floating around out there on Craigslist. For me, it's the equivalent of a boomer wanting a 69 mustang or similar... it was/is a good car that reminds me of simpler times in my life...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mid-80s Nissan Sentra.  Manual.  Good car.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I gotta admit. I was spoiled. When I was 17, in 1984, I got a fairly new, 1982 Camaro Berlinetta. Baby blue. T-Tops. 302 V8.  It was gorgeous. Dad took me to a repo lot and let me pick it out. I got it in February and it was glorious - cold as it was, I still drove everywhere with the tops off. The power was intoxicating. 290 horsepower with a 17 year old level of testosterone at the wheel and Van Halen blasting from DC101!

I wrapped it around a telephone pole before dad had made the first payment.

Dad learned his lesson. My younger siblings got a 1975, puke yellow, Datsun B210. They still blame me for that.


dude, don't knock the B210 - I swear it was the stoner-friend-car-of-choice at High school, I blazed mega in those in between classes.

And I would have been soooooooo jealous of your Camaro, those were reserved for the rich kids.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1977 Pontiac Bonneville.  Was the "right of passage" car in my family.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not the actual car, but same model and color).

It's as close as I can imagine what driving a boat on the road would be like.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'75 Mazda 616 DeLuxe.
I bought it in '85, and had to sell it in '86 when the army decided that they didn't want 10+ year old cars parked on the base.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1983 Chevy Cavalier.  Bought it from my grandfather, and it got me through college and most of grad school.  A pretty blah car, but it was my own, so I loved it.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I gotta admit. I was spoiled. When I was 17, in 1984, I got a fairly new, 1982 Camaro Berlinetta. Baby blue. T-Tops. 302 V8.  It was gorgeous. Dad took me to a repo lot and let me pick it out. I got it in February and it was glorious - cold as it was, I still drove everywhere with the tops off. The power was intoxicating. 290 horsepower with a 17 year old level of testosterone at the wheel and Van Halen blasting from DC101!

I wrapped it around a telephone pole before dad had made the first payment.

Dad learned his lesson. My younger siblings got a 1975, puke yellow, Datsun B210. They still blame me for that.


Man, I--and a lot of other serious car enthusiasts--would love to have rust-free Datsun B210. That's the funny thing about your story, the "hero" car would be very meh to many enthusiasts now, but the booby prize car would be a dream. Seriously, I would dote over a '75 B210.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I wrapped it around a telephone pole before dad had made the first payment.


Back to my '81 Chevette...I drove that thing like a goddamn idiot (if my original post didn't imply).  My friends and I would load up into that car and find a nice, icy parking lot where I'd do mega-donuts.  I'd get that thing spinning as fast as I could while my buddy all curled up in the hatchback area would go "I'M GONNA PUKE!!!".  Learned how to do a J-stroke in that car.  There was a long, straight stretch of country road that another one of my friends lived on.  I floored it on that road and easily hit 90 MPH...just in time for the motor to seize up as I pulled into his yard.

yeah.

Teenagers are idiots, especially when they've got a car and are all jacked up on testosterone.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I finally got my license (in 1986), my parents would occasionally allow me to drive their older car, a 1972 SAAB 96.  This was not a normal car.  It had a V4 motor, and a 4-speed manual transmission with the gearshift lever on the steering column.  This model was designed before SAAB started putting the ignition switch on the floor, but it had an ignition lock instead of a steering lock, so you had to know how to put the car in reverse in order to get the key out of the ignition.

Fark user image

The thing was built like a tank, and my friends in high school called it "the big green cockroach"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
First car was my parents hand me down 83 Mercury Lynx (AKA Ford Escort). Shortly after I got it I had the timing belt changed for a lot of money for a 20 year old.  Two weeks later the water pump failed and destroyed the brand new timing belt.  Lesson learned on that one- change everything attached to that belt while the engine is out.

First car I paid for was a 85 Mazda RX-7.  I was able to afford it in grad school since I was in the Guard at the time.  I loved that little thing.  I even kept it for my post doc in Canada- driving a lightweight rear wheel drive in a Canadian winter was a lot of fun, for often alarming values of fun.  Finally had to ditch it for a more family (and snow) friendly Subaru Legacy.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was stationed at Malmstrom AFB, MT in 1977, as an E-1.  My parents drove out that summer in a 1970 Pontiac Catalina wagon, to give it to me.   I wanted no part of at aircraft carrier, so we shopped for a car for me.   Settled on a lime green Subaru 1600 DL.  Cost $3809.  Got a loan from the MAFB credit union, cost me $125/mo for three years.   The payment included $15/mo for my insurance.

That car went to some of the most beautiful places in MT- hunting, fishing, car camping and long drives.

/ the first of five Sube's I've owned
// Montana is the most awesome country imaginable
/// Should have moved back after I returned to civilian life, but life had other plans for me
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A 1992 Mazda MX-6. It was about 2002. Ran okay until I was in the middle of college about three years later and it started randomly stalling at low speeds...including on a trip to NYC. That last one inspired my parents to get me a new car, a Hyundai Elantra, which was a great one until it stalled in an interstate construction zone many years later, nearly killing me.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1974 Plymouth Duster.  Passenger door would randomly open when going around corners and I drove it a while with only emergency brakes because I was too poor to fix it.... surprised nobody ever died in the car but the best feature was the center of the steering wheel would pop off giving me a great place for my stash.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1980 Dodge Omni
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh yeah.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Bonus - it had a bumpin system. It rattled from like five blocks away.

I hate young me sometimes but I had a lot of fun.
 
ton70out [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.  Too many adventures and car-chases to list!  Had a 289 v-8, and when you stomped the gas, you could just about watch the gas level drop at the same rate the speedometer rose!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was born, grew up, and lived my entire life in Philly so a car? Pffft, public transit, baby, coupled with the Shoe Leather Express. Until 1992, at age 30, when I got a fantastic job offer, I'd never even bothered to learn to drive. So nowI have to learn, get my license, and buy a car in 2 weeks to make the 110 mile round-trip every day until I can find a place to move to. The only thing I could get my hands on fast with the pittance that I had was a 1976 Honda Civic with a *manual transmission*, just to make it all spicier. I adored that car, but it may just have been terror because most of that to/from route was on the AC Expywy at rush hour every day.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A white '85 Ford Fiesta, 13 years old when I got it. 1.1l engine with an alleged 50 horsepower - it was impossible for me to be caught speeding in that car, since it could only reach high way speed in free-fall. Heater was suitable for use around equator, just a shame I live somewhat north of there.

Replaced it a couple of years later, when I realised that a rusty tin can would be more crash-proof than my car.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1967 Pontiac Catalina. 2 door coupe. My father owned it and I think I paid $100 for it in 1976. It was olive drab and rust. The fender skirts were an absolute pain to deal with and I ended up leaving them in the trunk.I did my best to beat it to death and it still ran the day I traded it. I believe it had just over 200,000 miles on it at the time.


cdn-0.barnfinds.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.