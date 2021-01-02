 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Police log for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 3:07 p.m.: A walk-in reported finding a parking lot on Mass. Ave.
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I often find parking lots where freeways are supposed to be. Doesn't mean I report it to the cops.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A magician was walking down the street and turned into a parking lot?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the parking lot next to the Quick Stop?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd assume it's just a typo, where they left out something.  Probably supposed to be  "wanted to report a __________ in a parking lot on mass ave".  Acton's not exactly a huge place, so that'd make sense locally.

I'm more curious about this one:

10:53 a.m.: A caller reported a male and female party who entered a store on Mass. Ave., took photos of the business and stated they wanted to rob the store. The caller provided the license plate, which was also sent to State Police, Leominster and Concord.

Is that "we're robbing you, give us your money" directed to the employee of the store, or is that an overheard "hmm yeah, this place looks good. We should rob this place sometime."  Since the report doesn't say they robbed the store, I'm hoping it's the latter one.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the only road in town is Mass. Ave.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of Seinfeld?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm assuming the only road in town is Mass. Ave.


Not quite, but there aren't a whole lot of through roads.  Three or four, I figure.  And "Mass Ave" technically could be anywhere along MA 111, including the part where it runs jointly with MA 2.  Which narrows it down to them having discovered one of... about 15 parking lots on that road.  There are far more on "Great Road" (2A), so maybe they were just shocked that Mass Ave has them too?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lots of contenders this week

10:34 a.m.: A caller reported her motor vehicle might have struck a male party who was walking on Massachusetts Avenue. The RP stated the party yelled at her and walked away, seemingly unhurt.
 
boozehat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Wasn't this an episode of Seinfeld?


Simpsons did it
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bowen: Lots of contenders this week

10:34 a.m.: A caller reported her motor vehicle might have struck a male party who was walking on Massachusetts Avenue. The RP stated the party yelled at her and walked away, seemingly unhurt.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"A found bike was reported on Tuttle Drive."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: I often find parking lots where freeways are supposed to be. Doesn't mean I report it to the cops.


And just why is it that we drive on parkways and park on driveways?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bowen: Lots of contenders this week

10:34 a.m.: A caller reported her motor vehicle might have struck a male party who was walking on Massachusetts Avenue. The RP stated the party yelled at her and walked away, seemingly unhurt.


Probably smart to go to the police and report that, in case the pedestrian reports it later and tries to accuse the driver of hit-and-run.
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1:42 p.m.: An unruly customer was reported on Nagog Square.

That was me. The bartender cut me off. I had to do something. I wasn't even nagoged yet.
 
zang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This blotter sounds like a bunch of Grand Theft Auto NPCs making police reports.
 
