Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Forty-three people now believe that when you're working in a building where covid is likely aerosolized and spreading like crazy, perhaps an air powered holiday costume is not the best choice   (twitter.com)
    Sick, shot  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds more like the inflatable costume did the aerosolizing.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, they don't.  It was still the libs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not shaming, just kindly asking dudes to not celebrate their enthusiasm for banging inflatable sheep in the employee break room.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the covid is already "aerosolized and spreading like crazy," what the fark would the costume have to do with it?

Fark.com. It's not news, it's  not added value, It's just restating the twats.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I got on the unit tonight, some numb nuts had put a fan blowing out from a COVID patient's room into the hall. The pt stated his room stunk, so the tech was "airing it out". We forced most of our techs to quit by working them too hard. Now we have newbies doing crap like that in the middle of a pandemic. But, hey, at least some administrator got a bonus for keeping personnel costs down.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think I have found the problem...
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll allow it...
spirit.scene7.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's an air powered costume?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two doses, three weeks apart, and it takes at least a week after the second dose before you've built up enough of a response to fight off the virus.

What a goddamned waste.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

I'm passing the virus ON TO YOOOOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope Hicks has really let herself go...
encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
