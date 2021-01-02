 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNBC)   The new and improved Iran. Now with 20% more fissionable material   (cnbc.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Enriched uranium, Nuclear weapon, International Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear proliferation, Iran, Uranium, Depleted uranium, Nuclear program of Iran  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Jan 2021 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speaking of fissionable material, is Joe Biden going to bow down to Israel?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Speaking of fissionable material, is Joe Biden going to bow down to Israel?


Oh, for Fark's sake. This trope again.

There is no worship of or bowing down to Israel. Countries do not have friends, only mutual interests. And the interests of the US and Israeli governments are often mutual.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Umph...just downloaded the latest Photoshop version, did they?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
uranium based weapons aren't going to be small, effective or easily delivered, and 20% is nowhere near making a bomb either. I mean I know it's steps towards, but heck, north korea has effective nukes and we barely care about them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SCARY? I'm more worried about the turd blossom using a nuke than Iran.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thanks, Obama.


trump is the new Obama, per right wing media...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, Iran... You had a nice run. That whole persian empire thing was amazing. But. You have Oil. And, the US now has a reason....
 
Cache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The move pushes its program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal."

Treaties?  Treaties?
We don't need no stinking treaties.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xai: uranium based weapons aren't going to be small, effective or easily delivered, and 20% is nowhere near making a bomb either. I mean I know it's steps towards, but heck, north korea has effective nukes and we barely care about them.


They keep nuking the ocean.
 
abbarach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, a hypothetical whatabbout by a my mom's lover right in the boobie.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only we had a deal that limited Irans nuclear ambitions.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We are like soldiers and our fingers are on the triggers," Salehi told Iranian state television.

Civilian airliners should probably steer clear of Iran, then.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm no nukular engineer or anything, but I don't think 20% enrichment equates to 20% more fissionable material. Does the headline mean 20% more material that is fissionable? Or material that is 20% more fissionable? Because if you enrich uranium you get less material. If you enriched it it becomes, in theory, more fissionable but there is no baseline given in TFA to indicate what the change is, and you have to refine yellowcake to get it to reactor fuel levels, which is my personal baseline for calling it fissionable.

20% is hardly weapons grade. It is used in compact nuclear power plants.

Maybe they are going to stick one on their new naval vessel with the helicopters and the speedboats and the chained-down missile launchers. Maybe chain it to the hull for a modular design.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But we had to scrap Obama's nukular deal because reasons!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank goodness, this is the best way to prevent a nuclear war.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The move pushes its program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal."

Yup. When Trump pulled us out of that deal, it freed Iran to continue their quest for the Bomb.

/Stupid, stupid move, Trump.
//but not surprising since the treaty was something Obama did.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, Iran... You had a nice run. That whole persian empire thing was amazing. But. You have Oil. And, the US now has a reason....


You forgot the rugs ... Persian rugs
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Marcus Aurelius: Speaking of fissionable material, is Joe Biden going to bow down to Israel?

Oh, for Fark's sake. This trope again.

There is no worship of or bowing down to Israel. Countries do not have friends, only mutual interests. And the interests of the US and Israeli governments are often mutual.


Sorry, bro, we do bow down to and worship Israel.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I'm no nukular engineer or anything, but I don't think 20% enrichment equates to 20% more fissionable material. Does the headline mean 20% more material that is fissionable? Or material that is 20% more fissionable? Because if you enrich uranium you get less material. If you enriched it it becomes, in theory, more fissionable but there is no baseline given in TFA to indicate what the change is, and you have to refine yellowcake to get it to reactor fuel levels, which is my personal baseline for calling it fissionable.

20% is hardly weapons grade. It is used in compact nuclear power plants.

Maybe they are going to stick one on their new naval vessel with the helicopters and the speedboats and the chained-down missile launchers. Maybe chain it to the hull for a modular design.


They can use it to breed plutonium.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Somaticasual: Well, Iran... You had a nice run. That whole persian empire thing was amazing. But. You have Oil. And, the US now has a reason....

You forgot the rugs ... Persian rugs


would you like to see my hairpiece
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We sure showed them, huh fellas..!

Thanks don
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: jim32rr: Somaticasual: Well, Iran... You had a nice run. That whole persian empire thing was amazing. But. You have Oil. And, the US now has a reason....

You forgot the rugs ... Persian rugs

would you like to see my hairpiece


I guess, then you'll have to take look at me codpiece, eh
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only country you need to be scared of regarding nuclear weapons is the only country who has ever used them on people.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creidiki: If only we had a deal that limited Irans nuclear ambitions.


Youre kidding yourself if you thought they'd actually stick to it.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.