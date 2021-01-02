 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Honestly who destroys a communal fridge, which is a lifeline for needy families in a struggling neighborhood?   (gothamist.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Repuglican.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Teenage assholes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Hats. Red Hats would because reasons and further!
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MAGATS. MAGATS destroy everything.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a nice thing in New York.

Of course it got trashed.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone needs beat to the brink of death.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Punks. That's who.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Freon junkies getting their fix
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reverse vampires in collaboration with the RAND Corporation.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Freon junkies getting their fix


Hell, I'm surprised they didn't rip out the copper
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why do they need to share a refrigerator?

s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size


The poors already have one of their own. Probably given to them by Obama.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet it was Mitch McConnell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Punks. That's who.


Antifa!
 
fireclown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now that the poles don't have refrigerators, can we agree to do something?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Teenage assholes.


Yes, maybe some turds like these guys, though they must have taken off their red hats once someone started filmimg.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​v​ideo-captures-moment-cyclists-attack-c​ar-nyc-n1252601
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I bet it was Mitch McConnell.


No it was AOC!!!!! *raging spittle*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need neighborhood watches to patrol our streets and keep out the magats.  Checkpoints so that we know who is coming and going in our neighborhoods.  With armed guards to enforce the checkpoints.

Problem solved.

Oh, also a full on hot civil war declared by the BidenHarris on Jan 21 so that we can eliminate the threat to our safety and finally have a utopia of light and love.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need neighborhood watches to patrol our streets and keep out the magats.  Checkpoints so that we know who is coming and going in our neighborhoods.  With armed guards to enforce the checkpoints.

Problem solved.

Oh, also a full on hot civil war declared by the BidenHarris on Jan 21 so that we can eliminate the threat to our safety and finally have a utopia of light and love.


We need to BUILD A WALLL!!!!!
STOP THE COUNT
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need neighborhood watches to patrol our streets and keep out the magats.  Checkpoints so that we know who is coming and going in our neighborhoods.  With armed guards to enforce the checkpoints.

Problem solved.

Oh, also a full on hot civil war declared by the BidenHarris on Jan 21 so that we can eliminate the threat to our safety and finally have a utopia of light and love.


You need a new schtick.  Your "kill everyone" routine is getting old.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was probably some tourists from Philadelphia, in town for the New Year's celebrations...

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blue lives ( only ) matter brigade most likely.

/ Dinner's ready, no time for outline linking.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They didn't take the fridge itself.

They didn't strip the copper out of it.

That leaves teenagers, crazy homeless person, or some asshole Karen as the likely suspect.  =P
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: AmbassadorBooze: We need neighborhood watches to patrol our streets and keep out the magats.  Checkpoints so that we know who is coming and going in our neighborhoods.  With armed guards to enforce the checkpoints.

Problem solved.

Oh, also a full on hot civil war declared by the BidenHarris on Jan 21 so that we can eliminate the threat to our safety and finally have a utopia of light and love.

You need a new schtick.  Your "kill everyone" routine is getting old.


You've needed a new schtick for a long time.
They forced you to stop your old one where you posted illegible gibberish.
But your name is still a thinly-veiled reference to "troll" and they let you keep posting, and this one is somehow worse.
How about if you just stop being a terrible person?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Make the next one bicycle powered.
Make the jerks work it off.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hmm dont you get a ticket for having a unattended fridge with the door still on in your country ? that crap is a hazard for kids hidding inside then getting stuck and dying ?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

carkiller: Reverse vampires in collaboration with the RAND Corporation.



Rand corporation needed something to do after they finished with their conspiracy to ruin the Netflix Marvel shows.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluewave69: hmm dont you get a ticket for having a unattended fridge with the door still on in your country ? that crap is a hazard for kids hidding inside then getting stuck and dying ?


Those old fridges were replaced with these here new ones with magnetic strips all around.
No more latching mechanisms that can't be opened from inside.
 
