Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(I Heart Radio)   This has to be the creepiest airport to land at
5
    Weird, Cemetery, Burial, Headstone, Grave, Runway, Airport, Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, family cemetery  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want surreal, try Bangkok.  They have a golf course in the middle of the runway that used to also be covered in Vietnam war detritus.  Very weird vibe flying in there.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the South... any way to memorialize slave owners
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
what on earth is creepy about two graves under a runway? two marked, known graves?

i'm a fan of the horror genre, but not slashers, ghost stories and supernatural spine tinglers. so i've seen countless examples of this "oh MY GOD! someone died IN THIS HOUSE!!!!!"

ok. now i do understand being creeped out by a history of gruesome violent murders in your home, or saddened by family tragedies of disease and other untimely loss, but get this america: people die. and then we have to do something with the bodies.

if you've ever lived in an old house, like more than 80 years old, probably even most more than 50 years old, people died there. they just did. dying at home -of old age or illness- was normal. and then wakes were in the home too. a dead body, lots of them even, probably once laid in your bedroom or living room for a day or 3. so what? and sometimes the family plot was out in the yard.....

either you believe in an afterlife and think they've gone there, believe in nothing and think they're no more, or believe in ghosts and hopefully can make friends with them or ignore them.

i feel this is a uniquely american thing too. this is a young country in terms of buildings. i was 21 years old before i lived in a house that wasn't brand spankin' new with only empty land there before. and then i lived in 2 different homes well over 100 years old. of course people died in the latter at some time or another. and what could possibly be so scary about that simple fact of life?

old buildings, and lovely old graveyards with big stones and old trees (which honestly are basically peaceful parks) should not automatically be "SO creepy!" america.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the only airport with marked graves on the runway, but there sure are many more with people buried under them at various depths.

/ yours
// captain Obvious
 
Madaynun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pup.socket: This is the only airport with marked graves on the runway, but there sure are many more with people buried under them at various depths.

/ yours
// captain Obvious

/// 3 is the number, not two nor 4, but 3.
 
