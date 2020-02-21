 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Al Jazeera)   In case you thought Americans were the only idiots when it comes to covid, France steps up to say "Tiens ma bière"
    Fail, Rave, northwestern France, illegal New Year rave party, security forces, local prefecture, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, southern city of Marseille, Such mass gatherings  
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Western cultures are on the whole an entitled, ornry bunch.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revellers on Saturday began leaving an illegal New Year rave party in northwestern France that drew about 2,500 people, led to clashes with police and sparked concerns it could spread the coronavirus....The local prefecture said on Saturday the music had been switched off after two nights

Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Western cultures are on the whole an entitled, ornry bunch.


Better than living in subservience
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.


Wow, that is pretty dumb
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just them.  There was a similar event in northeastern Spain. It was smaller, with "only" a few hundred attendees, but it also went on for like two days despite authorities being aware and making some attempts to communicate with people there before ultimately shutting it down.

El Pais has an article, but they don't seem to have it translated to English yet.
https://elpais.com/espana/catalunya/2​0​21-01-02/los-mossos-empiezan-a-desaloj​ar-la-rave-ilegal-de-llinars.html
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.


Details, please?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Earth is getting ready to kick us all right off due our limitless stupidity.  Covid-19 is just a little warm-up.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's stupid people everywhere. Americans are just unique in their constant willingness to put morons in charge of important shiat.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Western cultures are on the whole an entitled, ornry bunch.


We've become "entitled" to the whole "my body, my choice" thing.  When the state decides to treat the war on COVID like the war on drugs, we react accordingly.  Treating a health care crisis with a police crackdown doesn't work well in western societies.  Despite those who believe a police state is the answer every problem, our cultures generally still trend toward the belief that the sick should be treated, not jailed.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

Details, please?


https://respectfulinsolence.com/2020/​0​2/21/president-of-fake-medecine-suspen​ded-homeopath/
 
Truck Fump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tenez ma biere?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only around 40% of the French want the vaccine, farkers may not want to hear this, but the US doing better than many many places with respect to the vaccine.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news​/​20201229-less-than-half-of-french-want​-covid-vaccine-poll
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing Saddles- The French Mistake
Youtube JMK6lzmSk2o
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Only around 40% of the French want the vaccine, farkers may not want to hear this, but the US doing better than many many places with respect to the vaccine.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/​20201229-less-than-half-of-french-want​-covid-vaccine-poll


zut alors!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.


I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mateomaui
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.


Come to think of it, there was one time when I set up a hammock in the dark, and when I woke up the next morning I found one of trees was covered in it... and I had basically been rubbed my face in it while getting a strap around the tree. Had to dive in again to remove the strap. Still didn't break out from that.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.


It's more likely that it worked on you but still isn't medicinal to the vast majority of the rest of the population, and you're speaking from a position of confirmation bias.

/medicine is about statistics and the scientific method, homeopathy is much more about [throws dart]
//it's awesome that you found something healing *for you*, don't get me wrong
///anyhow. hopefully one day we'll gain enough knowledge to be able to tailor medicines to the individual
 
slantsix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.


That's not homeopathy. That's medicine. It's how other allergens are overcome, including peanuts.

Homeopathy is nonsense.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

It's more likely that it worked on you but still isn't medicinal to the vast majority of the rest of the population, and you're speaking from a position of confirmation bias.

/medicine is about statistics and the scientific method, homeopathy is much more about [throws dart]
//it's awesome that you found something healing *for you*, don't get me wrong
///anyhow. hopefully one day we'll gain enough knowledge to be able to tailor medicines to the individual


I'll refer back to where my doctor essentially prescribed it, and otherwise what you described is much like other medications... in that they're not always effective for everyone, which is why doctors have a list of alternatives to try if the first one doesn't work out, someone is allergic to it, etc.

And, again, I said it "isn't entirely bullsh*t" which implies that sometimes it is.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

slantsix: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

That's not homeopathy. That's medicine. It's how other allergens are overcome, including peanuts.

Homeopathy is nonsense.


