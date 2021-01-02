 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   For some of you taking out the garbage is a mundane chore, not this make up artist who dresses in ballgowns and heels every Wednesday to take her bins out (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Marilyn Monroe, Gown, Dress, Nicola Matthews, Desperate Housewives, Cosmetics, Clothing terminology, Dresses  
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I respect this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't wear anything.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighbors are lucky I put on pants.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, I've been operating under a VERY different understanding of what a "ballgown" is...

*smooths skirt over testicles*
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems to enjoy standing on one foot.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, gotta do what you can to weather the plague ;)
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: She seems to enjoy standing on one foot.


Reported: she's an amputee, you jerk.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's typically pouring rain here. My dress would be a mess by the time I got back inside.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: Moniker o' Shame: She seems to enjoy standing on one foot.

Reported: she's an amputee, you jerk.


Reported: the correct term is "person of flamingo", you bigot.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: Apparently, I've been operating under a VERY different understanding of what a "ballgown" is...

*smooths skirt over testicles*


Google "How to tuck".  You're welcome.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salmon: Moniker o' Shame: She seems to enjoy standing on one foot.

Reported: she's an amputee, you jerk.


Boogie Woogie Amputee
Youtube fRHvxU70UBI
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the dinosaur version

https://twitter.com/Elire72/status/12​3​9676400162004992
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's cute with a sense of humor. I like her.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: She seems to enjoy standing on one foot.


Because if she lifted both up, she'd fall down, duh.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
K
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The neighbors are lucky I put on pants.


Forgot today is our rescheduled pickup.   I definitely did not put on pants at 6am, racing the truck barefoot to get our cans out to the end of the driveway in time.  I really hope neighbors don't check their nest history any time soon
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would rummage through her trash.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Sun is there (PNSFW)
 
