Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   Why did a swanky Houston high-rise get vaccines ahead of everyone? I'll give you three gue$$e$   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We all know the rich skip to the front of the line, no matter what the rules.

The only upside to the rich and powerful using their connections to skip the "essential workers" and the at risk is that is undermines the anti-vaxers. If the vaccine wasn't safe, the rich and the powerful wouldn't be cutting line to get it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

How else are the elite supposed to control everyone through 5G chips if they don't already have them?

/Study it out!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

So the rich are getting the control chips? Interesting. Sauron would be pleased...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exactly
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First line in TFA:

As essential workers and senior citizens nationwide struggle to get COVID vaccines, the luxurious Montebello apartment building seems to have figured it out.

Later:

Recently it added a new perk: COVID-19 vaccines for its elderly residents.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bigger outrage for me is why the hell has the rollout been so botched that this crap is necessary?  Will it be any better under Biden?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It could hardly be worse.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because elderly people live there.  Not everyone in the high-rise got vaccinated. 60 people did.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They do often, yes.  But not in this case.  60 elderly people in the complex did.  If it were a matter of money, *everyone* in the complex would have been vaccinated.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end it should not matter.  We need to get the vaccine rolling for everyone ASAP.  I don't care as much who's first in line than I care when the last person in line will get theirs.  That is the only thing to be focused on.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it's like the SO's Mom's Condo in NC, it's about 90 percent people over 80.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It was all above board," he told The Daily Beast.

People who believe this are the kind of people who will tell you racism is long gone from America.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haha, subby doesn't know how to spell Gue$$e$.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the point of becoming a petrochemical barron if you can't stick it to the little people when it matters most?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Did you also miss this part:

"The state of Texas authorized it," Montebello general manager Daniel Hancock said. "We're working with a distributor... it's a blessing we were able to get it."

Last time I checked apartment managers don't get to sidestep Departments of Health and work out their own deals (aka $$$$$) with distributors, and sure enough.....

When asked about reports of the Montebello vaccinating their residents for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the city of Houston's health department said he wasn't aware of it.

"All the distributors have to register through the state health department," the spokesperson, Porfirio Villareal, said. "The apartment complex is not an approved provider. If a site is not approved, not on the list, and receiving shipments of the vaccine, then our recommendation is not to go to that site."

The Montebello isn't on the state's list of vaccine recipients-which lists hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, and health-care clinics only-or shown on the state's map of vaccine provider locations.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point I'd rather have the vaccines distributed to anyone than have them expire in a warehouse because the Trump administration wants to stick it to... everyone.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I expect trumpers in healthcare and working in pharmacies to actively sabotage as much as possible. Like that asshole in Wisconsin has already done.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They went to Jared? You know he's going to monetize this shiat while the clock runs down
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i got it for the articles
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Came here for this, leaving happily.

June, folks. You're not going to see enough of it to matter until at least June, more likely October. Assume that, right now, the lion's share of the vaccine is going to whomever can pay or pressure politicians & producers more for it, and so you're going to see rich folks get shots while state & local gov'ts shrug their shoulders & pretend ignorance even as it's farking happening right in front of them.
 
