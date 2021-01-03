 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Pop Quiz: How many people can be charged with DUI in the same car? Answer: It depends on how many are driving   (kcra.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento metropolitan area, steering wheel of the car, Yolo County, California, early Saturday morning, right shoulder, argument, suspicion of DUI  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 9:15 AM (55 minutes ago)



21 Comments
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yolo!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI while in the same car in Yolo County

if you don't want people doing stupid stuff, you should really rename your county
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Absolutely Fabulous
Youtube _yjdTo6JT8U
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it 3 if you let Jesus take the wheel?  After all his blood is wine.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
California: We're not Florida, but not for lack of trying!

/ yolo y'all
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, just because I let my passenger take the wheel because I need to take my hit from the bowl doesn't mean he deserves a DUI too.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Contact high?
Contact drunk?
You know you've had too much to drink if the person next to you gets drunk from just sitting by you...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After RTFA, biatch yanked the steering wheel.  So chalk this one up to don't stick your dick in the crazy.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reckless driving fornthe girl that grabbed the wheel as well.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does driving also include providing propulsion?  Because I see a problem with this business model.

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: Does driving also include providing propulsion?  Because I see a problem with this business model.

[media1.fdncms.com image 647x431]


Ok, they need to hook that cart up to the "Carpool Karaoke" tow truck and make it into a TV show.  It has to be legal somewhere.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if I'm getting my dick sucked?
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zero, if no-one was in control of the vehicle?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: What if I'm getting my dick sucked?


They would probably just call animal control to pick up your dog but you would still get a DUI.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: What if I'm getting my dick sucked?


What if the sun turns into a duck?

You know, as long as we're asking about this that aren't going to happen.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Salmon: What if I'm getting my dick sucked?

They would probably just call animal control to pick up your dog but you would still get a DUI.


I'm deeply uncomfortable with the combination of comment and user name.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It depends on how many are driving

Yolo county?

Twenty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be possible in the UK if the driver is a learner, and drunk, and the supervising passenger is also drunk.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: It depends on how many are driving

Yolo county?

Twenty.

[Fark user image 800x322]


Sorry, my mistake. Mixed up Yolo and Inyo.

/damn injun names
//temporarily humboldt county
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sleze: Does driving also include providing propulsion?  Because I see a problem with this business model.

[media1.fdncms.com image 647x431]


They should just call that the sober-up wagon. Pedaling your ass off and sweating is no way to keep a buzz going. (I went on one at a bachelor party years ago and the party went from laughing and having a good time in Nashville to sober and ready for bed in about an hour.)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a couple of clowns.
 
