Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Jerusalem Post) New COVID strain that is 70% more transmissible and sends healthy young people to intensive care found in 30 countries since Christmas. Is it time to shut down air travel or are we waiting for mass graves?
    More: Scary, United Kingdom, London, World Health Organization, Influenza, news of the variant outbreak, Imperial College London, spread of the new variant, worst hit countries  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right when the hospitals can't take any more people? We're all gonna die, aren't we?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: We're all gonna die, aren't we?


Um....


....Eventually, yes.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mass graves. And even then... those were crisis dead bodies. I can get you a baker's dozen by midnight tonight. WITH TOENAIL POLISH.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine. We'll just let it runs it's course like the flu until we achieve herd immunity.

Everything is fine.

Go out for dinner! Consume! Work harder, peasant!
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt DuH eCoNoMy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: iheartscotch: We're all gonna die, aren't we?

Um....


....Eventually, yes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing reports it's not that more severe just more contagious.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say "mass graves"?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x309]


2016 would have been a better time. Also might have been a nice time to update the pandemic response plan instead of throwing it out.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x309]

2016 would have been a better time. Also might have been a nice time to update the pandemic response plan instead of throwing it out.


Throwing it out is a kind of update.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I keep seeing reports it's not that more severe just more contagious.


https://www.theatlantic.com/science/a​r​chive/2020/12/virus-mutation-catastrop​he/617531/
To understand the difference between exponential and linear risks, consider an example put forth by Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who focuses on mathematical analyses of infectious-disease outbreaks. Kucharski compares a 50 percent increase in virus lethality to a 50 percent increase in virus transmissibility. Take a virus reproduction rate of about 1.1 and an infection fatality risk of 0.8 percent and imagine 10,000 active infections-a plausible scenario for many European cities, as Kucharski notes. As things stand, with those numbers, we'd expect 129 deaths in a month. If the fatality rate increased by 50 percent, that would lead to 193 deaths. In contrast, a 50 percent increase in transmissibility would lead to a whopping 978 deaths in just one month-assuming, in both scenarios, a six-day infection-generation time.

And this is 70% more contagious... so all good.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Screw you, 2021.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Right when the hospitals can't take any more people? We're all gonna die, aren't we?


*looks at UK case count rate*

*looks at US case rate & extrapolates forward a few weeks*

Oh dear. That's extremely doubleplus ungood.
 
freakay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So by the way. How is congress going to convene on Wednesday for that shiatshow?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I keep seeing reports it's not that more severe just more contagious.


More contagious means more infections means more deaths. Study it out.

If you get infected with the new strain, you're not more likely to die. But not everybody is as healthy as you, so the overall effect will be more dead bodies.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too late. You should have shut down air travel when the UK was intra-government sharing details of the new variant in November.

It was only confirmed how transmissible it is a month ago (because you need data for that) but... too late now.

Good luck.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So 2021 is starting off much worse than 2020... Fantastic.
 
metamax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Came for my daily dose of covid fear. Leaving satisfied. "Fear. It does the body good." ™
 
nakmuay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nakmuay: It is what it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is one that people don't want to hear.

The more people that have the virus the more chances it had to mutate. It may mutate good bad or ugly as far as humans are concerned. But the whole line "it's no worse than the flu..." is wrong on the level that it IS worse than the flu, but also that it's NOVEL and still mutating to find ways to keep transmitting.

And guess what...you deny evolution or plain science and you deny this fact. Hence, we are in for a world of hurt.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're waiting for our freedoms to return, subby.

This is nothing like the 1918 influenza, this is nothing like polio, this is nothing like smallpox, Not at all like Malaria and Tuberculosis. Indeed, this is nothing like the Black Plague.

This mildly inconveniences me and stands in the way of my weekly Walmart trips. And that shall not stand.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This could solve a lot of problems like in Europe after the black death. Workers can demand a premium wage. Also some kingdoms may fail.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: So 2021 is starting off much worse than 2020... Fantastic.


It's like how Aliens was so much better than the original Alien but in reverse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: It's fine. We'll just let it runs it's course like the flu until we achieve herd immunity.

Everything is fine.

Go out for dinner! Consume! Work harder, peasant!


At this point I blame the peasants we out number the 2% and yet we let them use this as cannon fodder and they're going to let us all die so they can keep making money so it's our fault in the end
 
freakay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm betting lock down by mid January.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duppy: bUt DuH eCoNoMy

[Fark user image image 526x633]


I don't know why people don't understand that this is exactly the situation
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duppy: bUt DuH eCoNoMy

[Fark user image image 526x633]


Or an alternative I'll never be able to own a yacht if I have to take care of my employees
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I keep seeing reports it's not that more severe just more contagious.


