 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Abc.net.au)   Are private US prisons fined for prisoners escaping? Asking for a friend   (abc.net.au) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Prison, escape of prisoner Jason Burdon, Correctional Services Minister Vincent Tarzia, South Australian Government, Mr Burdon, maximum security prison's kitchen area, prison's private operator, Mr Tarzia  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you start trying to do it, they'll just stick everyone in solitary.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's nice that Aussie convicts can go to the louvre and we in the US cannot.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know about fines but I assume the government doesn't pay them to house escaped convicts.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok now I read the article and, yeah, Australia.

So. Put the prison in the outback. No one will bother with escaping. And I say any prisoner who survives his walkabout gets pardoned.

No, now it sounds like a cruel reality show. But. Maybe people bet on specific prisoners and we use drones to watch battles between prisoners and Aussie wildlife? And the loser has to watch an entire test cricket match. What I really mean to say is, fark private prisons and, in addition to the fine, charge the prison for the public expense of apprehending the dude.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?


"What we've got here is a failure to communicate."
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?


Everyone but the stock holders
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CEO Klink says "There has never been an escape from Global Security Services International Correctional Center C-12!"
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The party was held in custody......
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: CEO Klink says "There has never been an escape from Global Security Services International Correctional Center C-12!"


Senator Burkhalter: So you have told me... and told me... and told me!
 
EyeForgot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?


Not at all. Once someone is accused of a crime they are no longer human and more related species wise to a flying cockroach. We should enforce a you can check in but you can't check out policy and just spray them with raid when they are admitted, then fine their families for the cost of the raid and the PTSD that killing them will cause all the poor guards and jail employees.

/s
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a maximum security prison?  Windows that lead directly down to the street that can fit an adult body through, with no external security?

Kinda reminds me of the Death Star where a single gun shot can blow the whole place up.

Great design!!!

"there's no way to escape this prison.... unless someone does this one, very specific, thing.  Let's just not talk about it and we have security by obscurity and we'll be safe!"
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?


Honestly I've never met anyone, regardless of political persuasion, who supports for profit prisons.

Don't get me wrong, it isn't the top of the list for conservative voters, as they don't really care much about people they've dismissed as criminals. But they'll still agree it isn't the type of government action that should be outsourced like that.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?


Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will say this about prisons: I deliver the goods to them.

Just a few weeks ago I roll up to the county jail and buzz into the backyard, but there was some sort of riot or something going on inside -- it was a complete breakdown, so the guy at the other end buzzed me in. (because why not?)

I ended up in this concrete room with a plexiglass door next to a cop who had driven from Missouri to exchange a prisoner, or something? He had a pretty good mustache, but nothing like mine -- anyway he had leather belts & chains and stuff, and I'm like: "dude, you've got miles & miles of charming conversation ahead of you."

He said: "As long as he shuts the f*ck up on the ride home, we'll be alright".

On the other side of the plexiglass door were red lines drawn around these little places, and behind them were people really hurting -- rocking back-and-forth -- there was a legless guy and people tearing their hair out. I take it they couldn't cross the red line?

Out of the door comes some guy who looked like Stone Cold Steve--motherf*cking-Austin -- dude was stacked and sweating. He rolled up to the plexiglass door and yelled at the camera: "OPEN DOOR ONE".

Me and the cop from Missouri are just standing there, and Stone Cold recognizes him and say's: "you're here for a prison transfer?"

MO cop: Yep

Stone Cold: "who's this other guy with you?"

MO cop: *whispers something into Stone Cold's ear"

Stone Cold looks at me: "WHO THE F*CK ARE YOU AND WHY ARE YOU HERE"

Me: "Sir, I'm just here to deliver maxi-pads"
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
boozehat:
Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

Absolutely.

Society should bear the cost of taking someone's freedom; if that cost is too high for comfort, then perhaps there's too much imprisonment for justice.

A rich man should never be given a profit incentive to imprison a poor man.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Serco is a horrible company. I squealed with delight when i saw the fine amount. Hope they get more of such fines.
/ they started out in my home town taking the contract for managing and operating the public transport system. They beat the previous company by massively undercutting the bid for the contract. Overnight, the service, cleanliness, and even attitude of the drivers dived. Since then they expanded to overtaking management of Australia's prisons with similar style. Fark them.
// Fark the state governments for also giving the contracts to Serco. Ultimately your fault for accepting substandard services.
 
boozehat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I will say this about prisons: I deliver the goods to them.

Just a few weeks ago I roll up to the county jail and buzz into the backyard, but there was some sort of riot or something going on inside -- it was a complete breakdown, so the guy at the other end buzzed me in. (because why not?)

