Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TMZ)   Alleged father-son murder-duo request that their victim not be referred to as a victim in court   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Jury, Defense attorneys, Not proven, Trial, Court, Verdict, self-defense, loaded words  
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just use something factual then like "Man you killed"

Can't prejudice anyone with facts.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the judge slaps them down.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Just use something factual then like "Man you killed"

Can't prejudice anyone with facts.


They'd probably like everyone to use the words they used right before their actions.  "Damn n****r.  What's he up to?" Or perhaps "c**n" is their preferred word, as in, "we hunted that "c**n" down and didn't even need the dog this time."

And knowing the terrain around here, they'll probably get convicted for a misdemeanor discharge of a weapon in a residential area.

This is why BLM must keep marching.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they're just laying the groundwork for the inevitable appeal.  But I really wonder what is on the jailhouse recordings.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jailhouse recordings are privileged when talking with your attorney. Bragging to your family and friends are not.

That's why lawyers always say, and with good reason: Don't talk to anyone!
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, go to prison.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They have heads that look like hairy almonds.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Your target"
"Your prey"
"The person you hunted down"
"The dead innocent"

Take your pick, I guess. Oh, toss in an "alleged" for the first few to appease the defense.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Exclude whatever words you want. Show this guy to the jury; point out the dead black kid; guilty.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Idiots' Attorneys: "Let's put up a bullshiat motion and see if the judge bites."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about "participant"? I mean he definitely participated in his own murder. He definitely wouldn't be dead if he hadn't.

/Really hope these two scumbags never step outside of prison again after the trial
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: DoBeDoBeDo: Just use something factual then like "Man you killed"

Can't prejudice anyone with facts.

They'd probably like everyone to use the words they used right before their actions.  "Damn n****r.  What's he up to?" Or perhaps "c**n" is their preferred word, as in, "we hunted that "c**n" down and didn't even need the dog this time."

And knowing the terrain around here, they'll probably get convicted for a misdemeanor discharge of a weapon in a residential area.

This is why BLM must keep marching.


Trailer Park Trash have to trash.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mr. Boddy?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This one's going to be messy/murky. Probably not the outcome Farkers are going to like.
Anyone with more info? From the videos it seems the victim was breaking in or stealing or something to their property. If the victim did punch first they may get self defense as a consideration. More info anyone?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alleged?

They're on video doing it.

Murdering someone.  Specifically the victim.

Of their crime.

Which was murder.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, they're pleading innocent by reason of "he had it coming to him"?  Bold move, Cotton.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, refer to him as the "the Victium" and let them object. Like "oh sorry...about that Jury.....just disregard that statement"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And to think. They would have farking walked if they didn't release the video of themselves hunting him down.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Alleged?

They're on video doing it.

Murdering someone.  Specifically the victim.

Of their crime.

Which was murder.


Unfortunately there's no "Being an abhuman piece of shiat that they should bring execution back for." so yeah, murder it is.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wish I could make demands after I've been arrested for murdering someone. Can't imagine that would go over well with the judge.  =P
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Circusdog320: Jailhouse recordings are privileged when talking with your attorney. Bragging to your family and friends are not.

That's why lawyers always say, and with good reason: Don't talk to anyone!


Ya, but then no one at my local bar will know that I'm not just all talk.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tchernobog: Alleged?

They're on video doing it.

Murdering someone.  Specifically the victim.

Of their crime.

Which was murder.


As the article suggests, words matter here.  They have video of them killing the man.  Whether or not "killing" in this case equals "murder" is for the jury to decide.
 
