 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WCVB Boston)   Evidently doing God's work now gets you praised by Gene Simmons. Subby doesn't know whose side anyone is on anymore   (wcvb.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero, Police, Police officer, Constable, Police brutality, Gene Simmons, Massachusetts police officer, National Police Memorial, Rock music  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever happened to LAW AND ORDER!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good local policing includes exactly this sort of community outreach.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kaput Iesus Salvatio Sacra
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, hello officer sitonmyface.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Why, hello officer sitonmyface.


Did anyone think that tongue was just for show?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was born in Israel.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Good local policing includes exactly this sort of community outreach.


I agree, except he bought them gift cards for beer and cigarettes. Previous news reports said he bought them food.
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked and appalled. This is truly unbelievable.

I never thought I'd see the day that Gene Simmons actually showed compassion for another human being who was too poor for him to profit off of.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Gene was busy getting plowed by a horse in Enumclaw.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's passage is from Paul's exhortation to the Fellatians:

Don't wanna wait 'til you know me better
Let's just be glad for the time together
Life's such a treat and it's time you taste it
There ain't a reason on earth to waste it
It ain't a crime to be good to yourself
Lick it up. Lick it up. Oh. Oh. Oh.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Today's passage is from Paul's exhortation to the Fellatians:

Don't wanna wait 'til you know me better
Let's just be glad for the time together
Life's such a treat and it's time you taste it
There ain't a reason on earth to waste it
It ain't a crime to be good to yourself
Lick it up. Lick it up. Oh. Oh. Oh.


Now Gene's gonna sue Fark,...one he gets the high horse off of him.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lima is a (probably) Portuguese name from the large East Coast Portuguese community. There's a reason I fell in love with a Portuguese man 25 years ago (25 Oct) . Not just handsome, but the men are kind. Hubby smiled at me. After he did that, it would've been easier to get rid of herpes or luggage than me.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

ummm
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When Lima noticed that the only items stolen were food...

Our country is a disaster.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kiss was a huge influence on many bands I love, so although they are not my taste, I can appreciate how they helped invent other artists.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: hubiestubert: Good local policing includes exactly this sort of community outreach.

I agree, except he bought them gift cards for beer and cigarettes. Previous news reports said he bought them food.


So you just assume poor people always spend all their grocery money on beer and cigarettes?

Eww.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's just what a knight in Satan's service would say!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mellotiger: WastrelWay: hubiestubert: Good local policing includes exactly this sort of community outreach.

I agree, except he bought them gift cards for beer and cigarettes. Previous news reports said he bought them food.

So you just assume poor people always spend all their grocery money on beer and cigarettes?

Eww.


Hey, they were trying to shoplift those beer and cigarettes for their little girls, you heartless people!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gene Simmons is a tool and KISS is the worst band in the history of bands.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: He was born in Israel.


Nu?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gene Simmons of KISS gives shoutout to Somerset police officer for act of kindness

Without reading a single sentence of the article, this is a commercial. Drew wrote a whole book about this. Fark should know better by now.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.