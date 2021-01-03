 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WSMV Nashville)   BASE jumpers leap from atop Nashville Grand Hyatt because rates were too farkin' high   (wsmv.com) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Hotel, Davidson County, Tennessee, Hyatt, local woman, downtown Nashville, Hotel chains, bizarre video, Grand Hyatt's rooftop  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had all the gear and just brazenly walked out there like they knew what they were doing,"

Is this meant to imply they didn't know what they were doing? Because yes, that would indeed be very brazen of them, among other things.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 220x220]


Rob Base did say he came to get down. He didn't say how. I suppose jumping from a tall building is one way to "get down."

Maybe it's just me, but this seems like a particularly bad time to be doing somewhat odd things in Nashville, given what just happened there.

There are folks who do this for whom I get what the thrill is and whatnot. I understand why authorities generally frown upon such activities, but I also understand why folks do them: It's a thrill, they've presumably trained and tested, it gets attention, and so on. But the combination of place and timing with this seems extra poor. You're dealing with a community that just got rocked by a pretty big, weird thing. Surely they're a little extra on-edge right now. Pulling a stunt like this in a place that's dealing with trauma doesn't strike me as particularly cool. They're lucky the police didn't freak out and shoot 'em out of the sky.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: "They had all the gear and just brazenly walked out there like they knew what they were doing,"

Is this meant to imply they didn't know what they were doing? Because yes, that would indeed be very brazen of them, among other things.


Since they seem to have survived I'd have to assume that they did indeed know what they were doing.  BASE jumping doesn't seem like the kind of thing you can half ass.  More than once, anyway.

The same lady also said "I would be lying if I wasn't experiencing some trauma," so she's talking out of her ass most likely.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See, I get it, jumping of high places is cool. You want to take the risk, have fun.

Jumping off urban buildings like the Empire State Building risks the people below. fark off with that shiat. Wanna play Superman? Don't include other unaware people.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure this was all part of some intricate Oceans 11 type heist
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: See, I get it, jumping of high places is cool. You want to take the risk, have fun.

Jumping off urban buildings like the Empire State Building risks the people below. fark off with that shiat. Wanna play Superman? Don't include other unaware people.


It looks pretty deserted below. You could say the same thing about people flying around in helicopters. It really hurts when a helicopter falls on you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: See, I get it, jumping of high places is cool. You want to take the risk, have fun.

Jumping off urban buildings like the Empire State Building risks the people below. fark off with that shiat. Wanna play Superman? Don't include other unaware people.


Got any stats on how many people are injured by failed base jumpers? I would be curious to know just how dangerous it is to the people down below. For example, are they more likely to be hit by a failed base jumper or are they more likely to be clipped by a car while crossing the street?
 
Snargi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: Amish Tech Support: See, I get it, jumping of high places is cool. You want to take the risk, have fun.

Jumping off urban buildings like the Empire State Building risks the people below. fark off with that shiat. Wanna play Superman? Don't include other unaware people.

It looks pretty deserted below. You could say the same thing about people flying around in helicopters. It really hurts when a helicopter falls on you.


Or a poodle from the 24th floor...
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: Amish Tech Support: See, I get it, jumping of high places is cool. You want to take the risk, have fun.

Jumping off urban buildings like the Empire State Building risks the people below. fark off with that shiat. Wanna play Superman? Don't include other unaware people.

Got any stats on how many people are injured by failed base jumpers? I would be curious to know just how dangerous it is to the people down below. For example, are they more likely to be hit by a failed base jumper or are they more likely to be clipped by a car while crossing the street?


Also Nashville doesn't have anywhere near the population density as NYC does.  There isn't a crowd of pedestrians milling about outside that hotel.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.