I ended up in this concrete room with a plexiglass door next to a cop who had driven from Missouri to exchange a prisoner, or something? He had a pretty good mustache, but nothing like mine -- anyway he had leather belts & chains and stuff, and I'm like: "dude, you've got miles & miles of charming conversation ahead of you."

He said: "As long as he shuts the f*ck up on the ride home, we'll be alright".

On the other side of the plexiglass door were red lines drawn around these little places, and behind them were people really hurting -- rocking back-and-forth -- there was a legless guy and people tearing their hair out. I take it they couldn't cross the red line?

Out of the door comes some guy who looked like Stone Cold Steve--motherf*cking-Austin -- dude was stacked and sweating. He rolled up to the plexiglass door and yelled at the camera: "OPEN DOOR ONE".

Me and the cop from Missouri are just standing there, and Stone Cold recognizes him and say's: "you're here for a prison transfer?"

MO cop: Yep

Stone Cold: "who's this other guy with you?"

MO cop: *whispers something into Stone Cold's ear"

Stone Cold looks at me: "WHO THE F*CK ARE YOU AND WHY ARE YOU HERE"

Me: "Sir, I'm just here to deliver maxi-pads"


User name checks out.  Needs a bit more work.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?


What the fark does that mean?
 
boozehat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: boozehat:
Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

Absolutely.

Society should bear the cost of taking someone's freedom; if that cost is too high for comfort, then perhaps there's too much imprisonment for justice.

A rich man should never be given a profit incentive to imprison a poor man.


Uh.... not sure if serious?   So good bait I assume.
 
Flurching
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Serco is a horrible company. I squealed with delight when i saw the fine amount. Hope they get more of such fines.
/ they started out in my home town taking the contract for managing and operating the public transport system. They beat the previous company by massively undercutting the bid for the contract. Overnight, the service, cleanliness, and even attitude of the drivers dived. Since then they expanded to overtaking management of Australia's prisons with similar style. Fark them.
// Fark the state governments for also giving the contracts to Serco. Ultimately your fault for accepting substandard services.


I bet that $100k is less than they charge for incarceration of escaped prisoner per annum. Penalties have to serve a purpose, if the price of escape was equivalent to the cost of entire sentence of prisoner it's appropriate. A multiple of this figure becomes a deterrent. Also Serco sux, should be carved up and sold.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Serco is a horrible company. I squealed with delight when i saw the fine amount. Hope they get more of such fines.
/ they started out in my home town taking the contract for managing and operating the public transport system. They beat the previous company by massively undercutting the bid for the contract. Overnight, the service, cleanliness, and even attitude of the drivers dived. Since then they expanded to overtaking management of Australia's prisons with similar style. Fark them.
// Fark the state governments for also giving the contracts to Serco. Ultimately your fault for accepting substandard services.


Oh, and they also run Australia's illegal immigrant detention centers... poorly. Fark them more.
 
boozehat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

What the fark does that mean?


Point is, the "for profit" statement is just dumb.  Would you start a business that was intended to take a loss?

When providing a service that holds criminals, why on earth would you look to lose money?  Facilities need to be maintained and that costs money.  If you're losing money, how are you going to make sure you are providing a secure facility?

Also, who cares if the corporation makes money or not?  Just because the corporation makes money, doesn't make them evil.

I get it.... making money is bad if you're on fark.
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Honestly I've never met anyone, regardless of political persuasion, who supports for profit prisons.

Don't get me wrong, it isn't the top of the list for conservative voters, as they don't really care much about people they've dismissed as criminals. But they'll still agree it isn't the type of government action that should be outsourced like that.


In general, you're right.  But there are definitely some Republicans and probably a couple of Democrats that like those sweet, sweet campaign contributions from the private prison industry.

/I have never met them because I choose not to hang out with those types of assholes.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

boozehat: Mugato: boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

What the fark does that mean?

Point is, the "for profit" statement is just dumb.  Would you start a business that was intended to take a loss?

When providing a service that holds criminals, why on earth would you look to lose money?  Facilities need to be maintained and that costs money.  If you're losing money, how are you going to make sure you are providing a secure facility?

Also, who cares if the corporation makes money or not?  Just because the corporation makes money, doesn't make them evil.

I get it.... making money is bad if you're on fark.


I don't have a problem with companies making money. But Serco makes a profit by intentionally providing less service than they are supposed to, hoping no one notices. They cut corners and resources which are needed. That includes hiring cheap labour rather than skilled labour.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

boozehat: Mugato: boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

What the fark does that mean?

Point is, the "for profit" statement is just dumb.  Would you start a business that was intended to take a loss?

When providing a service that holds criminals, why on earth would you look to lose money?  Facilities need to be maintained and that costs money.  If you're losing money, how are you going to make sure you are providing a secure facility?

Also, who cares if the corporation makes money or not?  Just because the corporation makes money, doesn't make them evil.

