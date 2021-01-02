 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NewsChannel 5 Nashville) Nashville bomber's manifesto reads like a mashup of V and They Live. With no mention of 5G. Yet
    More: Followup, September 11 attacks, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christmas bomber Anthony Warner, Envelope, Writing, Conspiracy theory, Human brain, Brain  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always look for the Trilateral Commission first.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People who do stuff like fake moon landings are so incompetent, it's obvious even to a stupid person.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The guy was killing the reptilians working at ABC? This is next level qanon
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah how many times Kirk didn't get his butt kicked by an Alien, Male, female or whatever.......
 
spleef420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Manifesto? This should finally settle the terrorist/not terrorist debate once and for all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm still going to blame my political opponents, but I'll just do it quietly to myself. For now.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spleef420: Manifesto? This should finally settle the terrorist/not terrorist debate once and for all.


"Victim of late onset schizophrenia in a nation with basically no mental health resources."
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Note the excessive amount of postage stamps?

That is a warning sign.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goatharper: I'm still going to blame my political opponents, but I'll just do it quietly to myself. For now.


It's hard to blame political ideology when it's a white guy.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mental illness is one thing, but he had the wits to build a fuel air bomb bigger than any trashbag oxy/-acetylene bomb you could fit in that RV.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: Note the excessive amount of postage stamps?

That is a warning sign.


A warning sign that he's my grandma?

/grandma, no!!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it seems like that guy was there to chew bubblegum, and cause mayhem in Nashville. And he was all out of bubble gum.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Mental illness is one thing, but he had the wits to build a fuel air bomb bigger than any trashbag oxy/-acetylene bomb you could fit in that RV.


Believe me, I know some very talented engineers who are quite mentally ill.

It always astonishes me that people with such keen technical knowlege and troubleshooting talent can fail so much at critical thinking.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love how the news station dumbasses blacked out the recipients address, but left the IMB bar code for that address fully visible.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You notice how it's never a womanifesto?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: mrparks: Note the excessive amount of postage stamps?

That is a warning sign.

A warning sign that he's my grandma?

/grandma, no!!


I remember those posters at the post office...

I remember those posters at the post office...
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While NewsChannel 5 believes summarizing Warner's letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, WTVF has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. We are attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.

Why are they trying to protect him? What difference does it make how much "notoriety" he gets when he's dead? Unless death is an illusion, in which case he was--right?
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
V is for varanus mabitang.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Mental illness is one thing, but he had the wits to build a fuel air bomb bigger than any trashbag oxy/-acetylene bomb you could fit in that RV.


Just because someone has a schizophrenic spectrum condition, doesn't imply they aren't capable of doing things or complex planning.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: goatharper: I'm still going to blame my political opponents, but I'll just do it quietly to myself. For now.

It's hard to blame political ideology when it's a white guy.


Well there is only one political party right now actually wearing merchandise from a crackpot conspiracy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: You notice how it's never a womanifesto?


That's because they won't say shiat until it's too late for your ass.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
                                   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But Warner's writings grow even more bizarre when he wrote about reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.

"They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human," Warner wrote.

The article makes no mention of the special sunglasses Warner included in the envelope.
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
>Warner did write extensively about "perception," adding that "Everything is an illusion" and "there is no such thing as death."

Could be true. People are saying Warner has been seen all over town.

/I'll see myself out
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was an engineering major?
 
Esc7
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: While NewsChannel 5 believes summarizing Warner's letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, WTVF has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. We are attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.

Why are they trying to protect him? What difference does it make how much "notoriety" he gets when he's dead? Unless death is an illusion, in which case he was--right?


Copycats.

I bet you general conspiracy theorists are having a field day with this guy. This manifesto simultaneously validates their theories as well as proving he was a false flag.

All conspiracy theories are the same theory because they all connect.

QAnons will be doing this stuff.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: You notice how it's never a womanifesto?


Not even this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: While NewsChannel 5 believes summarizing Warner's letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, WTVF has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. We are attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.

Why are they trying to protect him? What difference does it make how much "notoriety" he gets when he's dead? Unless death is an illusion, in which case he was--right?


It's not for him, it's to avoid inspiring copycats who might see his level of fame as worth pursuing.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well now I wanna read the whole thing.  Guess I'll have to wait for someone to want a buck enough to publish it.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: You notice how it's never a womanifesto?


Those show up years later when you're having a good day and completely forgotten the original event.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So you're telling me he was supposedly a retro-conspiracy theory nutter. But his bomb was a cutting edge never-seen-before design. I smell a conspiracy brewing. How meta.
 
Esc7
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Well now I wanna read the whole thing.  Guess I'll have to wait for someone to want a buck enough to publish it.


Seeing how there are multiple people receiving copies you will probably be able to find it by googling enough.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
While NewsChannel 5 believes summarizing Warner's letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, WTVF has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. We are attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.


Translation: We are presenting his words out of context to make him look like a damn crazy person because we are a part of the Lizard-People Conspiracy.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wanted for further probing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What if he was totally right and he lured the lizard people into the motorhome with him before it blew up? He might have saved us all but the government will cover it up.

Isn't this how a lot of movies go? Are you telling me that all those things never happened? It is like the UFO coverups where they release a little info to throw us all off of the track and make us laugh when these are actual events that happened. #moonlandinghoax

Why yes I have been drinking.

And yes this was all in jest.

:)
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dude must have been a Coast to Coast Am listener.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But Warner's writings grow even more bizarre when he wrote about reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.

He was in with that fringe scientology group.

mrparks: Note the excessive amount of postage stamps?
That is a warning sign.


that's true. With everyone wearing masks, he could have walked right in the post office and mailed them.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (Official Video)
Youtube Z6VrKro8djw
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in my day domestic terrorists had well thought out and inquisitive manifestos. People would have thought their writings to be pretty good if it wasn't for the murders. But of course, nobody would have read their writing if it wasn't for the murders. This guy tarnishes everything that Chris Dorner and The Unabomber killed for.

/read what chris dorner and ted had to say before you vilify me
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"A man who knew Christmas bomber Anthony Warner got a disturbing surprise in his mailbox on New Year's Day when he received a package from the bomber."

New Year's Day is a postal holiday.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: wildcardjack: Mental illness is one thing, but he had the wits to build a fuel air bomb bigger than any trashbag oxy/-acetylene bomb you could fit in that RV.

Believe me, I know some very talented engineers who are quite mentally ill.

It always astonishes me that people with such keen technical knowlege and troubleshooting talent can fail so much at critical thinking.


The Unabomber is a brilliant mathematician.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: So you're telling me he was supposedly a retro-conspiracy theory nutter. But his bomb was a cutting edge never-seen-before design. I smell a conspiracy brewing. How meta.


Nobody ever claimed it was a cutting edge new design.

The claim from the FBI wonk was that it's so comparatively difficult to make a thermobaric device work properly, that almost all other bombers stick to nitrogen or peroxide based explosives.  And that he must have had a test site somewhere where he proved his design.

But you go right ahead and pretend you're smarter than the FBI.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Dude must have been a Coast to Coast Am listener.


Maybe Space Ghost Coast to Coast?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I always look for the Trilateral Commission first.


I haven't heard a peep about the RAND Corporation.  Very suspicious.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dbirchall: bughunter: mrparks: Note the excessive amount of postage stamps?

That is a warning sign.

A warning sign that he's my grandma?

/grandma, no!!

I remember those posters at the post office...

[upload.wikimedia.org image 653x1024]


My nonna sent me garlic sausage and cheese care packages when I was in college.

They met at least 3/4 of those warning signs.
 
