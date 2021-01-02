 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC7 Chicago)   Chicago Public Schools, where 36% of students are black, decide that maybe it's bad optics to have 30 schools named for people who owned or traded slaves   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What does it matter?  It is not like the CPS has schools that are open.  Perhaps they should concentrate on that.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given the quality of CPS, only 12% of students can actually read the names of the schools and 0% know enough history to be able to articulate what slavery was.

/The hidden tax in Cook County is the cost of private education to get the fark out of the public schools.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so, did the people doing the naming ever have history as a class ?
 
docilej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda odd how President Obama's former Chief of Staff didn't do anything about this when he was the mayor of Chicago. Guess he was ok with it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, did the people doing the naming ever have history as a class ?


Depends, but most likely th people doing the naming knew exactly what they were doing.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
36%  Well thank god they didn't have 35%, or the name could still be there.

Exactly what percent of black students made this name change possible?   Would it have been "ok" if they only had 25%?  20%?   1%?


It's modern values, not the percent.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What does it matter?  It is not like the CPS has schools that are open.  Perhaps they should concentrate on that.


The distance between how smart this actually was and how smart you thought it was is incredible.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

docilej: Kinda odd how President Obama's former Chief of Staff didn't do anything about this when he was the mayor of Chicago. Guess he was ok with it.


User bio checks out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's all about the "optics." Just change the names and everything will be OK.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why can't they just name it like they do in NY????

No one can be upset about a number.....unless it's #PS-13
 
