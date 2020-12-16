 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WRCB)   Hours after turning away hundreds of qualified citizens because of a "depleted inventory", TN health officials called their family members and friends to offer them COVID vaccines   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It must be a day ending in "Y".
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire them.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Fire them.


Into the sun.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Public corruption should be a death penalty offense.  Maybe the only death penalty offense.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tennessee is a Red state... as in Republican.
IOKIYAR
 
Pinner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know what?
It's probably happening everywhere.
They're creating their own bubbles.
Fire, punish and fine them.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's time to start naming and shaming.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Tennessee is a Red state... as in Republican.
IOKIYAR


Your statement is that there were no democrats among the people administering the medicine? Because either there weren't, or they were keeping just as quiet about it as the rest.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The driver told Channel 3 all seven people in the vehicle received a vaccination."

That's not how social distancing works.  That's not how any of this works.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Fry 'em."

Fark user imageView Full Size


(yes, I know that was Ala-f*ckin'-bama.)
 
Tenga
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just you wait, Trump will find a way to profit from it.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: You know what?
It's probably happening everywhere.
They're creating their own bubbles.
Set Them on Fire, punish and fine them
FTFY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And where are they going in three weeks?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1) Find the guy that gave the interview to the media.

2) Ask the guy who his "contacts" are.

3) Find the "contact."

4) Fine the "contact."

5) Demand the contact say who else administered doses to close family and friends or be arrested for misusing medical supplies and publicly named.

6) Repeat 4 and 5 as needed.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
its been noted that health workers have been able to extract extra doses from the vials.

this could simply be that they were running out of the "official" amount available, then invited friends and family to come and pick up the left overs, and after they ran out of that.. they turned those assholes away as well.

please note.. i'm not defending what happened, just making a hypothesis.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.


Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


Overfill in medication vials is actually extremely common. I regularly see them containing up to an extra 0.25-0.5 ml of medication in a 2 ml vial, so 12-25% extra. I almost never see them be short unless the package was damaged, so I'm guessing it's intentional.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


There were literally stories all over the news that people giving out the vaccines can get more than 5 doses out of the vials.

"At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial," FDA spokesperson Monique Richards told USA TODAY in a statement.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/h​e​alth/2020/12/16/pfizer-covid-vaccine-v​ials-extra-doses-fda/3935042001/
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


They can *if* the administer without any waste

https://www.reuters.com/article/healt​h​-coronavirus-usa-pfizer/fda-says-extra​-doses-from-vials-of-pfizers-covid-19-​vaccine-can-be-used-idINL4N2IX0BP
 
Zolutar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
America has a serious health care problem. This? where do I start...
Horrible plan, piss poor execution of said horrible plan. Opps, lets try and save face and not waste the excess vaxcine, so enter terrible plan on saving face = jaw dropping wtf? This should not be that hard folks
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


If the vial contained 5 doses, but they scrounged up an additional 2 somehow? Sounds like either 7 people got about a 70% dose, or 5 got a full dose and the next 2 got who knows what..

I do have a medication that I take daily. 1 pen has 18ccs. I get 1.8 per day. There is always about .5 ccs left when the pen is done. It is an expensive med, but not going to try and get that last bit out. There is probably more than 5 dosage amounts in a vial, but they would have filled it that way deliberately and intended for some to be left behind. I'd imagine trying to get the last bits out would maybe aerate the dose, not sure just speculating, but the vaccine is worth too much to put unnecessary extra in the vials.
 
Canabian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To anyone that thinks we are getting a seat on Elon's rocket to get off this planet when the asteroid comes for us, think again.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


As others have pointed out, this is actually fairly well known, and while the optics may suck, it certainly does appear they did the smartest thing possible to ensure they wasted nothing and rewarded the families of front line workers, who have been at extra risk all year.  It looks terrible, seems legit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.


Would you be happier if they let the doses go to waste?  It's far from unbelieveable that someone fucdup calculating the number of doses available.

If it was truly them giving friends and family illicit early doses why bother waiting until nighttime?

Fark has become such a bastion for those that just want to be outraged 24/7.  It's pathetic.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.

