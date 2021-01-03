 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WCVB Boston)   Maine man arrested for trying - and failing - to burn down Springfield church three times. D'OH   (wcvb.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, arson of a Massachusetts church, set.The Department of Fire Services, state police, Police, Martin Luther King, Jr., Pittsfield police Friday  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 5:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Springfield you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and creating a nuisance
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe it's time to GoFundMe and open a Science Lab.
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"bumpty, bumpty, bump!"
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If, at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. Then stop. There's no sense making a fool out of yourself."
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flanders finally snapped?
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God loves a tryer.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dushko Vulchev

That's a proper Norwegian Death Metal name, gotta expect to lose a few churches to that guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ nevermind
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
¡ǝɹᴉℲ
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not sure if the Fail tag is for the idiot in the story or for subby, who in his rush to make a Simpson's joke, seems to have missed this racist tried 3 times to burn down a Black church.

D'oh indeed.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.