As in the R0?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The time to shut down air travel was F*CKING MONTHS AGO DIPSH*TS
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nakmuay: It is what it is.


Can everybody in the third explain what that actually means?
Cuz I'm 47 I still don't get that turn of phrase
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x309]


Any day now since in a few days he will have run out of "two weeks" periods.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Shostie: It's fine. We'll just let it runs it's course like the flu until we achieve herd immunity.

Everything is fine.

Go out for dinner! Consume! Work harder, peasant!

At this point I blame the peasants we out number the 2% and yet we let them use this as cannon fodder and they're going to let us all die so they can keep making money so it's our fault in the end


The problem is that a third of the peasants want to kill another third of the peasants while the other third watch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bungles: Too late. You should have shut down air travel when the UK was intra-government sharing details of the new variant in November.

It was only confirmed how transmissible it is a month ago (because you need data for that) but... too late now.

Good luck.


Actually when Trump did the travel ban on Chinese Nationals he should have actually shut down all nationals coming into the nation
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nakmuay: nakmuay: It is what it is.

[Fark user image image 659x316]


That is a most repulsive picture of the most repulsive human being I've ever seen in all of my life
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: kdawg7736: I keep seeing reports it's not that more severe just more contagious.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/ar​chive/2020/12/virus-mutation-catastrop​he/617531/
To understand the difference between exponential and linear risks, consider an example put forth by Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who focuses on mathematical analyses of infectious-disease outbreaks. Kucharski compares a 50 percent increase in virus lethality to a 50 percent increase in virus transmissibility. Take a virus reproduction rate of about 1.1 and an infection fatality risk of 0.8 percent and imagine 10,000 active infections-a plausible scenario for many European cities, as Kucharski notes. As things stand, with those numbers, we'd expect 129 deaths in a month. If the fatality rate increased by 50 percent, that would lead to 193 deaths. In contrast, a 50 percent increase in transmissibility would lead to a whopping 978 deaths in just one month-assuming, in both scenarios, a six-day infection-generation time.

And this is 70% more contagious... so all good.


Well, I guess I don't really need to go shopping ... for the next three months
 
freakay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it does in fact infect young people more as they say it does it really screws with schools reopening. That's a huge problem across the board.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: waxbeans: Shostie: It's fine. We'll just let it runs it's course like the flu until we achieve herd immunity.

Everything is fine.

Go out for dinner! Consume! Work harder, peasant!

At this point I blame the peasants we out number the 2% and yet we let them use this as cannon fodder and they're going to let us all die so they can keep making money so it's our fault in the end

The problem is that a third of the peasants want to kill another third of the peasants while the other third watch.


I'll give you that
 
mateomaui
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Did somebody say "mass graves"?

[preview.redd.it image 640x755]


Oh dear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

freakay: I'm betting lock down by mid January.


I'm thinking about January 21st or 22nd.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: freakay: I'm betting lock down by mid January.

I'm thinking about January 21st or 22nd.


It's not going to happen under a corporate democtratic president.  The orders have been given.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
70% would mean it is less transmissible

/chessmate liberalos
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bungles: Too late. You should have shut down air travel when the UK was intra-government sharing details of the new variant in November.

It was only confirmed how transmissible it is a month ago (because you need data for that) but... too late now.

Good luck.

Actually when Trump did the travel ban on Chinese Nationals he should have actually shut down all nationals coming into the nation


And if he hadn't had a long string of racist travel bans before that and had been upfront about how serious the outbreak was the Dems might have gone along with it, but since everything he'd done up to that point was racist and he downplayed it, we got what we got.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That better have been one delicious bat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

freakay: I'm betting lock down by mid January.


January 21st to be exact.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nakmuay: It is what it is.

Can everybody in the third explain what that actually means?
Cuz I'm 47 I still don't get that turn of phrase


it's fun, how simple some folk are.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's going to be mass graves.  My wife is a history buff, and the other day she read me a line from a historian on why people are not, apparently, capable of perceiving catastrophic dangers.

"It's been too long since they've smelled the bodies."
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bungles: Too late. You should have shut down air travel when the UK was intra-government sharing details of the new variant in November.

It was only confirmed how transmissible it is a month ago (because you need data for that) but... too late now.

Good luck.

Actually when Trump did the travel ban on Chinese Nationals he should have actually shut down all nationals coming into the nation


And when Trudeau said our borders were closed it should have been closed both ways. Why Canadians have been allowed to leave the country and come back on a pinkie swear to quarantine is beyond me
 
