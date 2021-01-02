 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Texas Monthly)   The taller the overpass, the closer to God   (texasmonthly.com)
    Obvious, Freeway, stack interchange, Bill Hale, Texas, recent road trip, native Texan, separate levels of roads, Interstate Highway System  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The reason overpasses are so tall is that we tend to design roads REALLY lazily.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Texas. You need to go high to get over the bullsh*t
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so they can keep their cowboy hats on while driving their Cadillac convertibles with the big steer horns on the front..
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, if we're going to spend a century designing everything around automobile travel, we might as well make sure the semis have more than enough clearance.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WTF Texas?
texasfreeway.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I read the whole article and that really doesn't explain it. If they're allowing 25 feet of clearance, why does Mr. Iowa notice overpasses more than 100 feet tall? He didn't talk about "stacks," but simple overpasses.
Of course, my reading comprehension does suck, so maybe that's the answer.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some places can use terrain to "hide" the height of a stack.  Texas is not one of those.
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

allears: Well I read the whole article and that really doesn't explain it. If they're allowing 25 feet of clearance, why does Mr. Iowa notice overpasses more than 100 feet tall? He didn't talk about "stacks," but simple overpasses.
Of course, my reading comprehension does suck, so maybe that's the answer.


He was talking about stacks and how frontage roads can require more levels.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The reason overpasses are so tall is that we tend to design roads REALLY lazily.


Fun fact: Montana had an 'Ameribahn' concept for a 100mph loop in 1951. It was implemented into the U.S. HWY system without a single change. The Feds are responsible for I-15. So; here in Montana, we have an AMAZINGLY well-designed road system!

...Then we chip-seal the farkers every other year because the gas tax goes to profoundly stupid things, like deer tunnels, because dumbasses can't pay attention.
 
ktybear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

allears: Well I read the whole article and that really doesn't explain it. If they're allowing 25 feet of clearance, why does Mr. Iowa notice overpasses more than 100 feet tall? He didn't talk about "stacks," but simple overpasses.
Of course, my reading comprehension does suck, so maybe that's the answer.


"there are just too many Texans (and occasional Iowans) driving in Texas for us to do without overpasses that helpfully lift us up and out of the way of one another."

that plus 'feeder' roads for each bypass makes them more complicated than other states that sometimes don't have those lower feeder roads to deal with.

TFA was not written well but the gist of it is population + lots of driving = lots of big overpasses

but I think they failed to mention everything is bigger in Texas
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most new cars in south Texas are equipped with parachutes and air bags for the high overpass/cloverleaf systems.    There is a snow or ice event once every 5-7 years of so.  People don't drive that day.   Liquor stores appreciate the pre-snow business.

Don't move here if you know how to either 1) drive on snow or 2) are vegan.  It's not your skills aren't admired, it's just we don't need to hear about them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Honestly people complain about the road in CA and the density there but TX has CA beat.  Not to mention some of the worst drivers in the country.  I have lived and driven from one end to the other and hands down Texans don't have a farking clue how to drive.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because the people who design them aren't psychic, but they do know that the expected lifespan of one is 100 years?  And who knows what's going to need to be shipped underneath some day?  Or other road infrastructure that might be necessary in the future?  And the cost variable between just high enough and really high isn't that very much?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

allears: Well I read the whole article and that really doesn't explain it. If they're allowing 25 feet of clearance, why does Mr. Iowa notice overpasses more than 100 feet tall? He didn't talk about "stacks," but simple overpasses.
Of course, my reading comprehension does suck, so maybe that's the answer.


Without specific examples, we are guessing.
Mr. Iowa might have not noticed a waterway which requires space for ships to pass under the roadway, or rising to top hills with a tall roadway in order to keep the rise gentle enough for trucks.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer driving where there's less traffic, down in the basement of I-35W.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Most new cars in south Texas are equipped with parachutes and air bags for the high overpass/cloverleaf systems.    There is a snow or ice event once every 5-7 years of so.  People don't drive that day.   Liquor stores appreciate the pre-snow business.

Don't move here if you know how to either 1) drive on snow or 2) are vegan.  It's not your skills aren't admired, it's just we don't need to hear about them.


[Fark user image 850x478]


It's been almost 20 years since I've done any driving and the picture gave me an anxiety attack

/The world is a safer place without me behind the wheel
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plus all those overpasses, loops, and stacks are very easy to maintain and augment as populations increase. This is why for example Dallas is such a pleasure to drive around
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: WTF Texas?
[texasfreeway.com image 640x281]


Looks like it goes over the Intracoastal Waterway, so a required clearance for ships.  The surrounding land is very flat, so there's pretty much no slope down to the waterway.  There are bridges like this all along the Gulf Coast.
 
Coronach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Iowan driver apparently needs interchanges that allow him to leave or not leave Des Moines...

/Schroedenger's Iowan?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: WTF Texas?
[texasfreeway.com image 640x281]


That bridge goes over the Intracoastal Waterway.  Of all the choices you could've made, that's probably the worst.
 