I'd trusted my doctor's advice, it worked out, sorry you're sore about it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mateomaui: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

Come to think of it, there was one time when I set up a hammock in the dark, and when I woke up the next morning I found one of trees was covered in it... and I had basically been rubbed my face in it while getting a strap around the tree. Had to dive in again to remove the strap. Still didn't break out from that.


If that's the sort of thinking that gets you to come, remind me not to accept your next invitation to an outdoor orgy.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No thought the US was the only idiots subby, biggest idiots yes, but not only.

Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.


That does not bode well for their long term health. Has it lead to doctors leaving the country?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: mateomaui: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

Come to think of it, there was one time when I set up a hammock in the dark, and when I woke up the next morning I found one of trees was covered in it... and I had basically been rubbed my face in it while getting a strap around the tree. Had to dive in again to remove the strap. Still didn't break out from that.

If that's the sort of thinking that gets you to come, remind me not to accept your next invitation to an outdoor orgy.


Your request is in processing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wish we could dump all the idiots around the world in one place, maybe the moon.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Wish we could dump all the idiots around the world in one place, maybe the moon.



The ocean is much closer and sharks would appreciate it
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.


Homeopathy is the belief that by performing hundred-fold serial dilutions you retain and even magnify some essential energy of the original substance even though the substance itself is gone; and that essential energy, even though it cannot be measured by any method known to mankind, works in opposition to the substance itself.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mateomaui: gameshowhost: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

It's more likely that it worked on you but still isn't medicinal to the vast majority of the rest of the population, and you're speaking from a position of confirmation bias.

/medicine is about statistics and the scientific method, homeopathy is much more about [throws dart]
//it's awesome that you found something healing *for you*, don't get me wrong
///anyhow. hopefully one day we'll gain enough knowledge to be able to tailor medicines to the individual

I'll refer back to where my doctor essentially prescribed it, and otherwise what you described is much like other medications... in that they're not always effective for everyone, which is why doctors have a list of alternatives to try if the first one doesn't work out, someone is allergic to it, etc.

And, again, I said it "isn't entirely bullsh*t" which implies that sometimes it is.


If homeopathy weren't a pseudoscience trying to sell itself as a science, I'd agree 100% that it wouldn't be bullshiat, because it would at least be honest about what it is.

/just because something semi-random works every once in a while doesn't wipe away the bullshiat
//you got something out of it -- that's cool.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

Homeopathy is the belief that by performing hundred-fold serial dilutions you retain and even magnify some essential energy of the original substance even though the substance itself is gone; and that essential energy, even though it cannot be measured by any method known to mankind, works in opposition to the substance itself.


Sure. Meanwhile, the pills worked back then, and whenever the winds shift from the south here and bring vog (volcano fog) and respiratory distress to the area, a homeopathic remedy here called "vog buster" gets harder to find, because it works. It's that or antihistamines.

Again, homeopathy is not always valid, and it's not always invalid. Life is a gray area, particularly where body chemistry is concerned.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.


Did you run into trouble when the oil hit the anus?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Tenez ma biere?


Tenez nos bières.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

slantsix: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

That's not homeopathy. That's medicine. It's how other allergens are overcome, including peanuts.

Homeopathy is nonsense.


There are claimed urushiol homeopathic "cures", which are million- to billion-fold serial dilutions of some substance of unknown starting density. These are not used medically. They're the kind of things sold to people who can't tell poison oak from a snowberry, because you only need to fool 1% of them to drum up enough business to keep hawking your wares.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: mateomaui: Enigmamf: France is big into homeopathy. Doctors there have lost their license to practice medicine for criticizing homeopathy. It's... not a smart place.

I'll probably get flamed for this, but homeopathy isn't entirely bullsh*t. I used to be highly allergic to poison ivy, then during one incident in middle school my doctor recommended I take homeopathic pills made from extract from the leaves, and I haven't had a breakout since... and I have found myself up to my elbows in poison ivy while camping and not paying attention.

Did you run into trouble when the oil hit the anus?


There may have been a tingling.
 
gimlet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Western cultures are on the whole an entitled, ornry bunch.


Da comrade!
 
