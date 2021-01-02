 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   For people who say Covid is "just like the flu", ask them "what flu"?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Possible explanations, fewer people, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, Influenza pandemic, Influenza-like illness, Avian influenza, World Health Organization  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
who could have seen that coming?  Oh wait, a few of us posted that this would happen several months ago.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: who could have seen that coming?  Oh wait, a few of us posted that this would happen several months ago.


Yeah I remember being worried about it and then I read others say that it would likely be low due to the masks. It made sense. And they were right.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who at this stage says Covid is like the flu is engaging in deliberate misinformation, and therefore bioterrorism and should be dealt with appropriately.

I'll leave what "appropriately" actually is up to you, dear reader.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the childrens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly, these heroes have cleaned out the flue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Spanish flu?
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been here 20 years, where did all the real farkers go?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, don't you know that the reason that there are so few flu deaths is because the hospitals are counting them as covid deaths to get in on that sweet, sweet covid funding.  :P
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1918 flu?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.


Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

get real: Been here 20 years, where did all the real farkers go?


Many of us were lost in the Great Dick-Measuring of Aught Nine, and still more fell by the wayside in the Much-Disavowed Pissing-Contest of 2016. The best of us, alas, fell into shadow. He remained in Moria and did not escape. Others sadly grew up.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

get real: Been here 20 years, where did all the real farkers go?


Something something something your name.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its just like the flu...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like steps taken to reduce virus transmission help reduce virus transmission.

Naaaah.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: SoundOfOneHandWanking: who could have seen that coming?  Oh wait, a few of us posted that this would happen several months ago.

Yeah I remember being worried about it and then I read others say that it would likely be low due to the masks. It made sense. And they were right.


Yup.

Anything that even slows down covid (r0 ~ 3-5) is going to basically eradicate influenza (r0 ~ 1.5).

Likewise, flu activity is currently zero in New Zealand and virtually zero in Australia as well.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: who could have seen that coming?  Oh wait, a few of us posted that this would happen several months ago.


It happened in New Zealand months ago, so yes it was predictable.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AMP & video?  What next, slideshows?

/video is just a high speed slideshow
 
jeaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's almost like we're getting better at parsing out flu strains into smaller subsets that have particular characteristics.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

get real: Been here 20 years, where did all the real farkers go?


♫  Where have all the Farkers gone? ♪♪
♪♫ long time passing...♫
 
Dinodork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.

Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.


Yeah no, if you're puking like that it's clearly not the flu.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hahaha, yeah, engage them in debate. That will go well for you.

protip, i've already heard the sentence "all viruses are coronavirus"
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok I musta missed something on this article.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah!!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

erik-k: Anything that even slows down covid (r0 ~ 3-5) is going to basically eradicate influenza (r0 ~ 1.5).


Temporarily. It will survive in animal populations and spill back into humans once we're done with all of the COVID stuff.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lockdown is/was a bad idea, just stay away from each other.
if people are together too much, even in the same building, that is how you get sick.
stay outside, and when in, open windows.
if you are sick, wear a mask to tell others to stay away.
and if you want people to stay away, then wear a mask.
a mask is to keep from spreading germs, it is not to keep from getting them.
states with the best lockdowns are the ones with the most cases, now do you see the pattern..?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Possible explanations include fewer people traveling, adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, and more Americans getting the flu shot."

AND almost no testing for flu. The codes for combined testing have just been installed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.

Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.


What. Wait. So in 47 years I've picked my nose and not had the flu?
Is that something that can actually happen?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

get real: Been here 20 years, where did all the real farkers go?


Non-payers got locked out for some "test," eatly 2020.

The internet water army showed up shortly thereafter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

erik-k: 4seasons85!: SoundOfOneHandWanking: who could have seen that coming?  Oh wait, a few of us posted that this would happen several months ago.

Yeah I remember being worried about it and then I read others say that it would likely be low due to the masks. It made sense. And they were right.

Yup.

Anything that even slows down covid (r0 ~ 3-5) is going to basically eradicate influenza (r0 ~ 1.5).

Likewise, flu activity is currently zero in New Zealand and virtually zero in Australia as well.


Which means we was killing people unnecessarily before?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And remember that COVID-19 has 350,000+ US deaths SO FAR despitemasks, social distancing, and lockdowns.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Which means we was killing people unnecessarily before?


Yes.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
May actually, my barefark was less around 6 months old in November.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Excelsior: And remember that COVID-19 has 350,000+ US deaths SO FAR despitemasks, social distancing, and lockdowns.


This country never seriously did masks, social distancing or "lockdowns". We're still half-assing these things, nearly a year into it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.

Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.


The only time I have ever shiat my bed, I had the flu. And I drank A LOT in college.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Possible explanations include fewer people traveling, adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, and more Americans getting the flu shot.

I'm going to hazard a guess that one big factor is that people who get the flu aren't going to doctors as they normally would because the don't want to increase their risk of COVID, therefore we just don't know about those cases.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Excelsior: And remember that COVID-19 has 350,000+ US deaths SO FAR despitemasks, social distancing, and lockdowns.

This country never seriously did masks, social distancing or "lockdowns". We're still half-assing these things, nearly a year into it.


Yeah. In texas our bars closed for 6 weeks.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: lockdown is/was a bad idea, just stay away from each other.
if people are together too much, even in the same building, that is how you get sick.
stay outside, and when in, open windows.
if you are sick, wear a mask to tell others to stay away.
and if you want people to stay away, then wear a mask.
a mask is to keep from spreading germs, it is not to keep from getting them.
states with the best lockdowns are the ones with the most cases, now do you see the pattern..?


So brave.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tack on virtual learning, I would swear kids and college students drive the flu around here and they are interacting less and traveling less
 
Burchill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dinodork: GWSuperfan: kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.

Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.

Yeah no, if you're puking like that it's clearly not the flu.


Then I suspect you've never had flu.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: GWSuperfan: kdawg7736: Who didn't see this coming? Some people I know tested positive for COVID but they think it was just the flu since they weren't that sick.

Nobody who has actually had a serious influenza infection would ever say something was "just the flu". "Just the flu" can lay you up for a week running 104° fevers, puking anytime you try to eat or drink anything, and so weak you can't move.

The only time I have ever shiat my bed, I had the flu. And I drank A LOT in college.


you just made me remember this time i was like 12 and had the flu terrible. I got up in the middle of the night all half delusional and went to the kitchen for a drink.

Suddenly standing there with the fridge door open in the dark, I sneezed really hard (from the bright light, I'm one of those people),

and I just absolutely shartblasted my pants.

/csb, lolol
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What. Wait. So in 47 years I've picked my nose and not had the flu?
Is that something that can actually happen?


Or you had asymptomatic infections, or mild infections.
 
