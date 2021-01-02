 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bring Me the News)   Swan takes a big shiat in the back seat of a squad car. Given the chance, you would too   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Sheriff, Chisago County sheriff's deputy, Coroner, Deputy sheriff, Swan, Facebook post, best combination, Deputy Hanson  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 7:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Swan takes a big shiat in the back seat of a squad car. Given the chance, you would too


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Canuck goose would have shat up the back seat until the rear window broke then escaped to commit more nefarious deeds. Just sayin'
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [i.pinimg.com image 382x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, that's a long way down from his days with the Steelers.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hero tag too busy pointing and laughing?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

technomuse: cretinbob: [i.pinimg.com image 382x450]

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
booksie.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dude beat me to a warriors reference.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it.... wait for it... a black swan?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
throwbacks.comView Full Size

"No, it wasn't me. I tell you ev'y ting..."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [throwbacks.com image 850x602]
"No, it wasn't me. I tell you ev'y ting..."


Came to make a Mrs Swan reference.

Leaving looka like-a man.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Marcel Proust unavailable for comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does every cop in that neck of the woods drive around with a back seat full of riot gear?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're lucky that's all the swan did.  My experience is they're like geese but bigger and meaner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: They're lucky that's all the swan did.  My experience is they're like geese but bigger and meaner.
[Fark user image 404x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


That particular swan is providing a valuable public service.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, you guys ever seen Hot Fuzz?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do police suspect fowl play?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Hey, you guys ever seen Hot Fuzz?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do a fulmar next.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.