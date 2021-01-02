 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Global News (Canada))   People are trying to mix vaccines together because of course they are   (globalnews.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joke's on them. I'm only taking one vaccine but mixing it with heroin.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which vaccine are you getting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, given the similarities of the two (the biggest difference is just the lipid "envelope" that the company chose to enclose the mRNA), using whatever's available in the situations that they've described strikes me as logical. I'll be interested to see data from people that we can confirm got a first dose of Pfizer and second of Moderna (or vice-versa), but I don't see any theoretical reason why it wouldn't work and confer similar immunity.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what am I supposed to do with this third arm?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2024
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This mixing will get out of control, and we'll be lucky to live through it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And wait 30 minutes after eating mentos before having a Pepsi.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: Eh, given the similarities of the two (the biggest difference is just the lipid "envelope" that the company chose to enclose the mRNA), using whatever's available in the situations that they've described strikes me as logical. I'll be interested to see data from people that we can confirm got a first dose of Pfizer and second of Moderna (or vice-versa), but I don't see any theoretical reason why it wouldn't work and confer similar immunity.


What credentials do you have to be making statements like this?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: GWSuperfan: Eh, given the similarities of the two (the biggest difference is just the lipid "envelope" that the company chose to enclose the mRNA), using whatever's available in the situations that they've described strikes me as logical. I'll be interested to see data from people that we can confirm got a first dose of Pfizer and second of Moderna (or vice-versa), but I don't see any theoretical reason why it wouldn't work and confer similar immunity.

What credentials do you have to be making statements like this?


Superfan of George Washington University.  Do you need more?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If by "people" you mean the British government...FFS.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If by "people" you mean the British government...FFS.


They're technically human.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only in Canada can they get not one, but two doses of vaccine.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Got my corona virus vaccine today guys! So far so good!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: Eh, given the similarities of the two (the biggest difference is just the lipid "envelope" that the company chose to enclose the mRNA), using whatever's available in the situations that they've described strikes me as logical. I'll be interested to see data from people that we can confirm got a first dose of Pfizer and second of Moderna (or vice-versa), but I don't see any theoretical reason why it wouldn't work and confer similar immunity.


What I'm getting from the article is that people don't want to wait for the second dose of Pfizer, so they want to get the first dose of Pfizer and first dose of Moderna in the same day.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrparks: Only in Canada can they get not one, but two doses of vaccine.


Eventually. They're also delaying the second shot here so that more people can get the first one. Time will tell whether that ends up being a good or a terrible idea.
 
alex10294
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blah blah, outrage of the day. If you don't keep your vaccine card, don't know where you got it, and don't know what it was, you might end up getting a different second shot if it can't be determined. It's better than nothing.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what makes people a different race is their dna
Different vaccine got different dna
Thus Mixing Vaccine is Race mixing
i'm sure the redneck demographic is agaisn't that so just push that idea out and you should get half of them to stop doing it.

other half is probably going to decide by next week that they need to use frog semen to cure covid instead of vaccine so whatever.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: Only in Canada can they get not one, but two doses of vaccine.



Last I saw Canada actually has about 9 doses per citizen lined up via contracts.

Whatever they don't use will be donated to other countries.
 
