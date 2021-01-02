 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day is 'feckless' as in: "Behold, the field in which I grow my fecks is barren, I am fresh out of fecks to give, for I am feckless"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Greyhound Lines, story of Tom Cruise, fecklessyouth, feckless young test pilot, England, English language, Effectiveness, Action film  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 3:16 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
heartyapplause.jpg
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
IT'S 2021 PLEASE STOP THE 2020 ANTICS
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got a telegram here for subby and whoever keeps greening these. It reads "Dear subby and mods STOP These are neither clever nor funny STOP!!!"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone already used that headline on a stacy abrams thread unclevermitter.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/11068713/​n​ew?from_page=politics#new
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feck.com is your personal erotica site?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Got a telegram here for subby and whoever keeps greening these. It reads "Dear subby and mods STOP These are neither clever nor funny STOP!!!"


Welp, guess that's the end of discussion then. Somebody on Fark doesn't think something's funny, so nobody else is allowed to either.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem. Lots of people stop and refeck around this time of year.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever been described as "feckful"?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFD is quite feckfull
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.