Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   French military builds 17th century 'star forts' with moats to protect UN troops from ISIS's 'new caliphate' in Africa. No word if cows will be flung   (thesun.ie) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean....if your opponent only has dudes with guns and old beater trucks...it would work. Plus, you have to build your base in some shape. If you could build it away from a city and monitor the surroundings by air....you could spot anyone lugging a mortar or RPG around. It's not the worst idea ever.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a beautiful move there by the French.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....if your opponent only has dudes with guns and old beater trucks...it would work. Plus, you have to build your base in some shape. If you could build it away from a city and monitor the surroundings by air....you could spot anyone lugging a mortar or RPG around. It's not the worst idea ever.


On the other hand, ISIS could sneak in by building a giant wooden badger....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: iheartscotch: I mean....if your opponent only has dudes with guns and old beater trucks...it would work. Plus, you have to build your base in some shape. If you could build it away from a city and monitor the surroundings by air....you could spot anyone lugging a mortar or RPG around. It's not the worst idea ever.

On the other hand, ISIS could sneak in by building a giant wooden badger....


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fetchez la Vache!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ready to sign up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was trying to be subtle, too subtle I guess.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star forts are awesome. And like an estate these days.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....if your opponent only has dudes with guns and old beater trucks...it would work. Plus, you have to build your base in some shape. If you could build it away from a city and monitor the surroundings by air....you could spot anyone lugging a mortar or RPG around. It's not the worst idea ever.


I tried to build my fort in this shape but....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lucky enough to get a long weekend in Copenhagen a couple of years ago. I saw this on the map of the city, and just had to visit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, while they have clear line of sight to any approaching enemies from way off, it works both ways. They are right out in the open with clear line of sight to them. All it would take is a mortar team to entrench at the furthest effective range possible and zero in on them. Couple that with a mobile offensive and smoke and they are basically sitting ducks.  They don't have the ability to retreat and choking their resupply is really easy.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Japanese did it better. And in another world.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you're going to be making a pentagram you should link the points with inner roads that way you can have underworld support on top of air support.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense.  When fighting an enemy that is still stuck in the dark ages, a 17th century fortress is going to be high tech to them.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly no match for a drone.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.


I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 236x132]

The Japanese did it better. And in another world.


And then made it a nationalistic wank fest.

/The writing was so bad!
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.


As would the British troops using at least one of those forts.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I occasionally use my great generals to build those in Civ5 when I'm going for a cultural win and turtling up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked for Vienna.

islamandwesterncivilisation.comView Full Size


/of course, calling in the Hussars helped too
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read 'star forts' as 'star wars'.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Almost worth going to Florida.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best reason to use this design, is that it works.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will it keep out the mirelurks?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/another settlement needs your help
//I'll mark it on your map
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I mean, while they have clear line of sight to any approaching enemies from way off, it works both ways. They are right out in the open with clear line of sight to them. All it would take is a mortar team to entrench at the furthest effective range possible and zero in on them. Couple that with a mobile offensive and smoke and they are basically sitting ducks.  They don't have the ability to retreat and choking their resupply is really easy.


No.  That makes sense only to people who don't know how modern weapons of war work.

I woke up to the reassuring growl of C-RAM many times.  And with that much open space, even an experienced mortar team is as likely to put a round in a pile of dirt or up against a hesco barrier as on an up-armored shelter - which will also survive a direct hit.   To say nothing of the potential for QRTs, aerial surveillance (armored balloons actually work), and the astonishing reach of modern high-zoom cameras.

What you have in your head is the idea that we're still using the tools of the 17th century.  We are not.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.


I assumed they were the troops manning the forts. They're pretty much France's "go-to" troops when there are combat problems in North Africa. Legion Etranger also has decent funding and logistical support these days, especially compared with past African adventures. As a result, they're a pretty potent military force.  They're more than a match for the expected threat from what's left of Daesh.

Of course, the skilled strategists at Daesh are absolutely certain their God is on their side, so they'll probably try something stupid and get a FFL boot up their collective asses. It might make interesting training material for other nations dealing with "asymmetrical warfare".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.


That's because they aren't French.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Star forts are awesome. And like an estate these days.


They really are. Some are quite elaborate, with streets laid out to allow for rapid troop movement inside the fort and triangular islands raised around the outside to support additional artillery coverage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lifeless: [Fark user image 850x345]

Almost worth going to Florida.


