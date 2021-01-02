 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WINK Fort Myers)   Rancher family broken-hearted after finding their pet bill slaughtered in pasture. "He was bottle raised from a calf. He was loved like a pet. He had the disposition of like an 1,800-pound dog"   (winknews.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Authorities seeking Mr. Sluggo for questioning
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor Bill.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Anyway ...
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm, I thought it might be a pit bull, a little bit big, tho'.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why the family believes it made him vulnerable to the person who came in and slaughtered the bull for its meat.

They killed and butchered it in the pasture?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size


RIP Bull Paxton
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone slaughtered someone else's pet.

This is why I hate people.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kill Bill?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billshiat.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: That's why the family believes it made him vulnerable to the person who came in and slaughtered the bull for its meat.

They killed and butchered it in the pasture?


It happens. Usually the thieves pull the backstraps and hindquarters and leave the rest to waste, which is a darn shame.

Moving quarters on a bull this size is not a small job. This is probably 2-3 people.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see this happening a lot more frequently if political types don't get their act together.  Poaching is already rising in some areas.  The local enforcement types are trying not to make a big deal about it, because they are out numbered and outgunned.

This is just poaching on private land.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Bill

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cull bill?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Someone slaughtered someone else's pet.

This is why I hate people.


Slaughter of horses around SoFla is so much more prevalent.
Doesn't even get a headline anymore.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I never herd of such a thing.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That Bill had it coming........!!!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Your dog is steak.

/some people...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I can see this happening a lot more frequently if political types don't get their act together.  Poaching is already rising in some areas.  The local enforcement types are trying not to make a big deal about it, because they are out numbered and outgunned.

This is just poaching on private land.


Some people may be getting desperate out there.
 
pup.socket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A pet is a family member and pet's death is a death of a family member, the fast fingers of subby notwithstanding.
 
