Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Good Morning America)   Oncology doctor closes his clinic and retires after 30 years, simultaneously retiring the $650,000 debt owed to him by his patients   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a good decision on his part - the majority of debtors are unable to pay and doubly so when it's medical debt.  Medical debt is also more difficult to collect than consumer debt and, quite frankly, it just doesn't feel right either.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a world where people can owe that much for life savings cancer treatment in the richest country in the history of the world
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gubbo: What a world where people can owe that much for life savings cancer treatment in the richest country in the history of the world


As someone who was a clinic manager and who installed and supported medical billing systems.

Drs like this guy keep a ton of old debt on t heir books without writing it off.  He had probably had 3 million on the books and the money he wrote off was deemed uncollectable by the billing agency.

Most of this docs bill you the difference after your insurance does not pay then have you dunned. Which this guy did and in a PR move.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they need to declare that retired debt on their taxes? This could be a jump out of the frying pan into the fire.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MEDICARE FOR ALL!

It's gross that this is even news. Medical debt shouldn't exist!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is what the Presidential Medal of Freedom is for.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could never be an oncologist. the death rate is too high and I just can't.  but I have deep respect for those who can, more for those who are generous.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What a world where people can owe that much for life savings cancer treatment in the richest country in the history of the world


Exactly. And while the doctor does deserve all the kudos for doing this, this is not the "feel good story" that the media is going to present it as.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: THIS is what the Presidential Medal of Freedom is for.


I'd like to see trump give a medal to a Muslim before he leaves office.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

theflatline: Gubbo: What a world where people can owe that much for life savings cancer treatment in the richest country in the history of the world

As someone who was a clinic manager and who installed and supported medical billing systems.

Drs like this guy keep a ton of old debt on t heir books without writing it off.  He had probably had 3 million on the books and the money he wrote off was deemed uncollectable by the billing agency.

Most of this docs bill you the difference after your insurance does not pay then have you dunned. Which this guy did and in a PR move.


I thought other medical institutions sold the debt to collection agencies for pennies on the dollar, not write it off as just bad debt.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Pointy Tail of Satan: THIS is what the Presidential Medal of Freedom is for.

I'd like to see trump give a medal to a Muslim before he leaves office.


Obama?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The note explaining to patients their luck used $8-&10 words.  It was not written for Arkansas patients who can't pay their bills, where $10 worth of words can last up to six weeks.
 
