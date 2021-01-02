 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WLBT Jackson)   Highway bagels in Jackson, Mississippi are unremarkable, but the interstate donuts are so amazing they should be illegal   (wlbt.com) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an issue in Dallas. They pulled a similar stunt a few days ago.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What they indulge in on Fornification Street, however...

/look it up
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Interstate Donut used to be my stage name when I worked by the truck stop.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: It's an issue in Dallas. They pulled a similar stunt a few days ago.


🙄
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4seasons85!: It's an issue in Dallas. They pulled a similar stunt a few days ago.


Cunning stunt? Or, stunning cu...nevermind...
 
