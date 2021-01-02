 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TwinCities.com)   North Dakota man kicks in front door after getting no reply to Facebook friend request. "Accept my friend request or I'm going to murder you"   (twincities.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly knowing people like that on FB, it'd be a difficult choice.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knife Party - Internet Friends
Youtube 0mtNO70UV7E
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One more reason to not use Facebook.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ha! And they say twitter is toxic.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See what happens when you don't get that TruCoat?  It'll cost you a heck of lot more'n five hundred dollars.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake news. This clearly must have happened on Florida.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was down in the badlands, saving the best for last.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]


Came here to post that!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll just unfriend you after you leave.  Maybe get the door fixed first.  Buy a security camera and a Mossberg.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, less than 5% of the people living in Williston are actually FROM Williston, so he's only technically a North Dakovid man. As are everyone else listed or involved in the story.

I live in ND, but am loathe to call myself a North Dakotan/Dakovidian. Who'd wanna admit to that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Stan, accept your grandma's friend request"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah yes, 'kick down door'; the underused adjunct to the Facebook 'poke' feature.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't even get on Facebook any longer.  It used to just be me and friends and family sharing pictures.  Now, every farking time I log on some maniac I haven't seen in 20 years will start blowing up my messenger, with those stupid bubbles with their profile pic popping up all over my phone.  But, I don't want to disable it because that's actually how my mother messages me.  She won't text...I have no farking idea why either.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So. Hey Canada. You like property?
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One more reason to not use Facebook.


I have a Facebook group page for a hotel I used to work at. Lots of ex-employees scattered all over the world. About 150 members. It's a great way to stay connected. No one, and I mean no one, posts the standard dribble you see on FB. As the site admin, I have only had to delete 2 posts in the past 15 years. I believe they were alcohol influenced posts.

Otherwise, I steer clear of FB. Oh, I can't continue being your friend unless I post a secret word and click like? Bye.

You are going to delete me unless I share your post of a sandwich so that I know I read your feed? Adios.
 
rohar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw the headline, and immediately thought "Please don't be family!"

Then I clicked on it "Williston man..."  shiat, probably family.

Look at the pic, "Yay!  Not family!"

...this time...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DON'T GHOST ME, BRO
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I can't even get on Facebook any longer.  It used to just be me and friends and family sharing pictures.  Now, every farking time I log on some maniac I haven't seen in 20 years will start blowing up my messenger, with those stupid bubbles with their profile pic popping up all over my phone.  But, I don't want to disable it because that's actually how my mother messages me.  She won't text...I have no farking idea why either.


I got good money selling one of your cassette tapes on eBay years ago.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Zuck stating that the guy's posts don't meet the criteria of violating FB's TOS, in 3...2...1...
 
davynelson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Victim randomly decides on December 23rd:  "Hey I think I'll take a break from Facebook over the holidays."
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
they're extra crazy on that side of the state...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably got fired, and wanted to keep in contact with his fellow ex-coworkers, got flustered when it turned out noone liked him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is this Facebook of which you speaketh? I know it not. Thinketh  I should explore it?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most of my time on fb is spent scrolling throught the pics of and discussions about dogs, birds, art, architecture, music, cinema, history, culture, etc.

It's an entertaining scroll whilst I enjoy my morning coffee.
For that, it's good.
 
The_Limper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0mtNO70U​V7E]


Exactly what I was thinking of
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, if you don't accept my friend request, I can only assume that is because you are my enemy. Therefore it's only prudent that I kill you before you inevitably come to kill me.

It's simple logic .
 
