Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(San Francisco Chronicle)   Then how are you supposed to get it home? Strapped to the car roof?   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
    Marin County, California  
posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 2:35 AM



Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
**golf clap**
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be sure to disable it first with a well-timed Titleist
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Romney-like typing detected.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously not, subby.

You separate it into smaller pieces first.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whales are 'charismatic'?  I'll agree the big ones usually have better personalities, but charisma, really?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang blubberneckers.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the Pacifica pier, when conditions are just right, you can catch keeper king salmon fishing off the pier. Don't even need a fishing license. When word gets out that the salmon are biting on the pier, it becomes combat fishing. Elbow to elbow. I have no doubt that a whale has been reeled in at the Pacific pier at least once. Pier rats will reel in anything that bites. If you put a camera on the parking lot there, eventually you would see a small whale strapped to the roof of a car. Guaranteed.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Then how are you supposed to get it home? Strapped to the car roof?

Sure, why not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well this Harry and the Hendersons spinoff got weird in a hurry.
 