Florida is worth visiting, because it is pretty much the only way to visit Dry Tortugas, which is about 60 miles west of Key West.

drytortugasinfo.comView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: But will it keep out the mirelurks?

[Fark user image image 640x360]

/another settlement needs your help
//I'll mark it on your map


Finished the Sims Settlements 2 mod main quest today. Starting to go around and rebuild my settlements.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluewave69: if you're going to be making a pentagram you should link the points with inner roads that way you can have underworld support on top of air support.


Do you want Doom?  Because that's how you get Doom.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.

That's because they aren't French.


The biggest issue the French troops have had are is not the troops themselves but their politicians
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: the money is in the banana stand: I mean, while they have clear line of sight to any approaching enemies from way off, it works both ways. They are right out in the open with clear line of sight to them. All it would take is a mortar team to entrench at the furthest effective range possible and zero in on them. Couple that with a mobile offensive and smoke and they are basically sitting ducks.  They don't have the ability to retreat and choking their resupply is really easy.

No.  That makes sense only to people who don't know how modern weapons of war work.

I woke up to the reassuring growl of C-RAM many times.  And with that much open space, even an experienced mortar team is as likely to put a round in a pile of dirt or up against a hesco barrier as on an up-armored shelter - which will also survive a direct hit.   To say nothing of the potential for QRTs, aerial surveillance (armored balloons actually work), and the astonishing reach of modern high-zoom cameras.

What you have in your head is the idea that we're still using the tools of the 17th century.  We are not.


The main idea of a star fort is that guns placed at points of the star can shoot soldiers trying to climb the walls (especially with the guns placed in those points).  The other idea is to allow three guns to fire toward any point away from the walls.

This sort of makes sense if you mount machine guns in the points instead of artillery.  I'm guessing that any artillery is simply stuffed deep inside the base, preferably away from other targets.  Some of the tools of the 17th century still in use are big earthen walls (or trenches).  They still make sense, especially if using bulldozers and modern excavation equipment.

/Baltimore has one (Fort McHenry)
//It was were the "Star Spangled Banner" flew when Francis Scott Key saw it "still there"
///obviously it protected the city, when DC burned
/[bonus slashie] the guns had less range than British naval guns, and the Brits knew it.  So the camped out of range of the defense and simply pounded it all night.  They only left because they were low on powder and John Paul Jones and crew were out there looking for them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fort McHenry, Baltimore
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fort Monroe, Virginia
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fort Independence, Boston
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it a actually a fort? Finding it hard to see from those pics. Looks like low and thin embankments or ditches?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Is it a actually a fort? Finding it hard to see from those pics. Looks like low and thin embankments or ditches?


It's probably a ha ha wall.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have more of a "we have to build something let's make it cool" vibe versus a "this is strategically better" one.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: But will it keep out the mirelurks?

[Fark user image 640x360]

/another settlement needs your help
//I'll mark it on your map


Geh, first mod I installed into Fallout 4 disabled Preston's radiant quests.

/First mod but far from the last.
//I once hit the 255 limit in Mod Manager.
///I may have a mod problem.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Is it a actually a fort? Finding it hard to see from those pics. Looks like low and thin embankments or ditches?


It's probably a hesco type barrier.  They're plenty.  All you need is something that's tall enough that direct fire isn't practical against the targets inside the walls.  A four-foot-thick dirt wall will eat RPGs all day and you can put one back up in 15 minutes or so if it does get destroyed.  It's cover; you don't actually need much to get the job done.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hesco_b​a​stion
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rikkards: OgreMagi: ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.

That's because they aren't French.

The biggest issue the French troops have had are is not the troops themselves but their politicians


It's more than that.  The French military is very elitist in the officer's ranks.  The enlisted are treated as worthless trash.  Very old school thinking.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are entire books on designing and building these things. A lot of design engineering went into them. If you didn't have modern artillery or an air force, they would not be easy to take.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rikkards: OgreMagi: ClavellBCMI: Wenchmaster: Not a bad idea if you're operating without a network of supporting artillery firebases and plenty of available TacAir, and your opponents don't have a lot of artillery themselves. Against sappers and "technicals", this sort of basic defense is probably more than sufficient- especially if manned by decent troops.

I would think the French Foreign Legion would qualify as "decent troops", especially their parachute regiments.

That's because they aren't French.

The biggest issue the French troops have had are is not the troops themselves but their politicians


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Oh hey guys, what's goin' on in this thread?
 