Overfill in medication vials is actually extremely common. I regularly see them containing up to an extra 0.25-0.5 ml of medication in a 2 ml vial, so 12-25% extra. I almost never see them be short unless the package was damaged, so I'm guessing it's intentional.


They are claiming 25%-40% overfill.  I'm sure you see that all the time now.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

amb: FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.

If the vial contained 5 doses, but they scrounged up an additional 2 somehow? Sounds like either 7 people got about a 70% dose, or 5 got a full dose and the next 2 got who knows what..

I do have a medication that I take daily. 1 pen has 18ccs. I get 1.8 per day. There is always about .5 ccs left when the pen is done. It is an expensive med, but not going to try and get that last bit out. There is probably more than 5 dosage amounts in a vial, but they would have filled it that way deliberately and intended for some to be left behind. I'd imagine trying to get the last bits out would maybe aerate the dose, not sure just speculating, but the vaccine is worth too much to put unnecessary extra in the vials.


As others have pointed out, there's stories all over that apparently Pfizer filled the bottles unusually full because apparently they were concerned that people were going to waste a lot of it.  Nurses, it turns out, don't waste liquid gold.  Pfizer knows dang well this one isn't really about profit, it's about solving a public health crisis at the time when everyone kind of hates the drug industry.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.


Yeah, they get one freebie like this, then I'm assuming corruption. Most of the time incompetence is more likely anyway.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.


He's just repeating what the article says. They underestimated the number of doses they could deliver, then made some quick calls to ensure the thawed vaccine wasn't wasted. This smacks more of bad accounting than preplanned favoritism. If they were setting aside doses for family and friends on the sly, they also would have coached them to keep their mouths shut.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.


Knowing how to count is such a valuable skill that many people are taught it from an early age.  Some people already know how to do it before they even enter pharmacy technician training.  Yes, even in Tennessee.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
it's always fun watching people assert their expertise in subject they didn't know existed two weeks prior.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.

He's just repeating what the article says. They underestimated the number of doses they could deliver, then made some quick calls to ensure the thawed vaccine wasn't wasted. This smacks more of bad accounting than preplanned favoritism. If they were setting aside doses for family and friends on the sly, they also would have coached them to keep their mouths shut.


They debated the optics of someone dying in a FOUR HOUR LINE IN A CAR, did normal math not trusting the reports they'd heard, and when the reports turned out true, got the families of the highest risk group to show up late.  I'm okay with this.  Families of front line workers deserve to catch whatever breaks they can after the risks they assumed or the sacrifices they made last year.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These people embody my username more than I ever could:
Kodos - handpicked half the population to die.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the murders continue. There should be extended prison time for all involved. Plus loss of any medical, nursing, or any healthcare certifications for the rest of their lives.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


you have too much faith in the viagra guys
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


Forget it man, it's Tennessee Town.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Would you be happier if they let the doses go to waste? It's far from unbelieveable that someone fucdup calculating the number of doses available.


You don't see the difference between "not letting it go to waste" and turning away hundreds so you can give it to your friends and family instead?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "old boy" network is how things always worked in the South and remains strong.
Convince the rubes to go away and just help the ones like "us".
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.


Almost every multi-use vial of injectable medicine has top off.

How much?  No idea, but there appears to be enough for 6-7 doses per vial if little is lost.

This should have been used for additional prioritized people.  But it is better than tossing it.

https://www.statnews.com/2020/12/16/la​beling-confusion-led-to-wasted-doses-o​f-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-in-first-day​s-of-rollout/

Per Pfizer: "The amount of vaccine remaining in the multidose vial after removal of 5 doses can vary, depending on the type of needles and syringes used," she wrote.  "At this time, we cannot provide a recommendation on the use of the remaining amount of vaccine from each vial. Vaccinators need to consult their institution's policies for the use of multidose vials."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of those friends and relations refused on the grounds that the China virus was a Jewish plot and Bill Gates knew where to shove his plans for white genocide, along with something about Jeff Epstein.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.

He's just repeating what the article says. They underestimated the number of doses they could deliver, then made some quick calls to ensure the thawed vaccine wasn't wasted. This smacks more of bad accounting than preplanned favoritism. If they were setting aside doses for family and friends on the sly, they also would have coached them to keep their mouths shut.


