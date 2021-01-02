 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Mississippi ends statewide prohibition. Citizens too farked up to notice
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These chucklefarks are finally figuring out that prohibition doesn't work?  I grew up in a dry county in AR.  We had a "bootlegger" that would drive up to the state line, buy large amounts of alcohol, and resell it at a very large mark up.  Besides the price, the key difference is this fellow would sell to kids as young as 15. </CSB>
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who needs booze when you've got Oxy for all.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Losing the confederate flag and prohibition?  Whats next? Letting women vote?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought being drunk was a requirement for even being in Mississippi.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
but our freedoms...
 