I get it.... making money is bad if you're on fark.


You are either being intentionally obtuse, or the point is flying over your head.

Prisons should be run by the state. Period. There should not be a profit motivation. Period. Putting a profit motivation into them results in them fabricating reasons to keep people longer and bribing judges to get people in. 100 percent of the time.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Captain's Ghost: Smackledorfer: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Honestly I've never met anyone, regardless of political persuasion, who supports for profit prisons.

Don't get me wrong, it isn't the top of the list for conservative voters, as they don't really care much about people they've dismissed as criminals. But they'll still agree it isn't the type of government action that should be outsourced like that.

In general, you're right.  But there are definitely some Republicans and probably a couple of Democrats that like those sweet, sweet campaign contributions from the private prison industry.

/I have never met them because I choose not to hang out with those types of assholes.


Right, they aren't simple voters or party members, they are people connected to the for profit prisons.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: If you start trying to do it, they'll just stick everyone in solitary.


Or they won't report the escape. They avoid the fine and keep collecting the per capita.
 
boozehat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: boozehat: Mugato: boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

What the fark does that mean?

Point is, the "for profit" statement is just dumb.  Would you start a business that was intended to take a loss?

When providing a service that holds criminals, why on earth would you look to lose money?  Facilities need to be maintained and that costs money.  If you're losing money, how are you going to make sure you are providing a secure facility?

Also, who cares if the corporation makes money or not?  Just because the corporation makes money, doesn't make them evil.

I get it.... making money is bad if you're on fark.

I don't have a problem with companies making money. But Serco makes a profit by intentionally providing less service than they are supposed to, hoping no one notices. They cut corners and resources which are needed. That includes hiring cheap labour rather than skilled labour.


That part I get.... which is evidence from the video of a dude just walking out of a high security prison.
 
boozehat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leishu: boozehat: Mugato: boozehat: Mugato: Doesn't the entire concept of for profit prisons seem farked up to anyone else?

Would you prefer to house the most dangerous people in loss of profit prisons?

What the fark does that mean?

Point is, the "for profit" statement is just dumb.  Would you start a business that was intended to take a loss?

When providing a service that holds criminals, why on earth would you look to lose money?  Facilities need to be maintained and that costs money.  If you're losing money, how are you going to make sure you are providing a secure facility?

Also, who cares if the corporation makes money or not?  Just because the corporation makes money, doesn't make them evil.

I get it.... making money is bad if you're on fark.

You are either being intentionally obtuse, or the point is flying over your head.

Prisons should be run by the state. Period. There should not be a profit motivation. Period. Putting a profit motivation into them results in them fabricating reasons to keep people longer and bribing judges to get people in. 100 percent of the time.


Disagree... which is fine.

The point of prison is to rehabilitate if possible, and if not, keep the unstable out of society to help provide stability in society.

There is easier access to transparency with the public sector vs. governments.  Take "profit" out of the conversation because that's the point of every corporation out there.

As long as there are humane means to house those who cannot be in the public, I really don't care about their profits.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

boozehat: There is easier access to transparency with the public sector vs. governments.


Howso?

Take "profit" out of the conversation because that's the point of every corporation out there.

The only way to take "profit" out of the conversation is to not make it a "profit" industry.

As long as there are humane means to house those who cannot be in the public,

We have state-run purposes for this purpose, which have a bonus of not encouraging corruption.
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Ok now I read the article and, yeah, Australia.

So. Put the prison in the outback. No one will bother with escaping. And I say any prisoner who survives his walkabout gets pardoned.

No, now it sounds like a cruel reality show. But. Maybe people bet on specific prisoners and we use drones to watch battles between prisoners and Aussie wildlife? And the loser has to watch an entire test cricket match. What I really mean to say is, fark private prisons and, in addition to the fine, charge the prison for the public expense of apprehending the dude.


Here in the states, they use prisoners to fight wildfires.

The real joke is, when they finally get out, they're not allowed to be firefighters....because of their criminal history and all.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Private Prison Industry falls into the category of "Job Creators," and therefore should not be levied any fines or punishments.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: AliceBToklasLives: Ok now I read the article and, yeah, Australia.

So. Put the prison in the outback. No one will bother with escaping. And I say any prisoner who survives his walkabout gets pardoned.

No, now it sounds like a cruel reality show. But. Maybe people bet on specific prisoners and we use drones to watch battles between prisoners and Aussie wildlife? And the loser has to watch an entire test cricket match. What I really mean to say is, fark private prisons and, in addition to the fine, charge the prison for the public expense of apprehending the dude.

Here in the states, they use prisoners to fight wildfires.

The real joke is, when they finally get out, they're not allowed to be firefighters....because of their criminal history and all.


California at created a law to remedy that in their state last year.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.