There wasn't a line around the block like most places have had?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bentleypm: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Knowing how to count is such a valuable skill that many people are taught it from an early age.  Some people already know how to do it before they even enter pharmacy technician training.  Yes, even in Tennessee.


I'm betting every vial wasn't equally overfilled, making an exact count difficult in the early stages. Once they got down to the last few dozen, it became easier to determine the precise number of doses they really had on hand.

I don't doubt there's going to be corruption and line jumping during the vaccine rollout (just look up on Capitol Hill), but I don't think this particular instance was a deliberate plan.
 
minorshan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

amb: FormlessOne: "Nurses were able to draw 6 and occasionally 7 doses from some vials instead of the projected 5," explained Barnes in a press release. "This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have."

Utter bullshiat. Pfizer, not the staff, decide dosage sizes, and you can sure as hell bet that Pfizer didn't somehow "top off" vials.

If the vial contained 5 doses, but they scrounged up an additional 2 somehow? Sounds like either 7 people got about a 70% dose, or 5 got a full dose and the next 2 got who knows what..

I do have a medication that I take daily. 1 pen has 18ccs. I get 1.8 per day. There is always about .5 ccs left when the pen is done. It is an expensive med, but not going to try and get that last bit out. There is probably more than 5 dosage amounts in a vial, but they would have filled it that way deliberately and intended for some to be left behind. I'd imagine trying to get the last bits out would maybe aerate the dose, not sure just speculating, but the vaccine is worth too much to put unnecessary extra in the vials.


THIS!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pinner: You know what?
It's probably happening everywhere.
They're creating their own bubbles.
Fire, punish and fine them.


They did this and worse to ration profiteering in WW2 Britain.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

haknudsen: EdgeRunner: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Turned people away citing not having doses.

Invited family and friends because they had doses.

And you're defending them.

He's just repeating what the article says. They underestimated the number of doses they could deliver, then made some quick calls to ensure the thawed vaccine wasn't wasted. This smacks more of bad accounting than preplanned favoritism. If they were setting aside doses for family and friends on the sly, they also would have coached them to keep their mouths shut.

There wasn't a line around the block like most places have had?


It's in the article. The line was way down the street, they estimated early on that they'd only have enough for X amount of carloads, so they cut off the line at a best guess estimate. They didn't catch that they had a surplus until later.

I know you guys really want this to be a conspiracy, and I can't say beyond the shadow of all doubt that it wasn't, but on the face of it this looks like a case where we shouldn't attribute to malice what can easily be explained by incompetence.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
....and $100 says they would all insist that they are "good" christians and they believe in the golden rule, blah blah blah.
 
minorshan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Canabian: To anyone that thinks we are getting a seat on Elon's rocket to get off this planet when the asteroid comes for us, think again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i poop too much
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bentleypm: Walker: I'm not for people cutting in line either, but it was either give it to them or throw the doses away. Stuff like this is happening all over the country because of how cold the vaccines have to be kept. Once defrosted it's either use em or lose em, as far as any unused doses go that have been defrosted. As the article said they are just starting this process, they will learn from it.

Knowing how to count is such a valuable skill that many people are taught it from an early age.  Some people already know how to do it before they even enter pharmacy technician training.  Yes, even in Tennessee.


Yeah, estimating the number of potential doses seems like pretty basic math to me.

They probably figured out early on they were getting 5 doses for sure and 6 was common as well. Ok, how many vials did they have to start with, let's say 300 or something. So a range between 300 x 5 and 300 x 6 gives me 1,500 to 1,800 doses total. Keep a watchful eye on the vaccine inventory you have remaining and ta-da, you have your answer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kubo: 1) Find the guy that gave the interview to the media.

2) Ask the guy who his "contacts" are.

3) Find the "contact."

4) Fine the "contact."

5) Demand the contact say who else administered doses to close family and friends or be arrested for misusing medical supplies and publicly named.

6) Repeat 4 and 5 as needed.


Ever see the episode of Babylon 5 where Marcus goes after sources to find out who kidnapped Delenn?

Your use of "fine"....I would substitute his methods, in five minute intervals....
 
